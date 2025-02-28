New York Mets Top 15 Prospects
Headlined by top 100 prospects RHP Brandon Sproat and SS Jett Williams, the Mets feature an intriguing, yet top-heavy farm system.
The New York Mets farm system was struck by the injury bug in 2024, with many of their top prospects missing big chunks of time on the IL. Still, the Mets saw some breakouts in the pitching department, as their new pitching lab has started to bear fruit.
With President of Baseball Operations David Stearns now entering his second year at the helm, the Mets have created a strong infrastructure that should yield better returns on the farm in due time.
Formerly in charge of the Astros draft, the Mets nabbed Kris Gross to oversee their amateur scouting. They also poached former big league manager Andy Green from the Chicago Cubs, putting him in a senior role to oversee player development.
Now with a year of continuity atop the organization, the Mets hope they can more consistently find and develop big-league talent to bolster a team that looks to contend for a long time around the highest-paid player in baseball in Juan Soto.
1. Brandon Sproat – RHP – (Triple-A)
Height/Weight: 6’3″, 210 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 2nd Round (56) – NYM (2023) | ETA: 2025
|FASTBALL
|Slider
|Sweeper
|CURVEBALL
|CHANGEUP
|COMMAND
|FV
|60/60
|50/50
|60/60
|45/50
|60/60
|40/45
|55+
Drafted by the Mets twice, (90th overall in 2022), it was dazzling stuff that made Sproat a first round candidate as the 2023 draft approached, however below average command dropped him to the second round. There’s risk and a wide range of outcomes, with the high-side being towards the front of a rotation.
Arsenal
A five-pitch mix, Sproat boasts three above average offerings with his fastball and changeup being plus. Featuring a four-seamer and two-seamer at the University of Florida, Sproat has since cut down his usage of the latter in favor of his four-seam fastball with improved ride in the upper 90s. Sproat has continued to gain velocity as he compiles professional starts, frequently topping triple digits.
His power changeup at 88-92 mph is a devastating put-away pitch to both lefties and righties. Averaging 16 inches of horizontal break and a screwball type of action, the pitch has some similarities to the “splinker” of Paul Skenes.
Sproat has continued to improve his feel for it and picks up disheveled swings from hitters when he is around the zone. He will need to improve upon his 56% strike rate on the pitch for it to play like the easy plus pitch it can be.
Sproat will wield three different breaking balls, including a short gyro slider in the upper 80s, a sweeper in the mid 80s and a curveball at 79-81 mph. He will utilize the gyro slider and sweeper more frequently to right-handed hitters, with the plus sweeper particularly giving them trouble. His curveball is more favored to lefties, playing closer to average and still lagging behind the gyro slider.
Outlook
Stuff wasn’t an issue for Sproat, but he emerged in 2024 with a more complete arsenal. The concern for the right-hander is his command, often struggling to time up his long arm action. He has looked more comfortable repeating his delivery and filling up the zone as he gets more pro innings under his belt, providing optimism for average command.
If he can continue to cut down on the high number of non-competitive pitches, Sproat’s stuff is good enough to get away with a higher walk rate. Already fighting off some of the reliever risk, Sproat has flashed No. 2 upside with the fall back of a volatile late-rotation arm or elite high-leverage reliever. His ability to tweak his arsenal and improve his fastball shape is a testament to his feel to pitch, providing more optimism that he can reach closer to that No. 2 starter dream.
2. Jett Williams – SS/OF – (Triple-A)
Height/Weight: 5’8″, 180 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 1st Round (14) – 2022 (NYM) | ETA: 2025
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|45/50
|60/70
|35/45
|60/60
|45/50
|50+
Compact but explosive, Williams is a great athlete with more impact than his frame would suggest. His polish at the plate helped him fly through the minor leagues, reaching Double-A in his age-19 season in 2023, before having most of his 2024 wiped out by wrist surgery.
Offense
A relaxed, narrow setup, Williams uses a decent-sized leg kick to gather into his back hip, but controls his lower half well. Despite his smaller frame, Williams is strong with a powerful lower-half, using the ground well to create power.
Between his lower half control and minimal movement with his hand load, Williams is consistently on time and leverages his small strike zone well. One of the more patient hitters in Minor League Baseball, Williams has chased less than 15% of pitches as a pro, walking at an 18% clip.
