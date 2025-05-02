How the 2026 World Baseball Classic Is Taking Shape: Teams, Rosters, Dates, and More

The 2026 World Baseball Classic is less than a year away. Next March, 20 teams from around the world will face off in the sixth WBC tournament.

All the competing nations have now been confirmed, and the dates and venues have been set. However, the fun is just beginning. Details about which players will suit up for their countries are starting to come out, and there will only be more and more WBC news to follow as the tournament approaches.

As details continue to roll out, Just Baseball has you covered with everything you need to know about the 2026 World Baseball Classic, from the basics, like the dates and locations, to all the newest updates about which of your favorite players are participating. Let’s dive right in.

The Just Baseball staff will update this article regularly with the latest details about the 2026 WBC. Check back often to stay up-to-date!