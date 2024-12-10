Detroit Tigers Top 15 Prospects
Headlined by three top-30 prospects in Jackson Jobe, Kevin McGonigle and Max Clark, Detroit's future is as bright as any in the AL Central.
The Tigers’ storybook finish to the 2024 regular season and upset win over the Houston Astros in the American League Wild Card Series were two of the biggest stories of the MLB season. Detroit pitched their way to the Postseason, headlined by Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal and “pitching chaos” orchestrated by manager A.J. Hinch.
Beyond just a feel-good story, the Tigers proved that they can wreak havoc in the American League without their “window” of contention being entirely open just yet. Under the guidance of President of Baseball Operations Scott Harris, the Tigers have bolstered their farm system to a point where they have as many as six top 100 prospects in all of Major League Baseball. Headlined by the best pitching prospect in the game in Jackson Jobe and a pair of top-30 bats in Max Clark and Kevin McGonigle, the Tigers’ time may be upon us in the not-so-distant future.
1. Jackson Jobe – RHP – (MLB)
Height/Weight: 6’2″, 195 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 1st Round (3), 2021 | ETA: 2024
|FASTBALL
|SLIDER
|Cutter
|CHANGEUP
|COMMAND
|FV
|70/70
|60/70
|50/55
|50/60
|50/55
|60+
The top prep arm in the 2021 Draft, Jobe boasts lively stuff and is a premium athlete on the mound. An early season hamstring strain may have held his command back some at points in the season, but he locked things in late in the year, earning a call up to help the Tigers in their playoff push. Jobe has ace upside.
Arsenal
An electrifying four pitch mix, Jobe’s fastball sits 96-98 MPH, with solid life and carry. Averaging around 18 inches of induced vertical break, the fastball plays well at the top of the zone, but he has also improved his ability to spot strikes at all four quadrants, sporting a 69% strike rate in 2024.
Jobe’s low 80s slider is his best pitch. Averaging around 16 inches of horizontal break at more than 3,100 RPM, the pitch featured so much break that he had trouble locating it consistently in the early going of his professional career. He has since found much more consistency with it, having the confidence to throw it for a strike more frequently on both sides of the plate while not having much fear of leaving it over the middle because of how sharp and late the break is. He still has some room to progress in regards to consistently locating the pitch, but he took a step in the right direction in 2024.
The third pitch for Jobe is a changeup that has flashed above average in the 83-85 MPH range. He has adjusted his grip on the pitch to more of a split grip that keeps the spin under 2,000 RPMs with 15 inches of arm side movement. Between his slider and changeup, Jobe generates a ridiculous 32 inches of horizontal separation on average.
Rounding out the arsenal for Jobe is a cutter at 89-92 MPH that he added ahead of the 2023 season. He upped his usage to nearly 20% in 2024, mixing it in to lefties and righties evenly. With shorter break, it is easier to spot for Jobe and his ability to naturally supinate should make it an above average pitch as he throws it more.
Outlook
It was an eventful 2024 season for Jobe who missed time early in the year with a hamstring strain, but finished the season helping the Tigers out of the bullpen in their improbable playoff run. His poise on the mound is palpable and the stuff is as good as any prospect in the game.
In an interview on “The Call Up Podcast” Jobe explained why the early season detour turned into a silver lining for Jobe to refine his mechanics and iron some of the little things out in a more controlled setting. The results were evident, though for him to achieve his ace ceiling, Jobe will need to take one more step forwards in terms of execution and command.
2. Kevin McGonigle – SS/2B – (High-A)
Height/Weight: 5’11”, 185 | Bat/Throw: L/R | CB-A (37) – 2023 (DET) | ETA: 2026
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|60/70
|60/70
|35/45
|55/55
|40/50
|55
Ahead of his years at the plate with impressive overall baseball instincts, McGonigle adjusted to pro ball seamlessly and looks like one of the most pure hitters in the Minor Leagues.
Offense
A wide, slightly open setup, McGonigle starts well into his legs and uses a toe tap load as his weight shifts into his backside. With two strikes, he will get even deeper into his lower half in his set up while choking up a bit on the bat.
A short, quick swing, McGonigle has an excellent feel for the barrel with the adjustability to get to tough pitches in various spots. An extremely patient hitter, McGonigle only chased around 15% of pitches as a pro, while sporting a contact rate just shy of 90%.