Producing average exit velocities, Williams consistently drives the ball in the air consistently with good carry to the pull side, giving him a chance to hit for close to average game power.
The contact rates may be closer to average, but his hit tool is bolstered by what could be double plus plate discipline. Even if the home run total is closer to 10, he Williams’ ability to hit the ball decently hard in the air to all fields paired with his speed should make him a candidate to accumulate plenty of extra base hits.
Defense/Speed
Williams has slowed down some since being drafted, putting on some weight ahead of the 2024 season. It more effected is ability to get to his top speed than footwork at shortstop, which actually looked improved.
He works low to the ball with good hands and an above average arm that is capable of making throws from different angles. While he can make the tough throws, he has the tendency to sail a few too many relatively routine throws, especially when he sits back on the ball.
With the improved footwork and actions, Williams looks like he can be an average shortstop.
With how quickly Williams has climbed through the minors and the presence of Francisco Lindor at the highest level, the Mets have mixed in center field reps where he relies on his natural athleticism to get by, but has the closing speed and arm to be solid out there and has flashed the ability to track the ball well.
Williams has the fallback of second base where he should be an above-average defender as well. Aggressive on the bases, Williams swiped 45 bags on 52 tries in the 2023 season.
Outlook
While the 2024 season was mostly a lost one for Williams, he is still ahead of schedule as he gets set for his age-21 season. With Williams’ added weight in 2024 not necessarily being completely useful gains, he could benefit from getting closer to his 2023 game shape given how important speed is to his game.
Elite on base skills amplify an offensive profile that will likely feature average hit and average-at-best power. Williams and Termarr Johnson became the first teenagers since 2005 to walk 100 times in a Minor League season in 2023.
The defensive side of things will be important to monitor in 2025 as Williams is clearly capable of providing versatility, but if he can take a step forward with more consistent reps in center field, he becomes significantly more valuable. Williams has the floor of a quality utility piece but has the offensive upside and speed to be an above-average regular.
3. Carson Benge – OF – (Low-A)
Height/Weight: 6’2″, 185 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 1st Round (19), 2024 (NYM) | ETA: 2027
|HIT
|PLATE DISC.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|45/55
|45/55
|40/50
|50/50
|40/50
|50
Much like his OSU teammate Nolan McLean, Benge was a legitimate two-way talent for the Cowboys. After a big freshman season, Benge tapped into much more power in his draft-eligible sophomore year, making it clear his future was in the batter’s box and there might be room for even more impact.
Hitting
A noisy operation in the box, Benge starts with an open stance and rocks into his back side with a big leg kick and barrel tip. He starts it all very early with impressive lower half control and balance that likely spills over from his experience on the mound.
After struggling to elevate in 2023, Benge slashed his ground ball rate by more than 10%, more than doubling his home run total to 18 while increasing his slug by 130 points.
Benge could still benefit from getting the ball in the air more frequently and his moves may be difficult to time up against upper-level pitching. He has great hand-eye with impressive swing variance to get to pitches in tough spots, boasting a zone-contact rate of 92% and an overall contact rate of 84% in his draft year with figures not far off in his brief pro debut.
Benge is a patient hitter, walking more than he struck out at Oklahoma State while running a chase rate below 20%. There’s room for Benge to add strength to his wiry frame, especially now that he is no longer pitching. He may need to simplify his operation some in the box, but Benge has the ingredients for above-average hit paired with average power.
Defense/Speed
He predominantly played right field in his collegiate career, but he looks like he can play up the middle. Though he’s closer to an average straight-line runner, Benge’s athleticism paired with the great reads he gets and efficient routes give him a good shot of becoming an average center fielder. If he moves off of the middle, he would grade as an easy plus defender in a corner where his plus arm would play well.
Outlook
Benge is a unique athlete who may just be scraping the surface of the player he can ultimately be. He has a wiry build and could probably add some strength without losing speed. It’s not uncommon for two-way players to add mass upon shifting their focus from the mound.
Added strength could also facilitate a simpler operation in the box. Benge has the potential to be an everyday center fielder.
4. Nolan McLean – RHP – (Double-A)
Height/Weight: 6’2″, 215 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 3rd Round (91), 2024 (NYM) | ETA: 2026
|FASTBALL
|Slider
|Cutter
|CURVEBALL
|CHANGEUP
|COMMAND
|FV
|50/55
|60/65
|55/55
|40/50
|30/40
|40/50
|50
Once a two-way prospect, McLean’s impressive feel to pitch has shifted the focus to the mound where he offers exciting projection based on the athleticism and data.
