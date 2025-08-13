The NL Rookie of the Year Race Is Wide Open

If at this point in the baseball season you are not 100% locked in, then you may never be.

We have reached the pinnacle of the baseball season. Playoff races are heating up. Some teams are trying to stay afloat after being atop their divisions most of the year, while other surprising teams have taken command of their division leads, and, oh yeah, the National League Rookie of the Year race is pure chaos. Especially if you take a look at what the odds were to begin the season.

Per our partners at BetMGM, the National League Rookie of the Year race opened up with three players pretty close in odds to take home the award. The prize of the international signing period, Dodgers right-hander Roki Sasaki, led the pack with +250 odds. After him, Nationals outfielder Dylan Crews (+300) and Cubs infielder Matt Shaw (+400) rounded out the top three.

None of whom seems to be sniffing the conversation as we enter play on August 13th.