While the power is more gap to gap at this point, McGonigle has flashed juice to the pull side, launching a 111 mph homer at High-A in 2024. He already looks comfortable in left-on-left matchups, staying on breaking balls while still turning around velocity in. Between his bat to ball skills and approach, McGonigle has been able to walk nearly twice as much as he has struck out as a pro, and projects to be at least plus in both of those departments. With his flashes of impact, he could add close to average power, but should be a doubles machine.
Defense/Speed
Despite both an average arm and range, McGonigle moves his feet well enough and puts himself in good spots to make plays at shortstop. He works low to the ground and reads contact off of the bat well, boasting impressive overall instincts and comfort throwing on the run and from different angles.
While his average athleticism may limit him from being an impact defender at shortstop, he may have a shot of sticking there thanks to his strong actions and feel for the game. If he moves to second base, he’d be an above average defender there.
Outlook
McGonigle’s elite bat to ball and plate discipline have made him a monster at the lower levels who is poised to climb through the Minor Leagues quickly. He broke his hamate bone in August, limiting his 2024 campaign to just 74 games, but showed enough in that stretch to solidify himself as one of the best pure hitters in the Minor Leagues.
Even if the power is below average, McGonigle should hit for enough average, walk and mix in enough doubles to be a table-setting, top of the order bat, however he looks like he may be able to add around 15 homers as well as he matures.
3. Max Clark – OF – (High-A)
Height/Weight: 6’1″, 195 | Bat/Throw: L/L | 1st Round (3), 2023 (DET) | ETA: 2027
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|45/55
|50/55
|35/45
|70/70
|60/70
|55
A superb athlete who gets the most out of his frame, Clark flies, has a rocket for an arm and makes plenty of contact.
Offense
Starting with a wide, crouched stance, Clark boasts impressive hip mobility and gets himself into a powerful hitting position with a weight shift into his back hip and minimal stride. His twitch, wiry strength and athleticism help him produce plus bat speed with ease. He made some tweaks to his set up and swing after his pro debut, incorporating a more pronounced leg kick with his hands in a higher position and his bat at a flatter angle.
Clark is compact and quick to the ball, helping him see the ball longer and make good swing decisions. His barrel enters the zone early and seems to stay for a long time, helping him make plenty of contact. Clark’s swing is more geared for line drives, helping him get to high-carry fastballs at the top of the zone, but like many good left-handed hitters, he can really drive balls at the bottom of the zone.
Between his quickness to the ball, simple moves and feel for the barrel, it’s easy to see a potential plus hit tool for Clark. He already flashed exit velocities of 105 MPH on a home run in his first week at the Tigers’ complex, but the jury is still out on how much power he will ultimately hit for. What is not debatable is the fact that there is gap to gap power for Clark at the very least.
Defense/Speed
A plus plus runner with a strong arm, Clark has the tools to be a superb defender in centerfield. He tracks balls well and has an excellent first step. Running up to 94 MPH on the mound in high school, Clark easily boasts a plus arm. With his football background and ability to get to his top speed quickly, Clark should be a menace on the bases as well.
Outlook
It’s rare to find a prep prospect as athletic as Clark is while still having the polish that he has shown in the box. It will be interesting to see if his adjustments help him create a bit more loft and impact. Already with a good feel for the barrel and an advanced approach, increased power output could really have Clark flirting with the five tool player label. Clark one of the most exciting young outfield prospects in the game, but his present abilities make him a high probability big leaguer relative to his peers.
4. Bryce Rainer – SS – (CPX)
Height/Weight: 6’3″, 195 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 1st Round (11), 2024 (DET) | ETA: 2028
|HIT
|PLATE DISC.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|35/45
|45/55
|45/60
|50/50
|45/55
|50+
A left-handed hitting shortstop with plus power potential and the tools to stick at the six, Rainer stood out as the top prep player in the 2024 class.
Offense
Rainer made some swing adjustments that helped elevate him in his senior spring. He now starts with his hands higher and uses the ground much more effectively. There’s natural loft in his left-handed swing, creating backspin to all fields and he flashed exit velocities as high as 111 mph with metal at the National High School Baseball Invitational. Between his present raw power, ability to elevate and room for more strength, it is easy to dream on plus power with Rainer.