Arsenal
McLean utilizes a five-pitch mix, but predominantly threw his fastball, slider a,nd cutter in 2024.
The fastball sits in the mid-90s, reaching 97 MPH from a low release point, helping the run and ride play up a bit. McLean’s feel to spin it particularly stands out, especially for a pitcher as inexperienced as he is.
His sweeping slider averages nearly 17 inches of horizontal break while sitting right at zero vertically. Generally a pitch shape that would yield noticeable platoon splits, the sharpness and McLean’s feel for it makes it effective against opposite-handed hitters as well, averaging more than 3,000 RPM. Landing it for a strike at a 67% clip is particularly impressive given how much horizontal action it features in the mid 80s.
McLean’s upper 80s gyro cutter gives him a second above average offering, mixing it to righties and lefties evenly. The downward action it features resulted in a 64% ground ball rate in 2024 while also generating good whiff numbers within the zone.
The fourth offering for McLean is a sweeping curveball that he will flip in sparingly, but has the potential to be a quality offering if he can find more consistency with it. The 78-80 MPH pitch averages 19 inches of horizontal break with 12 inches of vertical at more than 3300 RPM.
His changeup lags far behind the rest of his arsenal, landing it for a strike less than 50% of the time in 2024 with an understandably low usage rate of roughly 8%.
The presence of McLean’s cutter and curveball and the effectiveness of his slider against opposite-handed hitters help negate the need for a useful changeup, as he struck out left-handed hitters at a 4% higher clip in 2024 despite lacking a usable change.
Outlook
After a strong first full season of pitching as a starter, McLean is a candidate to make a big leap in 2025 given his feel to spin it and athleticism on the mound.
For context, he threw twice as many innings in 2024 as he did in his entire collegiate career. The part-time hitting he was doing in his first pro season and a half is no longer as well, only adding to the intrigue of what McLean can progress to with his focus now being more isolated.
With his pitch mix and ability to get contact on the ground, McLean has a good chance to stick as a back-end starter, with the upside to be a strong No. 4 option in a good rotation.
5. Luisangel Acuña – SS – (MLB)
Height/Weight: 5’10″, 180 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $425K – 2018 (TEX) | ETA: 2024
|HIT
|PLATE DISC.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|50/55
|30/35
|30/40
|60/60
|55/60
|45+
Traded to the Mets for Max Scherzer at the 2023 MLB Trade Deadline, Acuña struggled through a disappointing 2024 season at Triple-A before filling in at the MLB level and looking much more like his 2023 self. His value comes from his defensive versatility and speed, but he has flashed the offensive ability to be an everyday big leaguer.
Offense
A nearly identical setup to his brother, Acuña lacks the lower half control and explosiveness of Ronald but still boasts a quick bat/hands and plenty of athleticism. He utilizes a much more pronounced leg kick with the tendency to lounge towards the ball with a flat barrel, resulting in far too much contact on the ground and challenges with velocity.
When everything is under control, Acuña flashes close to average juice, exemplified by his 90th percentile exit velocity of 103.5 MPH in 2024, which is right at MLB average. However his average exit velocity of 87 MPH is a couple ticks below league average, likely a product of his inconsistent swing mechanics resulting in more weak contact than desired.
Acuña’s hands are quick and adjustable, going the other way well. He has consistently produced average or better contact rates as a pro, but the contact skills are undermined by an aggressive approach and challenges recognizing spin.
If Acuña can refine his mechanics and approach, there’s an exciting blend of above average hit and sneaky pop, but it’s most likely he settles as a streaky contact-oriented bat.
Defense/Speed
A plus runner who is defensively versatile, Acuña has both the range, arm and actions to be a plus defender at shortstop and second base. The Mets are also looking to add third base to his repertoire during spring training this year, with an eye toward having Acuña fill a utility infielder role in 2025.
He has seen some action in center field where he is playable. A menace on the base paths, Acuña swiped 57 bags in 2023 and 40 bags in 2024. He could be a bit more efficient, but he should be a high-volume stolen base threat.
