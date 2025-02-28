New York Mets Top 15 Prospects

Of course, it’s more difficult to maintain rhythm against more challenging pitching, but Peña looks like he could be in better control of his timing and mechanics than most hitters.

It’s always difficult to project the hit and power of recent IFA signings given how far off even the best 16 and 17-year-old prospects are, but Peña is clearly ahead of his peers with more to dream on. Above average hit and at least average power seem attainable.

Defense/Speed

An above-average runner, Peña made gains with his straight-line speed and overall quickness, helping his chances of being able to fend off a move to third base. How Peña progresses physically will play a large part in his defensive outcome. His plus arm and good hands would profile well at third base if he does slow a bit.

Outlook

Steve Cohen and David Stearns have made it a point to improve the organization’s ability to acquire international talent and made the biggest splash of the 2025 period outside of Roki Sasaki. The Mets will give Peña every opportunity at shortstop, where he has enough going for him to have a chance at sticking.

In the more likely event that he moves over to the hot corner, Peña’s offensive upside is exciting enough to meet the higher offensive bar the position demands and then some.

9. Drew Gilbert – OF – (Triple-A)

Height/Weight: 5’9″, 195 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 1st Round (28), 2022 (HOU) | ETA: 2025

HIT PLATE DISC. GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 50/50 55/55 40/45 50/50 50/55 45+

A bad hamstring injury and challenges with secondaries resulted in a frustrating 2024 season for Gilbert, but he is still a high-probability big leaguer who may squeeze enough out of each tool to be an everyday option.

Hitting

Starting slightly open and crouched with his hands out in front of his back knee, Gilbert uses a medium-sized leg kick as he pulls his hands towards his back shoulder. The move helps Gilbert create plenty of tension, but he has the tendency to wrap the barrel a bit too far behind him which may affect his path and impact his ability to hit secondaries.

Gilbert gets a lot out of his smaller frame with his ability to pull pitches in the air. All 14 homers in 2024 left the yard to the pull side with 15 of his 18 going out to right in 2023 as well. The flip side is that his high pull rate may also work against his ability to handle stuff on the outer half, with roughly a 300 point difference in OPS between the inner half and outer half.

With a large discrepancy in contact rates between fastballs (86%) and secondaries (62%), it will be important for Gilbert to hedge the gap with good swing decisions against non-fastballs.

Historically handling left on left matchups well, Gilbert struggled in that regard in 2024. Whether it was due to Triple-A pitching or his late start to the season and injuries will likely be answered in 2025. Gilbert has the potential for average hit combined with fringe-average power, bolstered by strong plate discipline and the ability to draw free passes.

Defense/Speed

A slightly above average runner, Gilbert is able to play a quality center field thanks to his efficient routes and good first step. With a plus arm as well, Gilbert has the goods to be a solid defender up the middle, but could be a well above average option in a corner.

Gilbert will likely be an opportunistic base stealer at best, but was hesitant to go at all in 2024 given his hamstring issue.

Outlook

While the tools are mostly average across the board, Gilbert does not need to realize his ceiling to fill a big league role thanks to his value with the glove and overall feel for the game. That said, he will need to find more consistency in the batter’s box to project as an everyday outfielder.

The high-end outcome is a center fielder with solid on-base base skills and close to 20 homers. He’s most likely a high-end fourth-outfielder platoon option or a second-division regular.

10. Jonah Tong – RHP – (Double-A)

Height/Weight: 6’1″, 180 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 7th Round (209), NYM (2022) | ETA: 2026

FASTBALL Curveball Slider Changeup COMMAND FV 60/60 50/55 40/45 40/50 40/45 45

Tong was the breakout arm in the Mets system for 2024, riding a nearly two tick leap with his fastball to a 3.03 ERA in 113 IP with a ridiculous 34% strikeout rate across mostly Low and High-A. If he continues to out pitch expectations at Double-A, Tong could fly up prospect lists.