Even with his improvements in the box, Rainer is still looking up at an average hit tool. He can be long to the ball, wrapping the bat far behind his head as he loads, which can cause the barrel to lag behind his body. Rainer has a good feel for the strike zone and has recognized spin well as an amateur. The solid plate discipline helps, but Rainer will need to make some strides in the bat to ball department to tap into his plus power potential.
Defense/Speed
A legitimate two-way prospect, Rainer could run it up to the mid 90s on the mound, but notified teams that he would prefer to hit. After playing all over the diamond for the USA National Team, Rainer focused his attention on the shortstop position where he impressed with his solid footwork and comfortable actions. His double plus arm plays great on the left side of the infield as well, giving him a good chance of sticking at shortstop with the fall back of a plus third base. An average runner, Rainer is a savvy baserunner who will pick his spots to go.
Outlook
Left-handed hitting shortstops with plus power potential and staying power at the position do not grow on trees, especially in a Tigers system that lacks bats that can stick on the left side of the infield. He will need to make some strides in the contact department to attain his ceiling, but the ingredients are there for Rainer to be an everyday shortstop and borderline All Star.
5. Thayron Liranzo – C – (Double-A)
Height/Weight: 6’1″, 190 | Bat/Throw: S/R | IFA: $30K , 2021 (LAD) | ETA: 2026
|HIT
|Plate Disc
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|35/40
|55/60
|50/60
|30/30
|40/45
|50+
A switch-hitter with plus raw power Liranzo already looks like one of the biggest steals in the 2021 IFA class for just $30k.
Offense
On the left side, Liranzo starts open with his hands high, featuring a big leg kick that he controls well. From the right side, his feet are even to start and he sinks into his backside before a much smaller stride. Inconsistencies from the right side have resulted in Liranzo tinkering with different pre-swing mechanisms, something he has not needed to do from the left side. The right-handed swing has come a long way and looks much more natural after his latest adjustments.
Liranzo has boasted plus exit velocities since he was a teenager, launching tape-measure shots upwards of 450 feet and 114 mph. His path can flatten out some, but he compensates for that with his high-end exit velocities and ability to drive the ball to all fields with authority.
Approach wise, Liranzo seems to get better each time you check in, especially from the left-side of the plate. Improved pitch recoginition and plate discipline has helped hedge his struggles with secondary stuff, but he will need to improve his ability to hit sliders in particular as he climbs levels.
The hit tool may ultimately be fringy, but there’s plus game power to dream on as he learns to elevate with a bit more consistency with an above average ability to draw free passes.
Defense/Speed
A solid blocker, Liranzo is athletic behind the dish and moves well. While his arm is plus, his catch and throw skills need some work, struggling to get the ball out of his glove smoothly at times and throwing flat footed. His iffy pocket awareness can impact his framing at points as well. His mobility and arm should make him passable at the position and his framing will look solid through stretches before the ball will just pop out of his glove a couple times per game. Overall, he should be able to get by at catcher.
Outlook
Liranzo provides a tantalizing profile as a switch-hitting catcher with plus power and good shot at sticking behind the dish. Projecting as a fringy hitter at best, his swing decisions and ability to tap into his impact in games will be important. Considering the positive trend and helpful adjustments we have seen from the right-handed swing alone, there’s good reason to believe that he can continue to mitigate the whiff enough.
6. Dillon Dingler – C – (MLB)
Height/Weight: 6’2″, 210 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 2nd Round (38), 2020 (DET) | ETA: 2024
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|35/35
|45/45
|50/55
|50/50
|55/60
|50
Injuries slowed Dingler’s development before the backstop broke out in his age 25 season at Triple-A, earning a big league debut. He has the tools to be a primary catcher.
Hitting
Starting slightly open with his feet a bit more than shoulder-width apart, Dingler utilizes a rhythmic hand load along with a moderate stride to get into his swing. The hand load can be a bit noisy, which can throw off his timing. That said, he upped his contact rate by 7% in 2024 while making much better swing decisions prior to his MLB call up.
Dingler produces above average exit velocities and hits the ball in the air with consistency, giving him 20-25 home run upside. Like many hitters making the adjustment to the Major Leagues, Dingler became more expansive in his cup of coffee at the highest level, but his improved patience in a larger Triple-A sample provides some optimism that he can draw more free passes as he settles in.
Even with the uptick in contact rates, it is likely to be a power-dependent profile at the plate, making it important for Dingler to drawing more walks. His 90.5 mph average exit velocity and 35% ground ball rate could very easily translate into 20-25 home runs if Dingler can hit enough and 2024 was a big step in the right direction in that regard.
