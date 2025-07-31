Mets Cap off Busy 2025 Trade Deadline By Landing Cedric Mullins

For the second time this week, the New York Mets have made a deal with the Baltimore Orioles, this time, capping off their 2025 trade deadline with the acquisition of center fielder Cedric Mullins.

First reported by Anthony DiComo, the Mets will be bringing in Mullins from Baltimore for a trio of prospects. Mullins is a free agent at year’s end but will give the Mets a true, every-day option in center.

In exchange, the Orioles are getting RHP Raimon Gomez, RHP Chandler Marsh, and RHP Anthony Nunez, three pitching prospects.

Mullins’ value to New York

Mullins seemed to be the Mets’ second choice throughout negotiations. For much of the past week, New York had been heavily tied to the White Sox’s Luis Robert Jr. Instead, talks with Chicago seemed to come to a halt Wednesday night, paving the way for another Mets-Orioles swap.