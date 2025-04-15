2025 Bowman Baseball Checklist: What you need to know
With the 2025 Bowman Baseball checklist out we want to get you prepared for who to hunt when opening boxes or buying into breaks as another season of prospecting begins.
The Chase Is On
Whenever you’re buying a Bowman product, the main cards you’re looking for are those 1st Bowman autos. Those, along with their eventual Topps Chrome rookie autos are the cards that see the most market movement for any respective player.
This year’s first Bowman release features 1st Bowman autos of six names that can be found on the current Just Baseball Top-100 list. They are:
- Kevin McGonigle – SS – Tigers (#7)
- Jesus Made – SS/2B – Brewers (#23)
- JJ Wetherholt – SS – Cardinals (#26)
Quinn Mathews – LHP – Cardinals (#32)
Thomas White – LHP – Marlins (#40)
- Charlie Condon – OF – Rockies (#61)
- Slade Caldwell – OF – Diamondbacks (#86)
George Klassen – RHP – Angels (#87)
Brody Hopkins – RHP – Rays (#94)
Condon and Wetherholt are the most recognizable names give they’re the only names from the Top 10 of last year’s draft that were held out of 2024 Bowman Draft. That could lead to some better price points for the others whether it’s singles or buying into team breaks.
Other Notable Prospects
Several prospects who either just missed Just Baseball’s top 100 list and or are ranked within the top 10 of their team’s farm system are featured on the checklist as well. This group includes:
- Franklin Arias – SS – Red Sox
Jhostynxon Garcia – OF – Red Sox
- Eduardo Quintero – OF – Dodgers
Josue Briceño – 1B – Tigers
Gary Gill Hill – RHP – Rays
Jhonny Level – SS – Giants
Luis Peña – SS – Brewers
Yophery Rodriguez – OF – Brewers
Malcolm Moore – C – Rangers
PJ Morlando – OF – Marlins
Sam Stafura – SS – Reds
Jonah Tong – RHP – Mets
Winston Santos – RHP – Rangers
Walker Janek – C – Astros
Caleb Lomavita – C – Nationals
Don’t Sleep
When you have a checklist that features 105 autographs, there’s surely going to be some overlooked prospects and this crop has the potential to offer several diamonds in the rough. Here’s some potential sleepers in the product:
Aron Estrada – 2B – Orioles
Franyerber Montilla – 2B – Tigers
Èmilien Pitre – 2B – Rays
Payton Eeles – 2B/SS – Twins
Hyun-Seok Jang – RHP – Dodgers
Cobb Hightower – 2B – Padres
Jonathan Long – 1B – Cubs
Matt Wilkinson – LHP – Guardians
Yeremi Cabrera – OF – Rangers
Luis Merejo – 1B – Guardians
Will Simpson – 1B – Athletics
Finally, Some Hope!
Dodgers top prospect Zyhir Hope is a fascinating name on the checklist. The #8 prospect on our Top 100 was supposed to have his 1st Bowman autos back in last year’s 2024 Bowman. The card was even used in the promotional content leading up to the release.
Then…nothing. Well a little something. As of this writing only three true 1st Bowman autos of him in a Cubs uniform have surfaced. His true blue “My first Bowman Auto” as well as a pair of red lava /5 versions. Whether this was an error on the inclusion of them or on how many they actually printed is still a mystery.
In the next two Bowman releases he had prospect cards in a Dodgers uniform but no autos. Something that has been seen before (see Merrill, Jackson), but not to this magnitude as previous cases we still at least had 1st Bowman chrome non-autos. With Hope, we don’t. He does have autos in this set so interested to see if tops designates them with a 1st, but I can’t see that happening.
(Sa)Saki Bomb
Speaking of Dodgers, the current #2 prospect on our list, Roki Sasaki will have plenty of rookie cards to finally hunt in this product. He’ll have the base and chrome versions but will also be featured in many insert sets including a few that will be case hits.
Etched in Glass, Spotlight and Anime all feature the flame-throwing sensation with the latter also having a Anime Kanji Variation subset including Sasaki, Hideki Matsui, Shohei Ohtani and Ichiro. The Dodgers will be major chase in this product with Sasaki, Hope and Ohtani even though they lack a major 1st Bowman auto name.