Top Five Hitters To Avoid Drafting in Fantasy for 2025

One of the biggest considerations we have to factor in when evaluating young prospects is how well they performed at Triple-A. And frankly, Crow-Armstrong was never dominant like many fans thought. His first taste of major league action in 2024 didn’t provide much encouragement, either.

In 123 games last season, Crow-Armstrong hit 10 long balls with 27 steals while only being caught three times on the base paths. I’m a fan of this hectic play style, but in order to execute such plays, you need to first get on base, a problem for PCA. He only took 21 free passes for an overall OBP of .286. So unless he raises that mark, I don’t see the big deal with him.

Essentially, he’s a one-tool player who’s being taken on average in the first twelve rounds of drafts. You can find speed all throughout the draft, which is what I believe everyone is better off doing. Victor Robles and Cedric Mullins are going seven rounds later at a much cheaper price with equivalent results.

Nothing but Bland Production From Logan O’Hoppe – ADP #118

I might be reaching a bit of fatigue with O’Hoppe, considering he was one of the most-hyped catcher prospects just two seasons ago. What I’ve seen from him so far is nothing but bland production. And to make matters worse, the Angels signed notable backup Travis d’Arnaud, who should take a good amount of playing time away from O’Hoppe.

O’Hoppe being taken before Shea Langeliers and J.T. Realmuto is disrespectful to two backstops who have shown us 25-homer potential. Already a part of a questionable lineup, it will be hard for O’Hoppe to produce much in the way of counting stats. Plus, I don’t see much past 125 games, especially with d’Arnaud now in the picture.

I’d even rather take a chance on power returning to Francisco Alvarez, who has a much higher ceiling, although the floor is also lower than O’Hoppe’s. (Editor’s note: This piece was written before the news of Alvarez’s hamate surgery.) There are still too many productive players with higher ceilings around this price point, which turns me off of the Halos’ catcher.