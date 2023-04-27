Masataka Yoshida Is Starting To Have Big League Impact

The signing of Masataka Yoshida was one of the biggest storylines of the Red Sox’s offseason. The club gave Yoshida a five-year, $90 million contract and paid an additional $15.4 million posting fee to his Japanese team, the Orix Buffaloes. After the signing, there was a lot of talk that the Red Sox had overpaid for the outfielder.

Yoshida put an end to some of that speculation with his performance in the World Baseball Classic. For many MLB fans, the WBC was the first time they got to see Yoshida play, and he did not disappoint. He delivered clutch plate appearances and set a WBC record with 13 RBIs.

Despite his WBC success, coming to MLB from Japan must have been a major adjustment for Yoshida. Language and cultural differences aside, there is also a difference in the style of play. Yoshida’s time with the Red Sox was limited during spring training, and you could see he was still in the transition process as the season started.

Yoshida batted .167 with a .560 OPS through his first 13 games, and his launch angle (-9 degrees) and average exit velocity (85.4 mph) were below league average. Considering the difference in MLB and NPB pitching styles, it makes sense Yoshida struggled early.