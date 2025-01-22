2025 Fantasy Baseball ADP: Best Underrated Steals (Part 6)

While it may seem obvious that a lot of value can be found in the first 50 picks of your fantasy draft, some players are still more valuable than others based on the context of where they are being selected.

After ranking the top players at each position earlier in the offseason, I’ve decided to switch my focus to ADP. And when it comes to ADP, value is the single most important thing you should be looking for.

If you are new to fantasy baseball, you may be asking yourself, “What is ADP and how does it impact my strategy when it comes to drafting my team?”

ADP stands for Average Draft Position and is a reflection of where players are typically selected in drafts. It will allow you to compare two players at the same position and find out which one is being drafted sooner in most leagues, which could spotlight hidden ADP value in later rounds.