Defense/Speed
An impressive athlete, Dingler excelled on the football field and basketball court in high school in addition to baseball. In his freshman year at Ohio State, Dingler made the majority of his starts in centerfield before moving to catcher. The athleticism is more than evident behind the plate, moving extremely well laterally with plus blocking skills.
His receiving has come along and looks to be at least average and his arm is comfortably plus. With a bit more refinement mechanically, he should develop into an above average run stopper at the MLB level, having thrown out 35% of attempted base stealers in the minors. At least an average runner, Dingler is more valuable than most catchers on the base paths, even if he’ll only steal a handful of bags per year.
Outlook
Dingler’s defense and power give him a strong floor as a catcher, even if the hit tool is below average. His progress contact wise in Triple-A only adds to the belief that he can be an everyday backstop, though it may take some time for him to fully settle in offensively at the MLB level. If it all comes together, Dingler could be a strong glove behind the dish who can hover around 20-25 home runs. If the bat stalls, there’s still enough defensive value to be a high-end backup option or second-division regular who runs into enough mistake pitches at the plate.
7. Jace Jung – 2B/3B – (MLB)
Height/Weight: 6’0″, 205 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 1st Round (12), 2022 (DET) | ETA: 2024
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|40/45
|55/60
|55/55
|40/40
|40/45
|45+
The younger brother of Josh Jung, Jace also provides a lot to be excited about offensively with good power from the left side and a knack for getting on base.
Offense
A unique setup, Jung starts with his bat angled diagonally and wrist cocked. His grip of the bat is reminiscent to a golf grip and his back knee starts angled towards the catcher. While setup is unorthodox, it puts him close to his desired launch position, featuring minimal pre-swing movement.
Jung hardly moves his hands from where he sets up, other than a small rhythmic move. The bat-angle he creates in his setup allows him to snap the barrel behind him with the barrel entering the zone early and staying through it for a long time.
The angle Jung creates helps him drive the ball in the air consistently, translating every bit of his above average raw power into above average game power. His 90th percentile exit velocity of 104.5 mph is comfortably above average, but his low ground ball rate of 36% was a large reason why he was able to run into 28 homers in 2023.
With a 78% zone contact rate, there is some whiff with Jung, but he hedges that with a good approach and ability to draw walks, picking up free passes at a 14% clip as a pro.
Defense/Speed
A below average runner, Jung lacks the range desired to be a strong defender in the infield, but does have an above average arm and good hands. His instincts and overall feel for the game compensate for his limitations, providing enough reason to believe that he can be a passable defender at second base or third base. He predominantly played second base during the regular season, but has seen more action at the hot corner in the Arizona Fall League.
Outlook
It’s an offensive-driven profile with Jung, but 28 homers and a .376 on base percentage in his first full professional season is more than enough to carry any bat-first prospect. With his ability to drive the ball in the air consistently and solid exit velocities, it’s easy to see Jung continue to produce above average game power at least. The questions will be whether he can keep the whiff in check at the upper levels, and where his defensive home will ultimately be.
8 Josue Briceño – 1B – (Low-A)
Height/Weight: 6’4″, 200 | Bat/Throw: L/R | IFA: $800K, 2022 (DET) | ETA: 2026
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|40/50
|45/55
|45/60
|30/30
|30/40
|45+
He may not stick behind the dish, but it’s Briceño’s offensive upside makes him an intriguing prospect. He showcased just that by torching the Arizona Fall League after a knee injury limited him to just 40 Low-A games in 2024.
Offense
Starting upright and open with his bat rested on his shoulder, Briceño gathers into his back side with a big leg kick that is slow and controlled as he pulls his hands into his slot. Already standing at 6-foot-4, 200 pounds, Briceño repeats his moves well for such a young, big framed hitter, posting above average contact rates as a pro.
The exit velocities are also above average for Briceño, however it had not resulted in much power output at Low-A in part because of the tough hitter’s environment he has played in, but also because of his flat path.
There was a clear shift upon returning form his knee injury, as he started to drive the ball in the air more consistently at the end of the regular season and carried that momentum into the Arizona Fall League where he paced all players with 10 home runs in just 25 games, including several tape measure shots to the pull side. He also put on quite a show in batting practice, demolishing home runs to all fields.