Outlook
Acuña still has some developing to do at the plate, but his athleticism, advanced glove and at least decent offensive tools give him a great chance of at least filling a big league role as a utility piece. Still just 23 years old for the entirety of the 2025 season, Acuña has a chance to develop enough as a hitter to be an everyday middle-infielder.
6. Jesus Baez – 3B – (High-A)
Height/Weight: 5’10″, 180 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $275K – 2022 (NYM) | ETA: 2028
|HIT
|PLATE DISC.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|40/50
|35/45
|40/55
|40/40
|40/50
|45+
Signed for $275,000 out of the Dominican Republic in 2022, Baez struggled in the Florida Complex League in 2023 before breaking out in Low-A for his age 19 season. Baez offers and exciting blend of hit and power potential.
Hitting
Starting open with his feet a little more than shoulder-width apart, Baez brings his foot over with a toe tap as he coils, then strides forward from there. When everything is in rhythm, Baez does damage to all fields and flashes plus power to the pull side. He handles secondaries quite well, posting an OPS north of .800 against non-fastballs. His pre-swing moves can make him rushed against velocity, with stretches where he gets to his slot a little too late, especially with how much he likes to counter-rotate, resulting in the barrel needing to travel further to get to the point of contact. His contact rate in 2024 dropped from 75% against all velocities to 67% against 93+ MPH.
Baez is an aggressive hitter, running a chase rate close to 30%, with his chase rate against heaters being particularly high. His bat speed and raw pop is comfortably above average, with an average exit velocity of nearly 90 MPH in 2024 and a Hard Hit rate near 40%. If he can find more consistency with his timing and mechanics, Baez can offer at least average hit and above average power.
Defense/Speed
The Mets have started to transition Baez to third base from shortstop where his plus arm and good hands should play much better given his limited range. He’s a below average runner, but will opportunistically take bags, swiping 9 on 10 tries in 2024 before going down with a meniscus injury. He may be able to fill in at second base as well, but his defensive skill set seems most suitable for the hot corner.
Outlook
Baez’s breakout season was cut to just 72 games due to season-ending knee surgery after a hot eight game start with High-A Brooklyn. Baez has the skill set to become an above average third baseman, and assuming he is able to rebound from his knee injury, he could hit his way to Double-A in his age 20 season. He could benefit from being more selective in the box along with some small mechanical tweaks that could have him providing average hit and above average pop.
7. Ryan Clifford – 1B/OF – (Double-A)
Height/Weight: 6’3″, 210 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 11th Round (343), 2022 (HOU) | ETA: 2026
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|30/35
|40/50
|55/65
|30/30
|40/45
|45+
Drafted in the 11th round by the Astros, Clifford signed for second-round money ($1.25 million) to forego his Vanderbilt commitment before being traded alongside Drew Gilbert for Justin Verlander at the 2023 deadline.
Hitting
Clifford starts wide with his hands rested on his shoulder, before pushing his hands up and back to his slot with a pronounced coil as he loads. The emphasis on the coil is likely in an effort to mitigate his tendency to be heavy with his front foot, but starting so wide as a hitter with longer levers makes it difficult to do anything but push forward out of his back side as he launches.
The result is barrel drag, which can make it really difficult to get on plane for pitches at the top third as well as handling velocity. He produced an OPS of just .570 on pitches in the top third in 2024 while posting a 64% zone-contact rate against fastballs 93+ MPH.
Even with some mechanical inefficiencies, Clifford can do considerable damage, posting a 90th percentile exit velocity north of 106 MPH between 2023 and 2024. He improved his ability to hit the ball in the air with consistency in 2024, cutting his ground ball rate to 38% while also making significant strides left on left.
With a chase rate around 20% Clifford was able to draw free passes at a 17% clip in 2024, but his patience skews towards passiveness, taking fastballs for called strides nearly 30% more frequently than the average Double-A hitter likely contributing to his swing decisions grading poorly within team models.
The plate discipline should ultimately improve as Clifford recognizes spin well and has the willingness to see pitches. He hammered breaking balls to the tune of a .850 OPS in 2024 which paired with his improvements left on left, gives him the potential to hit enough to push toward his 30 home run upside.
Defense/Speed
A below average runner, Clifford has seen action both in right field and first base. His plus arm could be more of an asset in right field, though his limited range and iffy reads could result in him winding up at first base.
