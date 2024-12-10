Detroit Tigers Top 15 Prospects

While he picked up above average whiff numbers with his fastball, opponents also turned in an OPS north of .900 against it in 2024. He has the tendency to leave his fastball over the heart of the plate, which resulted in a lot more hard contact than desired, though he would get away with missing middle more when his fastball was sitting a bit higher in velocity. Opponents OPS’s .770 on fastballs 96 MPH and above, which accounted for nearly half of his heaters. This also puts into perspective how hard he gets hit if the velocity slides into the 94-95 mph range.

He has a good feel for his mid 80s sweepy slider, predominantly throwing it to right-handed hitters with enough confidence to mix it in to lefties as well. His more preferred offerings to lefties are his upper 80s changeup and cutter. The changeup is a couple ticks harder at 88-90 mph, averaging 14 inches of horizontal movement and generates good whiff/chase numbers but similar to his fastball, Melton was burned by his tendency to leave it up.

The cutter operates at 86-88 mph and may be a pitch that Melton would benefit mixing in more than 13% of the time considering he landed it for a strike 71% of the time in 2024 with a swinging strike rate north of 14%. He will also mix in a taste-breaking curveball in the upper 70s to steal strikes.

Outlook

A fourth round pick in 2022, Melton saw things click in his fourth year at San Diego State, cutting his ERA from 6.14 as a junior to 2.07 as a senior. He clearly carried that momentum into his pro debut, putting up fantastic numbers between Low-A and High-A, but met his match at the Double-A level. He throws enough strikes to maintain below a below average walk rate, however his inconsistencies locating within the zone seemed to catch up to him against stiffer competition.

With an assortment of average secondaries and a fastball that averages 96 MPH, Melton offers back end starter upside, but he also may be most effective in a swingman role where he is capable of eating innings when needed with stuff that could play best in shorter spurts.

11. Owen Hall – RHP – (CPX)

Height/Weight: 6’3″, 185 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 2nd Round (49), 2024 | ETA: 2028

FASTBALL SLIDER Cureball CHANGEUP COMMAND FV 55/65 45/55 40/50 35/50 45/55 45

Hall has yet to make his professional debut, but flashed really intriguing stuff at the Area Code Games, overpowering hitters from a loose and repeatable delivery. The fastball is the calling card for Hall, who generates plus vert from a below average release height. The heater only sat 91-94 mph prior to the draft, but he seems like a candidate to gain at least a tick on his heater as he takes on a professional weight program and matures physically.

He has flashed a slider that looks like it can be an above average pitch as well as a curveball and changeup that is a work in progress. Hall’s feel to spin it and smooth mechanics make him an exciting arm to follow as he makes his pro debut in 2025.

12. Ty Madden – RHP – (MLB)

Height/Weight: 6’3″, 215 | Bat/Throw: R/R | CBA Round (32), 2021 | ETA: 2024

FASTBALL SLIDER Cutter CHANGEUP COMMAND FV 50/50 60/60 50/50 50/50 40/45 45

2024 was a frustrating year for Madden, but he finished strong by holding his own following his big league call up. He struggled to a 6.98 ERA in Triple-A, in large part to his tendency to leave pitches over the heart of the plate and his fastball being down a tick form 2023. Madden’s slider is a clear plus pitch and he commands it as well as any offering in his arsenal, while garnering a 24% swinging strike rate in 2024.

The fastball was much less effective averaging 94 mph as opposed to the 95.3 mph he averaged the year prior, but there’s still enough velocity and life for it to play well if he locates more effectively. Madden also mixed in a cutter and changeup that look like they could be average offerings at the highest level with better execution.

If Madden’s command can come along he could stick in the back end of a rotation, but he has a great chance of at least landing as a swingman who should be on the Tigers Opening Day roster.

13. Hao-Yu Lee – 2B – (Double-A)

Height/Weight: 5’8″, 175 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $570K, 2021 (PHI) | ETA: 2026

HIT Plate Disc. GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 40/50 45/55 45/55 45/45 40/45 40+

Acquired by the Tigers in exchange for Michael Lorenzen at the 2023 Trade Deadline, Lee may not be the sexiest prospect, but he offers above average offensive upside at second base with the instincts and baseball IQ to get the most out of his skill set.

2024 was Lee’s best season as a pro, posting a 141 wRC+ at Double-A, but lumbar spine inflammation cut his season short at 87 games. Injuries have been such a common theme for Lee that his 2024 campaign was still somehow his career-high in games played. Lee packs a punch for his smaller frame–especially to the pull side–running a 90th percentile exit velocity of 104.3 mph at Double-A.

