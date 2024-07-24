What Comes Next for Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers?

This isn’t the first time this season that Yelich’s back has landed him on the injured list, missing time in April and May. Yelich’s back has caused him issues dating back to the 2019 campaign, sending him to the injured list 11 different times.

So what does this mean for Yelich?

Right now, that’s the biggest question heading into Thursday’s appointment with the spine specialist. There is no doubt that Yelich’s back is keeping him from reaching anywhere near his MVP form from the 2018 season. He was mired in a 3-for-22 slump over his last seven games before being shelved once again.

The best-case scenario for Yelich and the Brewers could be viewed from two different angles. The first is that Yelich finds some relief in the coming days and can return to the Milwaukee lineup and be effective for the stretch run of the regular season and beyond. The second is that Yelich opts for season-ending surgery, setting him up for a pain-free (or pain-lessened) run at success in 2025.

Either way, Yelich is going to once again miss time and his .326/.412/.521 slash line with 11 home runs in 302 plate appearances before the All-Star break will be missed.

So what does this mean for the Brewers?

If there was any thought about Milwaukee potentially trading away some of their young outfielders at the MLB trade deadline to plug other gaps on the team (starting pitching being likely the primary focus), that thought may have vanished. Milwaukee will need its outfield depth (and potential bats) without Yelich available.

“It’s a huge loss, and we’ve had some huge losses this year,” Murphy said before Wednesday’s game. “I can name their names if you would like me to repeat the list. But this is huge, no matter how serious. Whatever number of games we lose him for, it’s serious.”