Outlook
Clifford’s power potential is his calling card and he has already demonstrated the ability to get into it against upper level pitching, launching 18 home runs in 98 Double-A games in 2024.
While there may be minimal defensive value, Clifford could at least offer some versatility if he can develop into a near-passable defender in right field given his arm value as well.
Ultimately, the Mets are focused on Clifford’s 30 home run upside which the lefty slugger is already well on his way to tapping into if he can hit enough. With a 67% contact rate in 2024, Clifford will need to take a step forward bat to ball wise at the upper levels to get there.
8. Elian Peña – SS – (DSL)
Height/Weight: 5’10″, 185 | Bat/Throw: L/R | IFA: $5M, 2025 (NYM) | ETA: 2029
|HIT
|PLATE DISC.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|40/55
|N/A
|30/50
|55/55
|35/50
|45+
The centerpiece of the Mets 2025 IFA cycle, Peña accounted for more than 80% of the Mets bonus pool, selling David Stearns and co. on his above average tools across the board and advanced left-handed stroke.
Hitting
Peña syncs his upper and lower half well for a teenage prospect, helping him repeat his moves and create leverage. He starts upright with his hands rested just above his shoulder, getting into his back side with a moderate gather and smooth, rhythmic hand load.
Of course, it’s more difficult to maintain rhythm against more challenging pitching, but Peña looks like he could be in better control of his timing and mechanics than most hitters.
It’s always difficult to project the hit and power of recent IFA signings given how far off even the best 16 and 17-year-old prospects are, but Peña is clearly ahead of his peers with more to dream on. Above average hit and at least average power seem attainable.
Defense/Speed
An above-average runner, Peña made gains with his straight-line speed and overall quickness, helping his chances of being able to fend off a move to third base. How Peña progresses physically will play a large part in his defensive outcome. His plus arm and good hands would profile well at third base if he does slow a bit.
Outlook
Steve Cohen and David Stearns have made it a point to improve the organization’s ability to acquire international talent and made the biggest splash of the 2025 period outside of Roki Sasaki. The Mets will give Peña every opportunity at shortstop, where he has enough going for him to have a chance at sticking.
In the more likely event that he moves over to the hot corner, Peña’s offensive upside is exciting enough to meet the higher offensive bar the position demands and then some.
9. Drew Gilbert – OF – (Triple-A)
Height/Weight: 5’9″, 195 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 1st Round (28), 2022 (HOU) | ETA: 2025
|HIT
|PLATE DISC.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|50/50
|55/55
|40/45
|50/50
|50/55
|45+
A bad hamstring injury and challenges with secondaries resulted in a frustrating 2024 season for Gilbert, but he is still a high-probability big leaguer who may squeeze enough out of each tool to be an everyday option.
Hitting
Starting slightly open and crouched with his hands out in front of his back knee, Gilbert uses a medium-sized leg kick as he pulls his hands towards his back shoulder. The move helps Gilbert create plenty of tension, but he has the tendency to wrap the barrel a bit too far behind him which may affect his path and impact his ability to hit secondaries.
Gilbert gets a lot out of his smaller frame with his ability to pull pitches in the air. All 14 homers in 2024 left the yard to the pull side with 15 of his 18 going out to right in 2023 as well. The flip side is that his high pull rate may also work against his ability to handle stuff on the outer half, with roughly a 300 point difference in OPS between the inner half and outer half.
With a large discrepancy in contact rates between fastballs (86%) and secondaries (62%), it will be important for Gilbert to hedge the gap with good swing decisions against non-fastballs.
Historically handling left on left matchups well, Gilbert struggled in that regard in 2024. Whether it was due to Triple-A pitching or his late start to the season and injuries will likely be answered in 2025. Gilbert has the potential for average hit combined with fringe-average power, bolstered by strong plate discipline and the ability to draw free passes.
Defense/Speed
A slightly above average runner, Gilbert is able to play a quality center field thanks to his efficient routes and good first step. With a plus arm as well, Gilbert has the goods to be a solid defender up the middle, but could be a well above average option in a corner.
Gilbert will likely be an opportunistic base stealer at best, but was hesitant to go at all in 2024 given his hamstring issue.
Outlook
While the tools are mostly average across the board, Gilbert does not need to realize his ceiling to fill a big league role thanks to his value with the glove and overall feel for the game. That said, he will need to find more consistency in the batter’s box to project as an everyday outfielder.