Arsenal

A unique, over-the-top release and slight cross-fire delivery make Tong an uncomfortable at-bat for hitters. Now averaging 93 MPH on his fastball, the pitch plays up further for Tong as he averages more than 20 inches of induced vertical break from a six-foot release height.

With the carry and deception, Tong dominates at the top of the zone, generating a chase rate north of 30% in 2024 along with well above average whiff numbers within the zone.

His best secondary pitch is a big 12-6 curve in the mid 70s, tunneling well off of his fastball from his 12 o’clock release.

Opponents posted an OPS in the mid .400s with an average exit velocity below 85 mph. Because of his tendency to hang it, upper level hitters may have more success against the offering and he will mix in a few too many non-competitive pitches. It should ultimately be an above-average pitch that plays up off of his delivery.

Tong made progress with a mid 80s slider in 2024, mostly utilizing it against righties with success, but he will tend to tug it glove side too frequently. Tong’s changeup has flashed better than the slider, but he landed it for a strike just 55% of the time. Averaging roughly 10 mph of velocity separation from his fastball, hitters are often geared up for his difficult fastball and can be pulled out onto their front foot, even though the pitch shape is not the most impressive in a vacuum.

Outlook

Tong’s elite ability to generate carry on his fastball paired with the uptick he enjoyed in 2024 has him now tracking like a potential back-end starter. Execution will be crucial for Tong as he lacks a clear plus pitch beyond his fastball, earning his whiffs on the back of his fastball and funkiness.

With a secondary strike rate of just 58% in 2024, Tong will need to take a step forward in the command department to upgrade his swingman outlook to a potential No. 5 starter.

11. Nick Morabito – OF – (High-A)

Height/Weight: 5’11″, 185 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 2nd Round (75), 2022 (NYM) | ETA: 2026

HIT Plate Disc. GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 50/50 50/55 30/35 70/70 50/60 45

Arguably the fastest runner in the Mets system, Morabito also led all Mets minor leaguers in hits and batting average in 2024. He is a patient hitter with a good approach and saw his overall contact rate increase by 5% and in-zone contact rate by 9% from 2023 to 2024.

It’s a direct and rather flat swing, resulting in higher ground ball rates and an average launch angle of just three degrees. The good news is, Morabito has the speed to beat out weakly hit ground balls and choppers, but as defenders become better, those kinds of hits become less attainable.

Morabito has the ability to be a plus defender in center field, demonstrating good instincts and great range. He is a major factor on the base paths, but could be a bit more efficient, swiping 59 bags on 74 tries in 2024. Morabito is a high-probability fourth outfielder who could have just enough offensive upside to be a second-division regular.

12. Jonathan Santucci – LHP – (CPX)

Height/Weight: 6’2″, 205 | Bat/Throw: L/L | 2nd Round (46) – NYM (2024) | ETA: 2027

FASTBALL Slider CHANGEUP COMMAND FV 55/60 60/60 35/45 35/45 45

A southpaw with an exciting fastball, slider combination Santucci had plenty of first round buzz heading into his draft year before a rib injury and command issues pushed him to the second round.

Santucci gets above average carry on a 93-95 MPH fastball, picking up plenty of whiffs within the zone along with chase at the top. His gyro slider pairs well with his fastball with the vertical action to make it effective to both lefties and righties, with gaudy whiff and ground ball rates.

The changeup is a work in progress for Santucci as he has struggled to find a feel for it, but flashes good vertical separation and horizontal run. That said, he only landed it for a strike at a roughly 50% rate in his draft year.

Santucci has a great chance of at least landing as a quality left-handed reliever, but the Mets are hoping the command can come along enough to stick in the rotation where he has the stuff to miss more than enough bats.

13. Boston Baro – UTIL – (High-A)

Height/Weight: 6’0″, 175 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 8th Round (246), 2023 (NYM) | ETA: 2027

HIT Plate Disc. GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 35/50 40/50 30/40 50/50 50/55 40+

A versatile defender who has flashed some offensive ability, the Mets gave Baro end of third round money to sign him away from his UCLA commitment. He enjoyed a solid start to his pro career, posting a 122 wRC+ at Low-A before getting a taste of High-A Brooklyn shortly after his 20th birthday.