There’s definitely power to dream on as he learns to create more leverage and catch the ball a bit further out front as his contact points tend to be deep. While it’s early for Briceño, it’s hard to ignore the offensive upside if he cleans some things up.
Defense/Speed
At the edge of outgrowing the position, Briceño’s receiving and blocking are below average, though he has made some progress as a pro. His arm is average but his catch and throw can be a bit choppy. There’s a good chance Briceño ultimately moves to first base.
Outlook
It’s hard to argue against the batted ball data of Briceño and he has shown flashes of what can be an exciting offensive player. A move to first base surely puts more pressure on the bat, but there’s enough to dream on there from power perspective. With what looks like at least an average hit tool and above average plate discipline, Briceño has the offensive ingredients to shoulder a move to first as he learns how to tap into his power in games more.
9. Trey Sweeney – SS – (MLB)
Height/Weight: 6’3″, 215 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 1st Round (22), 2021 (NYY) | ETA: 2024
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|40/40
|50/50
|50/50
|55/55
|55/55
|45
Acquired by the Tigers along with Thayron Liranzo in exchange for Jack Flaherty at the 2024 deadline, Sweeney went nuclear in Triple-A Toledo, earning a big league call up where his glove stood out at shortstop, along with flashes of pop from the left side.
Hitting
Starting upright with his bat angled slightly towards the pitcher, Sweeney drops the barrel back down to his back shoulder then pumps it back up as he strides forward, tipping it beyond a 90 degree angle. He has to then drop the bat back into his slot from the peak of the barrel tip to be able to swing, making it likely that the loud movement could be disruptive to Sweeney’s timing.
When everything is on time, Sweeney flashes a sweet swing from the left side with a much improved ability to drive the ball to all fields. His 90th percentile exit velocity of 105.2 mph in 2024 was comfortably above average and that figure jumped a tick against right-handed pitching. He is likely to be sheltered from lefties, having struggled with such matchups his entire professional career.
Sweeney has a decent feel for the strike zone, drawing walks at an above average clip at every stop until he reached the big leagues. If he can elevate with a little more consistency, Sweeney could be a bulk platoon bat who hovers around 20 home runs annually, though his fringy hit tool limits his upside.
Defense/Speed
Once viewed as a candidate to potentially move off of shortstop by many scouts, Sweeney has proved the naysayers wrong with much improved footwork and big league instincts at the position. He is seemingly always in the right spot, compensating for his below average arm strength with the ability to get the ball out quickly and good accuracy. He grades out as an above average defender at shortstop. An above average runner who picks his spots to run well, making him capable of swiping around 15-20 bags annually.
Outlook
While there is above average raw impact, Sweeney may lack the offensive upside to be an everyday shortstop, especially when you add in his challenges left on left. His strong glove at shortstop and progress offensively give him a good chance of being a bulk platoon bat who is also capable of moving all over the infield, though in the short term, he is clearly the Tigers best internal option at shortstop.
10. Troy Melton – RHP – (Double-A)
Height/Weight: 6’4″, 210 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 4th Round (117), 2022 (DET) | ETA: 2025
|FASTBALL
|SLIDER
|Cutter
|CHANGEUP
|Curveball
|COMMAND
|FV
|55/55
|50/50
|50/50
|45/50
|40/45
|45/50
|45
An uptick in stuff and an improved feel to pitch helped Melton break out in 2023. While the stuff was still loud in 2024, inconsistent execution and a propensity to give up the long ball resulted in an ERA above five in Double-A.
Arsenal
A big and powerful right-hander, Melton adjusted his delivery, getting his energy working towards home more effectively with a shorter arm path. Not only did Melton begin to fill up the zone more, but he saw his average fastball velocity jump from to 95.5 MPH in 2023. He held that velocity in 2024, averaging a 95.8 mph over a slightly larger workload of 100 2/3 innings.
In terms of velocity and characteristics the fastball appears as though it should perform better, averaging 17 inches of induced vertical break from a 5.7 foot release height while maintaining slightly above average extension. What may work against the effectiveness of Melton’s fastball is his aforementioned short arm delivery, where it appears as though it may be a bit easier for hitters to see the ball out of his hand.
While he picked up above average whiff numbers with his fastball, opponents also turned in an OPS north of .900 against it in 2024. He has the tendency to leave his fastball over the heart of the plate, which resulted in a lot more hard contact than desired, though he would get away with missing middle more when his fastball was sitting a bit higher in velocity. Opponents OPS’s .770 on fastballs 96 MPH and above, which accounted for nearly half of his heaters. This also puts into perspective how hard he gets hit if the velocity slides into the 94-95 mph range.
