Can Sean Burke Become a Key Piece of the White Sox’s Future?

While the negativity surrounding the Chicago White Sox is more than justified following the worst season of all time, that does not mean there aren’t aspects of the team to watch closely this year. The 2025 season is an opportunity for the White Sox to find pieces that can be part of their club for years to come.

The team will be nowhere near good, but they will (hopefully…) prioritize their young talent in an effort to build towards the future. With that will come plenty of learning curves for players up and down the roster.

The White Sox have quietly built one of the better pitching systems in baseball over the past couple years, with top prospects Noah Schultz and Hagen Smith headlining a deep core of arms. None of the top guys like those two have debuted yet, but a bunch of arms did get their first taste of big league ball in 2024.

Most struggled in all honesty to find their footing at the highest level, but some displayed flashes of being big league arms for years to come. One name that some will not know shined in his very brief cameo with the big league club.