Baro handles fastballs quite well, exemplified by his 92% zone-contact rate and high 900s OPS, but those figures drop to 73% and roughly .500 respectively against all other offerings.

It’s mostly due to mechanical issues as he will push out of his backside prematurely on softer stuff, often swinging over it. Baro has plenty of room to add strength, providing some optimism that he can grow into more than the gap-to-gap power he currently possesses.

A smooth defender with a strong arm, Baro has the actions and instincts to play a solid shortstop while being capable of moving around the infield. As he enters his age 20 season, there’s a chance Baro could make a leap given his projectable frame and decent foundation of skills, but he currently projects as an infield utility piece.

14. Blade Tidwell – RHP – (Triple-A)

Height/Weight: 6’3″, 195 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 2nd Round (52) – NYM (2022) | ETA: 2025

FASTBALL Slider CUTTER CURVEBALL CHANGEUP COMMAND FV 55/55 60/60 50/50 45/45 30/35 35/40 40+

A five-pitch mix, Tidwell has no shortage of options on the mound. The challenge for him can be his overall command as well as having all of his pitches working in a given start, particularly his curveball and changeup.

The fastball averages 95 MPH, bumping up to 97 MPH, but lacks the characteristics to make it a plus pitch. His best offering is his 81-84 MPH sweeper with sharp late break that makes it particularly nasty to righties.

Tidwell’s cutter gives him a quality third offering that he will mix in as his second choice to lefties, but still goes to it nearly 20% of the time against same-handed hitters. Sitting in the upper 80s, he commands the pitch as well as any in his arsenal, avoiding hard contact.

Rounding things out is his curveball and changeup, with the former looking much more likely to be a an occasional option for Tidwell. The changeup was far too inconsistent for him in 2024, with a strike rate below 50%.

Ultimately, command will help dictate Tidwell’s outlook, but for now, he looks more like a swingman or relief option on the back of his fastball/slider combination.

15. Marco Vargas – 2B – (Low-A)

Height/Weight: 6’0″, 175 | Bat/Throw: L/R | IFA: $17,500, 2022 (MIA) | ETA: 2028

HIT Plate Disc. GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 35/50 50/60 30/35 45/45 40/50 40

Acquired by the Mets along with catcher Ronny Hernandez from the Marlins in exchange for David Robertson at the 2023 deadline, Vargas was one of the more impressive hitters in the Florida Complex League that season before his 2024 campaign was cut short due to a wrist issue.

Vargas has a smooth swing from the left side and an advanced feel for the strike zone, running a chase well below 20% at the lower levels. The power is below average, but Vargas hits the ball hard enough to find the gaps with an average exit velocity that climbed to nearly 88 MPH in 2024, even with the aforementioned wrist issue disrupting his season.

Walking more than he has struck out through his first 144 pro games, Vargas has the ingredients to be a solid on-base base threat, but there is plenty of pressure on his hit tool to carry him as he provides minimal value beyond his on-base skills.

Vargas should be an average defender at second base with fringy speed. If the hit tool can progress to above average, he could hit and walk his way into becoming a second-division regular at second base.

Other Names to Consider

Nate Dohm – RHP – (CPX): Dohm was off to a fantastic start to his junior season with Mississippi State, before an arm injury wiped out most of his season.

The 6-foot-4 right-hander pitched to a 1.23 ERA in 29 1/3 innings, striking out 37 against just three walks in what was mostly non-conference play. Dohm works down on the mound well, generating above-average carry from a below-average release height with a fastball that has sat in the mid 90s when he is healthy. He leans on the fastball heavily (nearly 70% usage) as his gyro slider, curveball and changeup lag behind. Health and development of his secondaries will be important to monitor as Dohm enters pro ball.

