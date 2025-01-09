Fantasy Baseball ADP Values: Part 5

After ranking the top players at each position earlier in the offseason, I’ve decided to switch my focus to ADP. And when it comes to ADP, value is the single most important thing you should be looking for.

I’ll be the first to say it: This isn’t a sleepers list, nor a busts list. This is about identifying which guys are lower than they should be according to the National Fantasy Baseball Championship rankings.

For this fifth set of players, I will be selecting six players from spots 100-50. Time to take advantage!

How do the Braves keep doing it on the pitching side? First it was the emergence of Spencer Strider. Then a Cy Young performance by Chris Sale, and an otherworldly 1.99 ERA from Reynaldo López. Now it’s Spencer Schwellenbach’s turn.