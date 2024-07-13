Do the Milwaukee Brewers Still Need More Pitching Help?

If Hall’s stuff sees an uptick in performance upon his return, there’s no doubt he’ll be an extremely valuable addition to this pitching staff, regardless of what his role ends up being.

Yet, as has been the theme with most of the arms previously discussed, there should be hesitancy in relying upon Hall as an impact starter down the stretch when he has yet to show that he’s capable of being a big league starter to this point.

The Brewers Should Still Be In the Market for Starters

All in all, the Brewers have far too much unpredictability in their rotation to call it quits with the addition of Civale. While the move should serve as a nice boost to the rotation, this team should still be in the market for starting pitching.

There are plenty of names that could be available at the trade deadline who could make Milwaukee’s rotation a whole lot better, and there should be nothing stopping the Brewers from taking advantage of this window of opportunity.

They have been the clear-cut leaders in the National League Central for a majority of the 2024 season, and they finally have an offense that is capable of competing with the likes of the Dodgers, Phillies, and Braves this postseason – something that couldn’t be said for the past handful of years.

The Brewers have been complacent with simply getting to the playoffs in recent seasons, and they have often been reluctant to make the one move that would take them into the next tier of contention. Now, they have an opportunity to capitalize on their strong start and set their sights not only on a second consecutive division title but a legitimate postseason run with just a few more additions to their starting rotation.