An Early Look Into the 2025 Rookie of the Year Odds

Perhaps no award is more difficult to speculate on than the Rookie of the Year Award.

For most player awards, fans can use prior success and evaluations of performance against major league talent to make predictions as to who may win. With rookies, it is often more of a guessing game due to their inexperience.

At this point in the season, the factors that may influence who wins at year’s end are both plentiful and uncertain. Factors like sample size, player health, projected playing time, and sustained success all generate valid questions.

To make matters more interesting, this year’s rookie class is loaded with top-end talent. While the path to winning may narrow as the season progresses, this year’s race looks to be wide open in both leagues based on current futures odds.