Daiverson Guitierrez – C – (Low-A): Signed out of Venezuela for $1.9 million in 2023, Guitierrez shook off a rough pro debut by hitting his way off of the complex in 2024, reaching Low-A by the end of the season. He improved his contact rates drastically, with above average exit velocities, giving him some intriguing upside offensively. He is raw behind the dish, but offers a good arm and the mobility to be a better blocker as he gains reps. He’ll begin his age-19 season in Low-A.

Dominic Hamel – RHP – (Triple-A): It was a disappointing 2024 season for Hamel who went unselected in the Rule 5 Draft shortly after. His stuff backed up as the season progressed, with his command really faltering as well. At his best, Hamel offers an above average fastball and slider with a usable curveball and changeup. If he can regain his stuff and command, he could be a swingman or depth starter.

Simon Juan – OF – (CPX): Signed by the Mets for $1.9 million in 2022, Juan was bad in his first two pro seasons, sporting an OPS right around .600 between the DSL and FCL. In his second crack at the FCL as an 18-year-old, Juan started to break through, producing a .796 OPS with seven home runs in 50 games. Juan has added strength, easily projecting for plus power, backed by his 90th percentile exit velocity of 105.5 MPH in 2024. It’s a matter of whether he can hit enough, but he is heading in the right direction as he gears up for his first full pro season at age 19.

Jacob Reimer – 3B – (High-A): After a solid first pro season in 2023, Reimer missed most of the 2024 season with a hamstring issue before being sent to the Arizona Fall League for additional reps. A third baseman by trade, Reimer saw some action in left field in the AFL and has played some first base as well. Nothing jumps off of the page tools wise, but Reimer has an good feel to hit and great approach with potentially more power in the tank.

Jeremy Rodriguez – SS/2B – (Low-A): Bottom-of-the-scale power limits Rodriguez (his average exit velocity was 83.8 MPH in 2024), but he is still extremely young with strong baseline abilities. While he projects best at second base, Rodriguez is capable of playing shortstop. His contact skills are comfortably above average and he won’t expand the zone much.

With just average speed, much of Rodriguez’s value will come from his ability to get on base, but it would surely help if he could improve upon his 20-grade power as he enters his age-19 season.

Yovanny Rodriguez – C – (DSL): A $2.85 million pay day and rave reviews from scouts created plenty of hype for the Venezuelan catcher, but he stumbled out of the gate in his pro debut. His impressive defensive skill set did not immediately translate while posting a .715 OPS at the DSL. Rodriguez has the defensive tools to be a big league catcher.

Eli Serrano – OF – (Low-A): A fourth round pick by the Mets in the 2024 Draft out of NC State, the Mets snagged Serrano as a draft-eligible sophomore despite him putting up rather pedestrian numbers, betting on his fascinating upside.

As a 6-foot-6 left-handed hitter who currently is hit-over-power, Serrano is a unique archetype. He produced an in-zone contact rate north of 90% in 2024 while making the move from first base to the outfield where he held his own.

The Mets are hoping Serrano can add more strength to his very slender frame, which paired with his surprisingly solid bat-to-ball, could turn him into an exciting corner bat.

Trey Snyder – SS/3B – (CPX): A toolsy prep shortstop out of Missouri, the Mets selected Trey Snyder in the fifth round of the 2024 MLB Draft. He was signed for just over $1.3 million, nearly $900K over-slot, as the Mets gave him late second-round money to forgo a commitment to play at Tennesee.

Snyder played just six games in St. Lucie at the end of last season, where he struggled against the Low-A competition. The 19-year-old is likely to begin this year in the Complex League, where he could get the chance to play shortstop consistently as opposed to fighting for time in a crowded infield at Low-A.

Christopher Suero – C – (High-A): A Bronx native, Christopher Suero moved to the Dominican Republic after one year of high school baseball to be eligible to sign as an international free agent, inking a deal with the Mets in 2022. Suero picked up catching just before signing, so he is still relatively new to the position.

Having grown up playing the outfield, the Mets have given him time in left field and at first base to maintain some versatility. A great athlete, Suero swiped 20 bases between Low-A and High-A last year while demonstrating a strong ability to get on base.