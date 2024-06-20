What Did the Brewers Learn From the Josh Hader Trade?

If the Milwaukee Brewers could do it all over again, would they still deal Josh Hader at the 2022 trade deadline? It’s a fascinating question.

Nearly two years after the trade, the package the Brewers received for Hader has evolved in a very interesting way. Some of the players involved in the return contributed very little value to the organization, while others are starting to make a significant impact at the big league level.

Finally, we can’t ignore the trade that came after the Hader trade, which took one of the headlining pieces of the first deal and parlayed it into All-Star catcher William Contreras.

Still, it’s worth questioning whether the return was substantial enough to overcome the subpar timing of the transaction. By trading Hader when they did, the Brewers went from in the driver’s seat in the NL Central to out of the playoff mix entirely come season’s end. However, in the grand scheme of things, you would probably trade one playoff run for many more for years to come.