Fantasy Baseball ADP Values: Part 1

We often hear how difficult it is to find power in drafts let alone discovering it in the later rounds. You may be able to find speed or impactful starting pitchers while power is a different story. At this spot we often see contact-oriented players being taken much like Evan Carter at #277, Jonathan India at #261, or Jung Hoo Lee at #259. Fine players if you are constructing the roster in a certain way. For me though power will always remain as the most vital statistic to build a team around. It makes for a less stressful counting stats life.

And another underrated characteristic about this powerful lefty – he’s not a total zero when it comes to batting average. We often see power hitters put up 30 long balls with a .210 average. Not Wallner. He sports a career .251 mark in this category. Not to mention his insane raw power. At one point back in July he was a part of the same list containing Shohei Ohtani, Giancarlo Stanton, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Oneil Cruz. All of these players, plus Wallner, hit multiple balls 116 mph or harder in the first few months of 2024.

Wallner deserves your attention when filling out the back half of your outfield slots. It’s not crazy to claim he could reach 25 home runs in 120 games of action. And at #285, I’d gladly pay such a cheap price for that kind of production.

It is a wonder the Red Sox were able to land Garrett Crochet without giving up Roman Anthony (or another outfielder we’ll talk about in a second) in the deal.

He’s got potential to be a major power/speed threat while playing an aggressive style of baseball. He’s ranked lower for a reason; we don’t know how he’ll handle big league arms while not exactly being sure when his call-up will take place. Yet if you’re willing to sacrifice the early months of the season and hope his spring training is solid, Anthony is one of the best investments out there. Will Jo Adell or Lars Nootbaar really be worth it at this point in the draft? I don’t think so, take the young potential.

One major reason why I like Anthony in 2025 is simple; team context. Whether they have Juan Soto or not, this Boston team is shaping up to have a scary lineup. And what do pitchers do when trying to get through lineups? Attack the rookies! I’d love to see manager Alex Cora slot him in the lower half of the order and watch him work. Sure, there could be some growing pains at first. Overall however, the good will outweigh the bad.