The high-end outcome is a center fielder with solid on-base base skills and close to 20 homers. He’s most likely a high-end fourth-outfielder platoon option or a second-division regular.
10. Jonah Tong – RHP – (Double-A)
Height/Weight: 6’1″, 180 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 7th Round (209), NYM (2022) | ETA: 2026
|FASTBALL
|Curveball
|Slider
|Changeup
|COMMAND
|FV
|60/60
|50/55
|40/45
|40/50
|40/45
|45
Tong was the breakout arm in the Mets system for 2024, riding a nearly two tick leap with his fastball to a 3.03 ERA in 113 IP with a ridiculous 34% strikeout rate across mostly Low and High-A. If he continues to out pitch expectations at Double-A, Tong could fly up prospect lists.
Arsenal
A unique, over-the-top release and slight cross-fire delivery make Tong an uncomfortable at-bat for hitters. Now averaging 93 MPH on his fastball, the pitch plays up further for Tong as he averages more than 20 inches of induced vertical break from a six-foot release height.
With the carry and deception, Tong dominates at the top of the zone, generating a chase rate north of 30% in 2024 along with well above average whiff numbers within the zone.
His best secondary pitch is a big 12-6 curve in the mid 70s, tunneling well off of his fastball from his 12 o’clock release.
Opponents posted an OPS in the mid .400s with an average exit velocity below 85 mph. Because of his tendency to hang it, upper level hitters may have more success against the offering and he will mix in a few too many non-competitive pitches. It should ultimately be an above-average pitch that plays up off of his delivery.
Tong made progress with a mid 80s slider in 2024, mostly utilizing it against righties with success, but he will tend to tug it glove side too frequently. Tong’s changeup has flashed better than the slider, but he landed it for a strike just 55% of the time. Averaging roughly 10 mph of velocity separation from his fastball, hitters are often geared up for his difficult fastball and can be pulled out onto their front foot, even though the pitch shape is not the most impressive in a vacuum.
Outlook
Tong’s elite ability to generate carry on his fastball paired with the uptick he enjoyed in 2024 has him now tracking like a potential back-end starter. Execution will be crucial for Tong as he lacks a clear plus pitch beyond his fastball, earning his whiffs on the back of his fastball and funkiness.
With a secondary strike rate of just 58% in 2024, Tong will need to take a step forward in the command department to upgrade his swingman outlook to a potential No. 5 starter.
11. Nick Morabito – OF – (High-A)
Height/Weight: 5’11″, 185 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 2nd Round (75), 2022 (NYM) | ETA: 2026
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|50/50
|50/55
|30/35
|70/70
|50/60
|45
Arguably the fastest runner in the Mets system, Morabito also led all Mets minor leaguers in hits and batting average in 2024. He is a patient hitter with a good approach and saw his overall contact rate increase by 5% and in-zone contact rate by 9% from 2023 to 2024.
It’s a direct and rather flat swing, resulting in higher ground ball rates and an average launch angle of just three degrees. The good news is, Morabito has the speed to beat out weakly hit ground balls and choppers, but as defenders become better, those kinds of hits become less attainable.
Morabito has the ability to be a plus defender in center field, demonstrating good instincts and great range. He is a major factor on the base paths, but could be a bit more efficient, swiping 59 bags on 74 tries in 2024. Morabito is a high-probability fourth outfielder who could have just enough offensive upside to be a second-division regular.
12. Jonathan Santucci – LHP – (CPX)
Height/Weight: 6’2″, 205 | Bat/Throw: L/L | 2nd Round (46) – NYM (2024) | ETA: 2027
|FASTBALL
|Slider
|CHANGEUP
|COMMAND
|FV
|55/60
|60/60
|35/45
|35/45
|45
A southpaw with an exciting fastball, slider combination Santucci had plenty of first round buzz heading into his draft year before a rib injury and command issues pushed him to the second round.
Santucci gets above average carry on a 93-95 MPH fastball, picking up plenty of whiffs within the zone along with chase at the top. His gyro slider pairs well with his fastball with the vertical action to make it effective to both lefties and righties, with gaudy whiff and ground ball rates.
The changeup is a work in progress for Santucci as he has struggled to find a feel for it, but flashes good vertical separation and horizontal run. That said, he only landed it for a strike at a roughly 50% rate in his draft year.
