The White Sox Have the Best Pitching Prospect Duo in Baseball

If the Chicago White Sox are going to contend for a World Series in the next decade, a pair of 21-year-old left-handers will be a key part of that.

Noah Schultz has ascended to the status of the top left-handed pitching prospect in baseball, a top 20 prospect in all of baseball. Hagen Smith was drafted fifth overall by the White Sox last July and debuted in High-A last season as one of the most “MLB-ready” players in the draft class.

The White Sox are becoming known for developing lefties with powerful stuff and now quite possibly have the two best left-handed pitching prospects in baseball. Both finished 2024 as top 40 prospects on Just Baseball’s Top 100 Prospects List.

With that level of talent comes necessary precautions, though, as Chicago was extremely careful with Schultz last season, limiting him to four innings per start after an injury-riddled 2023 season. Smith threw 91.2 game innings last season between the collegiate level at Arkansas and his few outings in High-A.