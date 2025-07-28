How the Orioles Got “The Prized One” at Pick 31

The Baltimore Orioles entered the MLB Amateur Draft primed to reload their farm system that saw several top prospects recently graduate. Their $19,144,500 bonus pool, thanks to trading reliever Bryan Baker to the Tampa Bay Rays a few days prior to the draft, was the largest in the draft’s history.

Baltimore had seven picks across the first two rounds of the draft, with four in the first round. Their third pick of the night went to Arkansas shortstop Wehiwa Aloy, whose first name means “The Prized One.”

This spring, Aloy was presented the Golden Spikes Award, college baseball’s equivalent to the Heisman in college football. Aloy is the third Golden Spikes winner that the Orioles have drafted following Ben McDonald in 1989 and Adley Rutschman in 2019.

The Hawaiian shortstop slashed .350/.434/.673 across 65 games for the Razorbacks. His 21 longballs ranked fourth highest in the SEC.