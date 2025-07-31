Orioles Notebook: Mullins, Pitching Struggles, Injury Updates
In what could have been his final game as an Oriole, a home run robbery by Cedric Mullins was the highlight of a thrilling game on Wednesday.
BALTIMORE, Md. — Following a doubleheader sweep of the first-place Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday, the Baltimore Orioles extended their winning streak to five games. Over that span, they outscored their opponents 53-11.
On Wednesday, the Orioles were unable to complete the four-game sweep in a high-scoring 9-8 loss.
The Orioles were once a favorite to win the division. Now, even despite their winning ways, their record stood at just 50-58 entering Wednesday’s contest.
For a young team that was supposed to exhibit continued growth, one can’t help but think about what could have been. Injuries have prevented the offense from being at full strength, but now that Baltimore is largely healthy, they have been winning games.
“These position players are playing great, and it looks awesome right now,” interim manager Tony Mansolino said. “But for the Baltimore Orioles to move forward, it’s getting the health of the pitchers that we have.”
The Orioles are known to have a strong offensive core, but their pitching has been a huge detriment.
Grayson Rodriguez was thought to develop into the team’s ace, but he hasn’t made a single start this season due to elbow and lat injuries. Kyle Bradish, who pitched to a 2.83 ERA in 2023, underwent Tommy John surgery in June of 2024 and is working his way back.
Since their two most impactful starters have combined for zero innings, the Orioles have allowed the fourth-most runs in the majors. That’s a big reason why Baltimore has lost games and is likely to part with expiring assets.
With the trade deadline nearing, the Orioles have already begun to sell off pieces. Bryan Baker was traded to Tampa Bay. Gregory Soto was sent to the New York Mets. Seranthony Dominguez was banished to the other side of the Camden Yards service tunnel mid-doubleheader to join the Blue Jays’ clubhouse.
With everyday regulars like Cedric Mullins and Ryan O’Hearn (who homered Wednesday) still likely to be traded, it remains to be seen how that will affect the clubhouse.
“It will be difficult, and it be weird, but it’s just more of a responsibility on the core group of players here,” Mansolino stated. “It’s their responsibility and their team, so as veterans leave, they have to take this thing over. In some ways, they are already starting to, but it’s up to them.”
Cedric, The Entertainer
Cedric Mullins is the longest tenured Oriole on the roster, and this may have been his final game with the team. A free agent at season’s end, Mullins is very likely to be moved to a contender.
On this past six-game home span, Mullins went 9-for-20 (.450) with two home runs and seven RBI. He also made multiple ridiculous catches, including this one from today’s game:
The key to making a catch-of-the-year candidate like that was “just timing,” Mullins said in his postgame media availability.
“Understand where the wall is, understand how you have to gauge it, and just timing it up. It’s not like I really practice it, it’s just kind of a feel for the stadium and the wall,” Mullins explained.
Even Blue Jays manager John Schneider was understandably impressed with the web gem.
“That one was really impressive, and he made it look easy,” Schneider recalled in his postgame media availability. “From our view, that catch was pretty unbelievable.”
Mullins was with the Orioles throughout their arduous rebuild and played a significant part in their winning seasons from 2022 to 2024. If this is it for him, he’s left quite a mark on the city of Baltimore.
“I just wanted to leave it all out there,” Mullins said, of what could be his last game as an Oriole. “Play hard every single day, regardless of the results.”
Questionable Pitching, Yet Again
After pitching well on the team’s previous five-game winning streak, they surrendered nine runs in today’s game. Starting pitcher Dean Kremer had a respectable outing, going five innings with three earned runs and five strikeouts.
It wasn’t Kremer’s best showing, but playing in the 97-degree heat can make it difficult to be on top of your game as a pitcher.
“It’s not an excuse by any means, but I do think the heat affected both of those starting pitchers today,” Mansolino said. “Some of [his difficulties were] the command in the zone for me. Too many three-ball counts.”
While Kremer’s outing was passable, reliever Yennier Cano’s was not. He allowed five runs in the seventh inning, recording just two outs. A former All-Star, Cano will have to step up and perform better in a bullpen that is already being gutted by trades.
“I think he needs to figure out his pitch mix to left-handed hitters,” Mansolino explained. “With the three-batter rules and with where we’re at in the bullpen, he’s going to get exposed to plenty of left-handed hitters.”
Cano’s ERA ballooned to 5.40 following the rough outing, so he’ll need to figure out how to return to All-Star form. The 31-year-old righty still throws hard and gets strikeouts, so not all is lost for him.
“I would say his best pitch is probably his sinker, so getting back to using that sinker in the right spots and figuring out the right mix to left-handed hitters [would help],” according to Mansolino.
To make matters worse, Dominguez, whom the Orioles just traded, threw two scoreless innings out of Toronto’s bullpen against Baltimore in the two games following that deal. With the bullpen intentionally weakened, the Orioles cannot afford to have Cano struggle.
Injury Updates
First baseman Ryan Mountcastle has been out since May 30 with a grade 2 hamstring strain. Now rehabbing with Triple-A Norfolk, he’s close to a return.
“The original plan [for Mountcastle’s return] is Philadelphia [August 4-6]. That could change by the day,” Mansolino said. “He just needs to keep playing and doing his thing, and once he gets here, we’ll figure out how he fits into the puzzle.”
Mountcastle’s return will complicate Coby Mayo’s playing time, as a fellow right-handed-hitting first baseman. Mayo is 6-for-17 (.353) with four extra-base hits (two home runs) this past week. With the former top prospect finally finding his stride, it’s important for the organization that he continues to develop. Perhaps there is room for both to play on some days by utilizing the DH spot.
Bradish, who has not pitched in the majors in over 13 months, threw 3.2 shutout innings in his second rehab start for Double-A Chesapeake yesterday. It took just 38 pitches to nearly make it through four innings.
Mansolino mentioned Bradish as a part of the team’s core that’s ready to take over leadership duties, so his presence in the clubhouse will be a welcome sight.
Bradish will likely need a couple more minor league tune-ups before he’s brought back to the major league level. However, it’s encouraging to see him progressing through his rehab as expected.
Starting pitcher Cade Povich is also working his way back to the major league club, recovering from left hip inflammation. In his rehab start for Triple-A Norfolk yesterday, Povich allowed three earned runs (five total) in 4.2 innings pitched (75 pitches).
Mansolino was not concerned Povich’s results, however, as long as he knows that he’s going about his process in the right manner.
“Rehab stuff – it’s hard to look too much into that,” Mansolino opined. “My understanding is that the first inning wasn’t the best and he settled in after that.”
If the Orioles manage to trade some of their pitchers on expiring contracts, Povich could be needed in the rotation as soon as next week.