Fantasy Baseball ADP Values: Part 2

I’m not saying to go out of your way to take the injury-prone outfielder. We know what Buxton is and how this story usually ends. However, that’s not to say he can’t help your squad.

When he is active and on the field, the ratios are strong. His 162-game averages include 28 home runs and 20 steals, numbers most outfielders can’t touch. In just 92 games during the 2022 season, Buxton smacked 28 long balls. The year before he put up a 1.005 OPS through 61 contests.

It’s shocking to see a player of Buxton’s caliber land at #241. What this tells me is that the fantasy community has mostly given up on his antics and doesn’t want anything to do with him. That’s exactly when you know it’s time to strike.

Yes, he’ll be absent from the lineup probably once a week, but if it keeps him healthy, let him rest. And remember: Since he’s going in round 20 or later, will it really damage your team all that much if he doesn’t pan out? I’d take that chance since there’s nowhere to go but up.

Remember that shiny new toy the Rays put on display back in April 2023? Well, one Tommy John surgery later, he flashed a lot of the same skill at the end of 2024. Through 33 innings, he racked up 37 Ks with a 3.27 ERA and 3.98 FIP, hinting that the performance was believable.

Once a total fix-it project, Springs has the ability to be the A’s number one starter this coming season. Ever since Texas and Boston gave up on him, he has not owned an ERA north of 3.43 in four seasons.