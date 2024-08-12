Did the Brewers Play it Too Safe at the Trade Deadline?

While there is definitively some validity to the sense of hesitation to completely buy into the Brewers this season, Milwaukee’s pitching staff deserves their flowers for what they’ve been able to accomplish through the first 117 games of their 2024 campaign.

For example, not many people had high expectations for Colin Rea heading into Opening Day. Somewhat of a journeyman, Rea left Major League Baseball after several struggling seasons in 2022 and spent the year pitching in NPB. He made his way back to MLB in 2023, where he was a fine fifth starter in Milwaukee’s stacked rotation.

Flash forward to 2024, and he’s been one of, if not Milwaukee’s best starter this season. Across his 122.1 innings of work, he is pitching to the tune of a 3.38 ERA, which is the 8th-lowest in the National League, to go with a WHIP of 1.18 and an opponent batting average of .232, which are both in the top 15 in the NL as well.

Rea is far from the flashiest pitcher, but he simply knows how to make the right pitches at the right time, and he’s learned how to use the incredible defense behind him to generate outs.

Another example of a Brewers starter who has completely overperformed expectations is Tobias Myers, Milwaukee’s rookie who has burst onto the scene this year. Myers has bounced around to six different organizations since being drafted in the sixth round by the Baltimore Orioles back in 2016, failing to get any big league action until this year with Milwaukee in which he has seized the opportunity entirely.

Since June 1st, Myers has made 11 starts, pitching to a 1.75 ERA, which is the best mark in all of baseball over that stretch. On the year as a whole, Myers has a 2.79 ERA and a 1.08 WHIP, which is a level of production nobody could have anticipated heading into season. He now finds himself in a position to potentially get the ball in game two or three of a postseason series, should the Brewers be in that position.