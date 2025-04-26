What Can We Draw From Roki Sasaki’s First Five Starts for the Dodgers?

When the Los Angeles Dodgers won the sweepstakes for Roki Sasaki this offseason, they landed the prized international arm of the offseason and a generational young talent. The 23-year-old entered MLB with immense expectations, immediately becoming one of the sport’s top prospects.

Sasaki arrived with a fastball that can touch 102 mph, a gyro splitter dubbed the “Dragon Fork” and the aura of a phenom forged in Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB) and burnished by his 2023 World Baseball Classic display.

Now, five starts into his MLB career, the evaluation of his performance is complex. The results haven’t been discouraging, but certainly illuminating, and far from definitive. For all the hype, all the YouTube montages, all the comparisons to Darvish, Tanaka, Ohtani, and Yamamoto, Sasaki is very much a work in progress.

His 3.20 ERA across 19.2 innings looks solid, but peel back the surface, and you find a 5.32 expected ERA (xERA), 16 walks and a bumpy ride underneath the hype. What’s clear is that Sasaki is electric but imperfect.