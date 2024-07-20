Jack Flaherty Rumors: 5 Best Trade Fits at the Deadline

It’s also worth noting that Flaherty posted a 6.75 ERA after being traded to the Baltimore Orioles last summer. However, he’s a different pitcher this season than he was last year. Orioles general manager Mike Elias — who will be in search of starting pitching once again — probably won’t be inclined to trade for Flaherty a second time. But what Flaherty did with the O’s last year shouldn’t be considered particularly relevant to all other possible suitors.

With all that acknowledged, here are five potential landing spots for Flaherty, assuming Tigers president of baseball operations Scott Harris trades the righty.

Cleveland Guardians

Led by Emmanuel Clase, the Guardians have arguably the best bullpen in baseball. But to hold onto their NL Central lead and have the chance to do damage in the playoffs, Cleveland will need to improve their starting rotation.

Former AL Cy Young Award winner Shane Bieber was lost to Tommy John surgery in April, and Triston McKenzie hasn’t been able to return to the form that made him look like a budding star two seasons ago. Tanner Bibee is a building block in the rotation, and veteran Ben Lively is having a career year. But Cleveland needs to add at least one more starter capable of taking the ball in the postseason.

Cleveland could stand to add another bat or two, but acquiring a front-line starting pitcher should be priority No. 1 for president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti.

Los Angeles Dodgers

If the Dodgers end up with too many quality starting pitchers in September and October, so be it. But right now, they have Tyler Glasnow, Clayton Kershaw, Walker Buehler and Yoshinobu Yamamoto on the injured list, with Shohei Ohtani (as a pitcher), Tony Gonsolin, Dustin May and Emmet Sheehan already lost for the season.