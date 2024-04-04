Breakout Prospects for 2024: Hitters

Much larger than his listed height/weight, Tavera is still agile for such a physical teenager. Signed for $1.7 million in 2022, Tavera made some tweaks to his setup and swing in 2023, helping him make much more consistent contact in the Complex League than he did in the DSL prior.

Added strength in tandem with improved contact rates and a strong finish to 2023 has Tavera poised for a big 2024. A patient approach only helps his case for making a smooth transition to full-season ball. The Orioles may have another riser in Tavera.

Cole Carrigg – OF – Rockies

Rockies No. 6 prospect

A switch-hitter who can play a good center field and shortstop, Carrigg is dynamic and valuable even if he is not putting up gaudy offensive numbers. However, the bat could surprise people this season.

Another swing adjustment that has me feeling optimistic, his changes have helped him stay in his backside longer and utilize the ground to generate power. Carrigg struggled with power leaks due to a premature forward move and dormant lower half at times in college.

I saw more of the same positives on the backfields, with Carrigg featuring a cleaner path that lives in the zone longer. He is maintaining his direction well, rather than spinning off like he had the tendency to do prior. With his twitchiness and feel for the barrel, added power and not allowing his body to take him out of his swing should result in more consistency bat-to-ball-wise and more impact, as well. Add the speed and defensive versatility to the equation, and Carrigg could become a popular prospect quickly.