He has posted average or slightly better contact rates at each stop, with a strikeout rate below 20% since making his pro debut in 2021. The defense is fringy, but he could be a bat first second baseman for a second division team or a short platoon bat given his track record of mashing lefties.

14. Jaden Hamm – RHP – (High-A)

Height/Weight: 6’2″, 195 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 5th Round (143), 2023 | ETA: 2026

FASTBALL Curveball Changeup Slider COMMAND FV 55/55 50/50 45/50 40/45 40/50 40+

Hamm enjoyed a big 2024 season, dominating at the High-A level to the tune of a 2.64 ERA in 99 innings. It’s a long, but unique arm action for Hamm, pulling his arm deep behind him and towards first base with his glove arm angled upwards, creating a sling shot effect as delivers. He repeats the delivery well with his fastball, but it can create some variability with his secondaries.

Hamm gets plus ride on his fastball that sits 91-94 mph, from a very high 6.5 foot release hight. It still generated plenty of whiff within the zone, but when his velocity hovered more in the 91-92 range at the end of the year, hitters appeared to be on it a bit more. His curveball has good downward action at 79-82 mph, which really plays up from his release point and his changeup progressed well in 2024, giving him a viable third pitch.

There’s a lot of effort in Hamm’s delivery and he saw his command as well as velocity wane at the end of the 2024 season. There’s some concern that there is not quite enough bite to his secondary stuff while lacking the feel to locate to hedge that concern, however he has shown flashes of a pitcher who could sit in the back of a rotation.

15. Tyler Mattison – RHP – (Double-A)

Height/Weight: 6’4″, 235 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 4th Round (104), 2021 | ETA: 2025

FASTBALL Curveball CHANGEUP COMMAND FV 60/65 50/50 55/55 40/45 40+

Another Tigers pitching prospect with a funky delivery and a ton of ride, Mattison carved his way through High-A and Double-A in 2023 before undergoing Tommy John surgery, which wiped out his 2024 season. Mattison often pitched two innings in relief, racking up a 39% strikeout rate if you include his two postseason appearances where he struck out seven over four shutout innings. Even without pitching in 2024, the Tigers were impressed enough by his performance the year prior to add him to the 40 man roster ahead of the Rule 5 Draft.

His fastball sits in the mid 90s, generating more than 20 inches of vert from a high release height, but he mitigates the horizontal run to just five inches, which paired with his funky release, allows it to dominate within the zone. His changeup may be his best out pitch, playing off of his fastball well with 18 inches of total separation. He also mixes in a curveball that is at least average in the low 80s. Mattison has the makings of a quality big league reliever who could be thrusted into high leverage with a bit more refinement.

Other Names to Watch

Max Anderson – 2B – (Double-A): The Tigers’ second round pick out of the University of Nebraska in 2023, Anderson rode a breakout Junior season to a nice payday and a shot near the top of the draft. In his last year on campus, Anderson slashed .414/.461/.771 with 21 home runs and just 29 strikeouts in 57 games with the Cornhuskers. After a solid start to his pro career in Low-A in ’23, Anderson struggled with West Michigan in 2024, slashing .270/.321/.392 with 11 HR in 121 games. Still, an above average feel to hit should have Anderson as a high-probability big leaguer without too much defensive value.

Blake Dickerson – LHP – (CPX): Dickerson was initially selected in the 12th round of the 2023 draft by San Diego, but Detroit acquired him from the Padres last February for $500,000 worth of international bonus pool money — the same dollar amount that pulled him away from his Virginia Tech commitment in the draft. Dickerson logged his first 24.1 IP of pro ball at the Complex this summer and allowed just 15 hits, but the left-hander walked 16 men in his small sample. The Virginia native is a long-limbed 6-foot-6 and uses his long arms and legs to create whip from an already-closed windup. His low-90s fastball could play up with how quickly it may get on hitters.

Jose Dickson – SS – (DSL): The newly-turned 18-year-old signed for just shy of $400,000 in the 2024 IFA cycle, only checking in behind Nestor Miranda and Jesus Pinto in the Tigers class. In 44 games in the DSL this summer, Dickson logged a 122 wRC+ with 18 stolen bases and a 15% walk rate (compared to a 16% K-Rate) to begin his pro career. The native Dominican was already 6-foot-2 at time of signing, but weighing just 158 pounds. Assuming Dickson fills into his frame, he could be a multi-faceted shortstop prospect with plenty of intrigue.

