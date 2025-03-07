The Field Is Set for the 2026 World Baseball Classic

The World Baseball Classic is coming back in 2026.

The WBC qualifying tournaments took place over the past couple of weeks, one at the end of February and the other at the beginning of March. Nicaragua and Chinese Taipei came out on top in the first qualifier, while Colombia and Brazil were victorious in the second.

Spain, South Africa, Germany, and China failed to earn a tournament berth in the qualifiers. While some of the eliminated countries were underdogs to begin with, China’s ousting comes as something of a surprise. Team China competed in each of the first five WBC tournaments.

Nicaragua, Chinese Taipei, Colombia, and Brazil will join the 16 nations that qualified for the 2026 WBC by finishing as one of the top four teams in their pool in the 2023 tournament. Thus, the complete 20-team field for next year’s World Baseball Classic is now officially set.