An Early Look Into the 2025 Rookie of the Year Odds
Jacob Wilson and Roki Sasaki headline the Rookie of the Year futures odds, with plenty of top-end talent following just behind them.
Perhaps no award is more difficult to speculate on than the Rookie of the Year Award.
For most player awards, fans can use prior success and evaluations of performance against major league talent to make predictions as to who may win. With rookies, it is often more of a guessing game due to their inexperience.
At this point in the season, the factors that may influence who wins at year’s end are both plentiful and uncertain. Factors like sample size, player health, projected playing time, and sustained success all generate valid questions.
To make matters more interesting, this year’s rookie class is loaded with top-end talent. While the path to winning may narrow as the season progresses, this year’s race looks to be wide open in both leagues based on current futures odds.
All stats taken before play on April 27th.
AL Rookie of the Year Odds
- Jacob Wilson (+175)
- Kristian Campbell (+200)
- Jasson Domínguez (+500)
- Nick Kurtz (+600)
- Jackson Jobe (+1100)
- Chandler Simpson (+2000)
The two strongest contenders for the award in the American League at this point in the season are the Athletics’ Jacob Wilson and Boston’s Kristian Campbell.
Wilson debuted last July and showed some promise during his first big-league stint but was hampered by injuries to his lower half. After taking this past offseason to bulk up and condition himself, he has begun the 2025 season on an absolute tear.
Through his first 103 plate appearances, Wilson is hitting .337/.350/.485 while striking out just five times. He has demonstrated exceptional bat-to-ball skills and controls the strike zone well.
Though Wilson saw odds as low as +850 to win the award before the season, he has since established himself as the early frontrunner for AL Rookie of the Year at +175 odds.
Kristian Campbell has also been off to a great start in 2025, hitting .290/.385/.452 while providing defensive versatility at second base and in the outfield.
Campbell signed an eight-year, $60 million extension with the Red Sox at the beginning of April. This should assuage potential concerns regarding his projected playing time, as Campbell is likely viewed as an essential player moving forward.
Yankees outfielder Jasson Domínguez (+500) and the Athletics’ newest call-up, first baseman Nick Kurtz (+600), follow closely behind Wilson and Campbell.
Domínguez has been a highly regarded prospect with the Yankees for years now. The 22-year-old spent much of 2024 on the injured list but is now in prime position to break out. He’ll have plenty of runway holding down a spot in the Yankees’ outfield this year.
On the other hand, Kurtz was the Athletics’ first-round draft pick this past year. Despite playing just 32 minor league games, he has already made his major league debut after hitting an absurd .336/.432/.689 in that span.
These four players currently enjoy the leading odds to win AL Rookie of the Year, but young Tigers flamethrower Jackson Jobe and Chandler Simpson, the Rays’ speedy new center fielder, are every bit as capable of winning.
Jobe’s odds have fallen from +800 to +1100, but his talent is undeniable. While he has struggled with command thus far, he has shown promise through four starts. Look for Jobe to improve over the course of the season and assert himself as a premier talent.
On the other side of the ball, Simpson’s impressive speed and on-base skills make him a major threat on the basepaths. At +2000 odds, Simpson could quickly climb the leaderboards if he can efficiently translate these skills to the major leagues.
NL Rookie of the Year Odds
- Roki Sasaki (+175)
- Dylan Crews (+325)
- Agustín Ramírez (+700)
- Bubba Chandler (+900)
- Thomas Saggese (+900)
- Luisangel Acuna (+2500)
The Rookie of the Year race in the National League is seemingly just as wide open.
Leading the way are Roki Sasaki, the Dodgers’ newest pitching phenom, and outfielder Dylan Crews, the Nationals’ first-round pick in 2024.
Sasaki came over to MLB from Japan after a bit of a down year by his standards. Despite this, he still posted a 2.35 ERA over 111 innings of work while striking out 129 batters in 2024.
That alone was intriguing enough for teams to take an interest. When paired with his relatively cheap price tag, the entire league seemed to compete for his services this past offseason.
Since signing with the Dodgers, his results have been questionable at times. Still, at just 23 years old, he has plenty of room to grow. Growing pains aside, Sasaki’s pedigree and elite stuff make him a bona fide contender for ROTY at +175 odds.
Crews has also made an interesting case for the award so far at +325 odds. After struggling initially to begin the season, Crews has hit .333/.348/.600 over his last 12 games. His tools and underlying metrics on the year further suggest that he could take a significant step forward.
Pair his offensive potential with his elite sprint speed (97th percentile), and Crews could quickly overtake Sasaki for the award.
Behind Sasaki and Crews, three players form an interesting second tier of players contending for Rookie of the Year.
At +700 odds, Agustín Ramírez is a solid pick to make a run at the award. In the short time since his call-up, Ramírez has been exceptional. Despite the small sample, he could make the race very interesting if he continues to produce at a high level.
Bubba Chandler and Thomas Saggese round out the second tier at +900 odds apiece. Chandler has performed well to begin the season in Triple-A. With Jared Jones out due to injury, he could see a major league opportunity sooner rather than later.
Saggese has also been fantastic to start the year. Through 13 games, Saggese has hit .368/.375/.553 while playing solid infield defense. If he can be more patient at the plate, he could make a strong push for the award over time.
Finally, Luisangel Acuña makes for a strong sleeper pick for Rookie of the Year at +2500 odds. While his initial numbers may not jump out at you, he could place himself firmly in the discussion by October.