Santucci has a great chance of at least landing as a quality left-handed reliever, but the Mets are hoping the command can come along enough to stick in the rotation where he has the stuff to miss more than enough bats.
13. Boston Baro – UTIL – (High-A)
Height/Weight: 6’0″, 175 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 8th Round (246), 2023 (NYM) | ETA: 2027
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|35/50
|40/50
|30/40
|50/50
|50/55
|40+
A versatile defender who has flashed some offensive ability, the Mets gave Baro end of third round money to sign him away from his UCLA commitment. He enjoyed a solid start to his pro career, posting a 122 wRC+ at Low-A before getting a taste of High-A Brooklyn shortly after his 20th birthday.
Baro handles fastballs quite well, exemplified by his 92% zone-contact rate and high 900s OPS, but those figures drop to 73% and roughly .500 respectively against all other offerings.
It’s mostly due to mechanical issues as he will push out of his backside prematurely on softer stuff, often swinging over it. Baro has plenty of room to add strength, providing some optimism that he can grow into more than the gap-to-gap power he currently possesses.
A smooth defender with a strong arm, Baro has the actions and instincts to play a solid shortstop while being capable of moving around the infield. As he enters his age 20 season, there’s a chance Baro could make a leap given his projectable frame and decent foundation of skills, but he currently projects as an infield utility piece.
14. Blade Tidwell – RHP – (Triple-A)
Height/Weight: 6’3″, 195 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 2nd Round (52) – NYM (2022) | ETA: 2025
|FASTBALL
|Slider
|CUTTER
|CURVEBALL
|CHANGEUP
|COMMAND
|FV
|55/55
|60/60
|50/50
|45/45
|30/35
|35/40
|40+
A five-pitch mix, Tidwell has no shortage of options on the mound. The challenge for him can be his overall command as well as having all of his pitches working in a given start, particularly his curveball and changeup.
The fastball averages 95 MPH, bumping up to 97 MPH, but lacks the characteristics to make it a plus pitch. His best offering is his 81-84 MPH sweeper with sharp late break that makes it particularly nasty to righties.
Tidwell’s cutter gives him a quality third offering that he will mix in as his second choice to lefties, but still goes to it nearly 20% of the time against same-handed hitters. Sitting in the upper 80s, he commands the pitch as well as any in his arsenal, avoiding hard contact.
Rounding things out is his curveball and changeup, with the former looking much more likely to be a an occasional option for Tidwell. The changeup was far too inconsistent for him in 2024, with a strike rate below 50%.
Ultimately, command will help dictate Tidwell’s outlook, but for now, he looks more like a swingman or relief option on the back of his fastball/slider combination.
15. Marco Vargas – 2B – (Low-A)
Height/Weight: 6’0″, 175 | Bat/Throw: L/R | IFA: $17,500, 2022 (MIA) | ETA: 2028
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|35/50
|50/60
|30/35
|45/45
|40/50
|40
Acquired by the Mets along with catcher Ronny Hernandez from the Marlins in exchange for David Robertson at the 2023 deadline, Vargas was one of the more impressive hitters in the Florida Complex League that season before his 2024 campaign was cut short due to a wrist issue.
Vargas has a smooth swing from the left side and an advanced feel for the strike zone, running a chase well below 20% at the lower levels. The power is below average, but Vargas hits the ball hard enough to find the gaps with an average exit velocity that climbed to nearly 88 MPH in 2024, even with the aforementioned wrist issue disrupting his season.
Walking more than he has struck out through his first 144 pro games, Vargas has the ingredients to be a solid on-base base threat, but there is plenty of pressure on his hit tool to carry him as he provides minimal value beyond his on-base skills.
Vargas should be an average defender at second base with fringy speed. If the hit tool can progress to above average, he could hit and walk his way into becoming a second-division regular at second base.
Other Names to Consider
Nate Dohm – RHP – (CPX): Dohm was off to a fantastic start to his junior season with Mississippi State, before an arm injury wiped out most of his season.
The 6-foot-4 right-hander pitched to a 1.23 ERA in 29 1/3 innings, striking out 37 against just three walks in what was mostly non-conference play. Dohm works down on the mound well, generating above-average carry from a below-average release height with a fastball that has sat in the mid 90s when he is healthy. He leans on the fastball heavily (nearly 70% usage) as his gyro slider, curveball and changeup lag behind. Health and development of his secondaries will be important to monitor as Dohm enters pro ball.
