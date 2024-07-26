Garrett Mitchell Is the Brewers’ Under-The-Radar Trade Chip

However, the degree to which they’re willing to dip into that farm system is yet to be seen, as the franchise has generally been reluctant to empty the farm system for a shot at short-term success.

Instead, one avenue the Brewers could take is trading from an area of strength: their group of young and talented big league outfielders. Specifically, one asset flying under the radar as one of Milwaukee’s top trade chips is 25-year-old center fielder Garrett Mitchell.

The Brewers have been workshopping the configuration of their outfield dating back to Opening Day of last season, but it’s becoming more clear what they want the future of their outfield to look like moving forward.

Christian Yelich, when healthy, is still an elite talent in Milwaukee’s lineup. He’s returned to his All-Star form this season, and he is locked into an outfield spot as long as he is on the field.

How Yelich elects to treat his recent back injury is still up in the air, but for the time being, he is and will be the starting left fielder for the Milwaukee Brewers for the foreseeable future.

Jackson Chourio, Milwaukee’s 20-year-old phenom, is going to be the long-term focal point of the outfield. After what was an expected bumpy start to his MLB career, Chourio is already starting to show fans why the club signed him to a record-breaking eight-year extension this past offseason.