He has a good feel for his mid 80s sweepy slider, predominantly throwing it to right-handed hitters with enough confidence to mix it in to lefties as well. His more preferred offerings to lefties are his upper 80s changeup and cutter. The changeup is a couple ticks harder at 88-90 mph, averaging 14 inches of horizontal movement and generates good whiff/chase numbers but similar to his fastball, Melton was burned by his tendency to leave it up.
The cutter operates at 86-88 mph and may be a pitch that Melton would benefit mixing in more than 13% of the time considering he landed it for a strike 71% of the time in 2024 with a swinging strike rate north of 14%. He will also mix in a taste-breaking curveball in the upper 70s to steal strikes.
Outlook
A fourth round pick in 2022, Melton saw things click in his fourth year at San Diego State, cutting his ERA from 6.14 as a junior to 2.07 as a senior. He clearly carried that momentum into his pro debut, putting up fantastic numbers between Low-A and High-A, but met his match at the Double-A level. He throws enough strikes to maintain below a below average walk rate, however his inconsistencies locating within the zone seemed to catch up to him against stiffer competition.
With an assortment of average secondaries and a fastball that averages 96 MPH, Melton offers back end starter upside, but he also may be most effective in a swingman role where he is capable of eating innings when needed with stuff that could play best in shorter spurts.
11. Owen Hall – RHP – (CPX)
Height/Weight: 6’3″, 185 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 2nd Round (49), 2024 | ETA: 2028
|FASTBALL
|SLIDER
|Cureball
|CHANGEUP
|COMMAND
|FV
|55/65
|45/55
|40/50
|35/50
|45/55
|45
Hall has yet to make his professional debut, but flashed really intriguing stuff at the Area Code Games, overpowering hitters from a loose and repeatable delivery. The fastball is the calling card for Hall, who generates plus vert from a below average release height. The heater only sat 91-94 mph prior to the draft, but he seems like a candidate to gain at least a tick on his heater as he takes on a professional weight program and matures physically.
He has flashed a slider that looks like it can be an above average pitch as well as a curveball and changeup that is a work in progress. Hall’s feel to spin it and smooth mechanics make him an exciting arm to follow as he makes his pro debut in 2025.
12. Ty Madden – RHP – (MLB)
Height/Weight: 6’3″, 215 | Bat/Throw: R/R | CBA Round (32), 2021 | ETA: 2024
|FASTBALL
|SLIDER
|Cutter
|CHANGEUP
|COMMAND
|FV
|50/50
|60/60
|50/50
|50/50
|40/45
|45
2024 was a frustrating year for Madden, but he finished strong by holding his own following his big league call up. He struggled to a 6.98 ERA in Triple-A, in large part to his tendency to leave pitches over the heart of the plate and his fastball being down a tick form 2023. Madden’s slider is a clear plus pitch and he commands it as well as any offering in his arsenal, while garnering a 24% swinging strike rate in 2024.
The fastball was much less effective averaging 94 mph as opposed to the 95.3 mph he averaged the year prior, but there’s still enough velocity and life for it to play well if he locates more effectively. Madden also mixed in a cutter and changeup that look like they could be average offerings at the highest level with better execution.
If Madden’s command can come along he could stick in the back end of a rotation, but he has a great chance of at least landing as a swingman who should be on the Tigers Opening Day roster.
13. Hao-Yu Lee – 2B – (Double-A)
Height/Weight: 5’8″, 175 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $570K, 2021 (PHI) | ETA: 2026
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|40/50
|45/55
|45/55
|45/45
|40/45
|40+
Acquired by the Tigers in exchange for Michael Lorenzen at the 2023 Trade Deadline, Lee may not be the sexiest prospect, but he offers above average offensive upside at second base with the instincts and baseball IQ to get the most out of his skill set.
2024 was Lee’s best season as a pro, posting a 141 wRC+ at Double-A, but lumbar spine inflammation cut his season short at 87 games. Injuries have been such a common theme for Lee that his 2024 campaign was still somehow his career-high in games played. Lee packs a punch for his smaller frame–especially to the pull side–running a 90th percentile exit velocity of 104.3 mph at Double-A.
