Orioles Notebook: Mullins, Pitching Struggles, Injury Updates

BALTIMORE, Md. — Following a doubleheader sweep of the first-place Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday, the Baltimore Orioles extended their winning streak to five games. Over that span, they outscored their opponents 53-11.

On Wednesday, the Orioles were unable to complete the four-game sweep in a high-scoring 9-8 loss.

The Orioles were once a favorite to win the division. Now, even despite their winning ways, their record stood at just 50-58 entering Wednesday’s contest.

For a young team that was supposed to exhibit continued growth, one can’t help but think about what could have been. Injuries have prevented the offense from being at full strength, but now that Baltimore is largely healthy, they have been winning games.