Sawyer Gipson-Long – RHP – (MLB): The former Minnesota Twins farmhand was acquired at the 2022 Trade Deadline for Michael Fulmer, and dealt his way to his first 20 MLB innings at the end of the 2023 season. Though sidelined with a UCL tear for the entirety of 2024 and being 27 years old on Opening Day 2025, Gipson-Long is a legitimate big league option when he returns to action, and he still holds prospect eligibility.

Enrique Jimenez – C – (DSL): A young catcher, the newly-turned 19-year-old Jimenez saw a good bit of time at first base in addition to behind the plate in his first taste of professional baseball in the Dominican Summer League in 2023. No matter where he was defensively, Jimenez was providing offensive production, slashing .277/.388/.418 in his 46 games in the DSL. He wasn’t as prolific offensively at the Complex this past season, logging a .742 OPS, but Jimenez kept the K-Rate in check and again logged time at both first base and behind the plate. 2025 will be a decisive season in determining Jimenez’s overall prospect value moving forward as he gets to Low-A Lakeland.

Michael Massey – RHP – (CPX): The 21-year-old Massey was a high-level reliever for Wake Forest in 2023, operating in the mid 90s with his fastballs and bullying opponents with his four pitch mix. Massey didn’t experience as much success for the Demon Deacons as a starter this past season, but the Tigers still took him in the fourth round of this past summer’s draft despite his 4.76 ERA and 24 walks in 34.0 IP. Massey missed some time in the spring with a hamstring and back issue, and the Tigers shelved his professional debut until 2025. At 6-foot-5, 230 pounds and a pair of breaking balls that can be devastating when right, Massey could be a quick riser through the system as a bullpen arm.

Joseph Montalvo – RHP – (High-A): Originally drafted by the Rangers in the 20th round of the 2021 draft, Montalvo was acquired by Detroit in the Andrew Chafin deal at the 2024 Trade Deadline. The 22-year-old Puerto Rican was a standout shortstop at the prep ranks, but Montalvo has dazzled as a pitcher in pro ball, logging at 2.84 ERA with a .219 BAA in 196.2 IP to begin his professional career. His fastball isn’t a standout by any means, but he mixes it well with a plus slider and solid changeup, and could have the feel to be a back-end starter in due time.

Franyerber Montilla – INF – (Low-A): The 19-year-old switch hitter was a $500,000 IFA signing for the Tigers in the 2022 class, but it took him two years to get stateside after struggling mightily in his first DSL taste in ’22. Montilla put up the best numbers of his career this past summer at the Complex, logging an .857 OPS with 6 HR and 24 SB in 48 games. However, Montilla was just 6-for-63 in his first 20 games in Low-A, showing his youth in Lakeland. Montilla split his time essentially evenly between short, third and second, giving him legitimate utility value with his power and speed combination. The question remains: will he hit enough?

Josh Randall – RHP – (Low-A): The Tigers’ third round pick from this past summer’s draft, Randall spent his first two college seasons as a sparingly-used bullpen arm at the University of Arizona before finding his footing as a starter at the University of San Diego in 2024. At 6-foot-4 and 240 pounds, Randall sits in the mid 90s with a sinker and boasts a decent slider to complement the heater. It’s not the most exciting arsenal in the world, but Randall could be a sinker/slider depth starter with the ability to chew up innings.

Carson Rucker – INF – (CPX): In the same draft that saw Scott Harris select Max Clark and Kevin McGonigle with his first two picks, the Tigers followed prepster pick Paul Wilson with another high school bat in Rucker in the fourth round. Rucker has only played in 13 games in his first two seasons (all of which coming at the Complex), but his bigger frame hints at a possible third baseman with borderline plus power.

Paul Wilson – LHP – (CPX): A 6-foot-3 southpaw with intriguing projection and bloodlines, Wilson’s father Trevor Wilson was a big league left-hander for parts of eight seasons. The Tigers shelled out $1.7 million to sign Wilson away from Oregon State in the 2023 draft, nearly twice the slot value of his selection. The 19-year-old struggled mightily in his first professional taste this past summer, walking 36 hitters and allowing a .310 batting average against in 35.1 IP. Still, the lefty has clean mechanics and the pedigree to keep tabs on as he moves forward in his pro career.