Top Prospect Agustín Ramírez Shines for Marlins in MLB Debut

Agustín Ramírez started off his MLB career on the right foot. Catching and batting sixth for the Miami Marlins on Monday, the top prospect went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk, a stolen base, and a run scored. The Marlins beat the Reds 6-3.

Ramírez’s glove remains a work in progress. He gave up two stolen bases, a passed ball, and a wild pitch in his big league debut. Keep in mind, however, that he also caught a 14-strikeout showing from Max Meyer, and Marlins pitchers only walked one batter all game. Ramírez deserves credit for his role in calling that dominant performance.

More to the point, his bat has always been his carrying tool. His glovework has always been shaky.

More than anything, the 23-year-old needs to hit if he’s going to succeed as a major leaguer. That’s exactly what he did last night. That’s not to say Ramírez doesn’t need to work on his defense. He certainly does. But his strong debut performance at the plate matters far more right now than his flaws behind it.