He has posted average or slightly better contact rates at each stop, with a strikeout rate below 20% since making his pro debut in 2021. The defense is fringy, but he could be a bat first second baseman for a second division team or a short platoon bat given his track record of mashing lefties.
14. Jaden Hamm – RHP – (High-A)
Height/Weight: 6’2″, 195 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 5th Round (143), 2023 | ETA: 2026
|FASTBALL
|Curveball
|Changeup
|Slider
|COMMAND
|FV
|55/55
|50/50
|45/50
|40/45
|40/50
|40+
Hamm enjoyed a big 2024 season, dominating at the High-A level to the tune of a 2.64 ERA in 99 innings. It’s a long, but unique arm action for Hamm, pulling his arm deep behind him and towards first base with his glove arm angled upwards, creating a sling shot effect as delivers. He repeats the delivery well with his fastball, but it can create some variability with his secondaries.
Hamm gets plus ride on his fastball that sits 91-94 mph, from a very high 6.5 foot release hight. It still generated plenty of whiff within the zone, but when his velocity hovered more in the 91-92 range at the end of the year, hitters appeared to be on it a bit more. His curveball has good downward action at 79-82 mph, which really plays up from his release point and his changeup progressed well in 2024, giving him a viable third pitch.
There’s a lot of effort in Hamm’s delivery and he saw his command as well as velocity wane at the end of the 2024 season. There’s some concern that there is not quite enough bite to his secondary stuff while lacking the feel to locate to hedge that concern, however he has shown flashes of a pitcher who could sit in the back of a rotation.
15. Tyler Mattison – RHP – (Double-A)
Height/Weight: 6’4″, 235 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 4th Round (104), 2021 | ETA: 2025
|FASTBALL
|Curveball
|CHANGEUP
|COMMAND
|FV
|60/65
|50/50
|55/55
|40/45
|40+
Another Tigers pitching prospect with a funky delivery and a ton of ride, Mattison carved his way through High-A and Double-A in 2023 before undergoing Tommy John surgery, which wiped out his 2024 season. Mattison often pitched two innings in relief, racking up a 39% strikeout rate if you include his two postseason appearances where he struck out seven over four shutout innings. Even without pitching in 2024, the Tigers were impressed enough by his performance the year prior to add him to the 40 man roster ahead of the Rule 5 Draft.
His fastball sits in the mid 90s, generating more than 20 inches of vert from a high release height, but he mitigates the horizontal run to just five inches, which paired with his funky release, allows it to dominate within the zone. His changeup may be his best out pitch, playing off of his fastball well with 18 inches of total separation. He also mixes in a curveball that is at least average in the low 80s. Mattison has the makings of a quality big league reliever who could be thrusted into high leverage with a bit more refinement.
Other Names to Watch
Max Anderson – 2B – (Double-A): The Tigers’ second round pick out of the University of Nebraska in 2023, Anderson rode a breakout Junior season to a nice payday and a shot near the top of the draft. In his last year on campus, Anderson slashed .414/.461/.771 with 21 home runs and just 29 strikeouts in 57 games with the Cornhuskers. After a solid start to his pro career in Low-A in ’23, Anderson struggled with West Michigan in 2024, slashing .270/.321/.392 with 11 HR in 121 games. Still, an above average feel to hit should have Anderson as a high-probability big leaguer without too much defensive value.
Blake Dickerson – LHP – (CPX): Dickerson was initially selected in the 12th round of the 2023 draft by San Diego, but Detroit acquired him from the Padres last February for $500,000 worth of international bonus pool money — the same dollar amount that pulled him away from his Virginia Tech commitment in the draft. Dickerson logged his first 24.1 IP of pro ball at the Complex this summer and allowed just 15 hits, but the left-hander walked 16 men in his small sample. The Virginia native is a long-limbed 6-foot-6 and uses his long arms and legs to create whip from an already-closed windup. His low-90s fastball could play up with how quickly it may get on hitters.
Jose Dickson – SS – (DSL): The newly-turned 18-year-old signed for just shy of $400,000 in the 2024 IFA cycle, only checking in behind Nestor Miranda and Jesus Pinto in the Tigers class. In 44 games in the DSL this summer, Dickson logged a 122 wRC+ with 18 stolen bases and a 15% walk rate (compared to a 16% K-Rate) to begin his pro career. The native Dominican was already 6-foot-2 at time of signing, but weighing just 158 pounds. Assuming Dickson fills into his frame, he could be a multi-faceted shortstop prospect with plenty of intrigue.