Daiverson Guitierrez – C – (Low-A): Signed out of Venezuela for $1.9 million in 2023, Guitierrez shook off a rough pro debut by hitting his way off of the complex in 2024, reaching Low-A by the end of the season. He improved his contact rates drastically, with above average exit velocities, giving him some intriguing upside offensively. He is raw behind the dish, but offers a good arm and the mobility to be a better blocker as he gains reps. He’ll begin his age-19 season in Low-A.
Dominic Hamel – RHP – (Triple-A): It was a disappointing 2024 season for Hamel who went unselected in the Rule 5 Draft shortly after. His stuff backed up as the season progressed, with his command really faltering as well. At his best, Hamel offers an above average fastball and slider with a usable curveball and changeup. If he can regain his stuff and command, he could be a swingman or depth starter.
Simon Juan – OF – (CPX): Signed by the Mets for $1.9 million in 2022, Juan was bad in his first two pro seasons, sporting an OPS right around .600 between the DSL and FCL. In his second crack at the FCL as an 18-year-old, Juan started to break through, producing a .796 OPS with seven home runs in 50 games. Juan has added strength, easily projecting for plus power, backed by his 90th percentile exit velocity of 105.5 MPH in 2024. It’s a matter of whether he can hit enough, but he is heading in the right direction as he gears up for his first full pro season at age 19.
Jacob Reimer – 3B – (High-A): After a solid first pro season in 2023, Reimer missed most of the 2024 season with a hamstring issue before being sent to the Arizona Fall League for additional reps. A third baseman by trade, Reimer saw some action in left field in the AFL and has played some first base as well. Nothing jumps off of the page tools wise, but Reimer has an good feel to hit and great approach with potentially more power in the tank.
Jeremy Rodriguez – SS/2B – (Low-A): Bottom-of-the-scale power limits Rodriguez (his average exit velocity was 83.8 MPH in 2024), but he is still extremely young with strong baseline abilities. While he projects best at second base, Rodriguez is capable of playing shortstop. His contact skills are comfortably above average and he won’t expand the zone much.
With just average speed, much of Rodriguez’s value will come from his ability to get on base, but it would surely help if he could improve upon his 20-grade power as he enters his age-19 season.
Yovanny Rodriguez – C – (DSL): A $2.85 million pay day and rave reviews from scouts created plenty of hype for the Venezuelan catcher, but he stumbled out of the gate in his pro debut. His impressive defensive skill set did not immediately translate while posting a .715 OPS at the DSL. Rodriguez has the defensive tools to be a big league catcher.
Eli Serrano – OF – (Low-A): A fourth round pick by the Mets in the 2024 Draft out of NC State, the Mets snagged Serrano as a draft-eligible sophomore despite him putting up rather pedestrian numbers, betting on his fascinating upside.
As a 6-foot-6 left-handed hitter who currently is hit-over-power, Serrano is a unique archetype. He produced an in-zone contact rate north of 90% in 2024 while making the move from first base to the outfield where he held his own.
The Mets are hoping Serrano can add more strength to his very slender frame, which paired with his surprisingly solid bat-to-ball, could turn him into an exciting corner bat.
Trey Snyder – SS/3B – (CPX): A toolsy prep shortstop out of Missouri, the Mets selected Trey Snyder in the fifth round of the 2024 MLB Draft. He was signed for just over $1.3 million, nearly $900K over-slot, as the Mets gave him late second-round money to forgo a commitment to play at Tennesee.
Snyder played just six games in St. Lucie at the end of last season, where he struggled against the Low-A competition. The 19-year-old is likely to begin this year in the Complex League, where he could get the chance to play shortstop consistently as opposed to fighting for time in a crowded infield at Low-A.
Christopher Suero – C – (High-A): A Bronx native, Christopher Suero moved to the Dominican Republic after one year of high school baseball to be eligible to sign as an international free agent, inking a deal with the Mets in 2022. Suero picked up catching just before signing, so he is still relatively new to the position.
Having grown up playing the outfield, the Mets have given him time in left field and at first base to maintain some versatility. A great athlete, Suero swiped 20 bases between Low-A and High-A last year while demonstrating a strong ability to get on base.