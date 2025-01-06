Fantasy Baseball ADP Values: Part 4

After ranking the top players at each position earlier in the offseason, I’ve decided to switch my focus to ADP. And when it comes to ADP, value is the single most important thing you should be looking for.

I’ll be the first to say it: This isn’t a sleepers list, nor a busts list. This is about identifying which guys are lower than they should be according to the National Fantasy Baseball Championship rankings.

For this fourth set of players, I will be selecting five players from spots 150-100. Let the discounts run wild!

Let’s not forget what Mr. Bichette accomplished just two years ago. The Toronto shortstop led MLB in hits both in 2021 and 2022. And his 2023 was solid too; he hit .306 on the season. So what happened in 2024?