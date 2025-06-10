From DFA to The ASG? Ryan O’Hearn’s Journey With the Orioles

Over the past two weeks, the Baltimore Orioles have been playing some fantastic baseball. The starters are going deeper into games, the offense is producing timely hits and the bullpen has been lights out.

Despite winning seven of their last nine games, the Orioles still find themselves 12 games under .500 and 8.5 games back from the last Wild Card spot. They would have to win 23 of their next 31 to be above .500 before the All-Star break.

The Orioles have found themselves in such a big hole in part due to key players in their lineup not playing to the levels fans expect them to play at. Gunnar Henderson and Adley Rutschman have not had great starts to the year, while Colton Cowser and Jordan Westburg have missed extensive time due to injury.

With the offense in need of a rock, an unlikely hero has stepped up to the plate: Ryan O’Hearn.