Sawyer Gipson-Long – RHP – (MLB): The former Minnesota Twins farmhand was acquired at the 2022 Trade Deadline for Michael Fulmer, and dealt his way to his first 20 MLB innings at the end of the 2023 season. Though sidelined with a UCL tear for the entirety of 2024 and being 27 years old on Opening Day 2025, Gipson-Long is a legitimate big league option when he returns to action, and he still holds prospect eligibility.
Enrique Jimenez – C – (DSL): A young catcher, the newly-turned 19-year-old Jimenez saw a good bit of time at first base in addition to behind the plate in his first taste of professional baseball in the Dominican Summer League in 2023. No matter where he was defensively, Jimenez was providing offensive production, slashing .277/.388/.418 in his 46 games in the DSL. He wasn’t as prolific offensively at the Complex this past season, logging a .742 OPS, but Jimenez kept the K-Rate in check and again logged time at both first base and behind the plate. 2025 will be a decisive season in determining Jimenez’s overall prospect value moving forward as he gets to Low-A Lakeland.
Michael Massey – RHP – (CPX): The 21-year-old Massey was a high-level reliever for Wake Forest in 2023, operating in the mid 90s with his fastballs and bullying opponents with his four pitch mix. Massey didn’t experience as much success for the Demon Deacons as a starter this past season, but the Tigers still took him in the fourth round of this past summer’s draft despite his 4.76 ERA and 24 walks in 34.0 IP. Massey missed some time in the spring with a hamstring and back issue, and the Tigers shelved his professional debut until 2025. At 6-foot-5, 230 pounds and a pair of breaking balls that can be devastating when right, Massey could be a quick riser through the system as a bullpen arm.
Joseph Montalvo – RHP – (High-A): Originally drafted by the Rangers in the 20th round of the 2021 draft, Montalvo was acquired by Detroit in the Andrew Chafin deal at the 2024 Trade Deadline. The 22-year-old Puerto Rican was a standout shortstop at the prep ranks, but Montalvo has dazzled as a pitcher in pro ball, logging at 2.84 ERA with a .219 BAA in 196.2 IP to begin his professional career. His fastball isn’t a standout by any means, but he mixes it well with a plus slider and solid changeup, and could have the feel to be a back-end starter in due time.
Franyerber Montilla – INF – (Low-A): The 19-year-old switch hitter was a $500,000 IFA signing for the Tigers in the 2022 class, but it took him two years to get stateside after struggling mightily in his first DSL taste in ’22. Montilla put up the best numbers of his career this past summer at the Complex, logging an .857 OPS with 6 HR and 24 SB in 48 games. However, Montilla was just 6-for-63 in his first 20 games in Low-A, showing his youth in Lakeland. Montilla split his time essentially evenly between short, third and second, giving him legitimate utility value with his power and speed combination. The question remains: will he hit enough?
Josh Randall – RHP – (Low-A): The Tigers’ third round pick from this past summer’s draft, Randall spent his first two college seasons as a sparingly-used bullpen arm at the University of Arizona before finding his footing as a starter at the University of San Diego in 2024. At 6-foot-4 and 240 pounds, Randall sits in the mid 90s with a sinker and boasts a decent slider to complement the heater. It’s not the most exciting arsenal in the world, but Randall could be a sinker/slider depth starter with the ability to chew up innings.
Carson Rucker – INF – (CPX): In the same draft that saw Scott Harris select Max Clark and Kevin McGonigle with his first two picks, the Tigers followed prepster pick Paul Wilson with another high school bat in Rucker in the fourth round. Rucker has only played in 13 games in his first two seasons (all of which coming at the Complex), but his bigger frame hints at a possible third baseman with borderline plus power.
Paul Wilson – LHP – (CPX): A 6-foot-3 southpaw with intriguing projection and bloodlines, Wilson’s father Trevor Wilson was a big league left-hander for parts of eight seasons. The Tigers shelled out $1.7 million to sign Wilson away from Oregon State in the 2023 draft, nearly twice the slot value of his selection. The 19-year-old struggled mightily in his first professional taste this past summer, walking 36 hitters and allowing a .310 batting average against in 35.1 IP. Still, the lefty has clean mechanics and the pedigree to keep tabs on as he moves forward in his pro career.