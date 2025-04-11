The Chicago White Sox’s Rotation Is Showing Out Early

Sean Burke is a breakout candidate who I have been high on for quite some time, and his taste of MLB last September went very well. He even earned the Opening Day nod as the highest-upside piece in this group.

His Opening Day start was stellar, as he put the White Sox in prime position and got the win. His second start was a tough, but Burke has flashed three legit plus pitches at times, highlighted by his sharp curveball.

Sean Burke on Opening Day in just his 5th MLB game:



6 IP

0 R

3 H

0 BB

Command still comes and goes at times for Burke, particularly with his fastball, but he’s just seven games into his MLB career and has a shot to really take a step this season. If he can turn in more games like his Opening Day outing, he should have a good shot to earn a spot heading into next season.

Davis Martin and Jonathan Cannon profile more as back-end rotation guys with less upside in terms of their stuff in comparison to Burke. Similarly, both had a nice first outing and struggled more in their next game.

Martin was one of the first MLB arms to adopt the kick change, and it’s an excellent pitch despite getting hit a couple times early. His pair of fastballs have been solid early with the cutter leading the way in terms of effectiveness. He has some adjustments to still make, but Martin seems like he can settle into either a trade asset for the White Sox or remain in the rotation through this year.

After a solid rookie campaign, Cannon had a tough spring but looked good in his first outing of the season. Possibly more of a stopgap in this rotation, any development from Cannon this season would be a plus for the organization. He may not fit into the peak version of this rotation, but Cannon should remain there this season.