MLB Top 100 Prospects 2024

52. Kyle Manzardo – 1B – Cleveland Guardians Height/Weight: 6'1″, 205 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 2nd Round (62), 2021 (TB) | ETA: 2024 HIT Plate Disc. GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 55/55 55/55 55/55 45/45 50/55 55 Fantastic contact skills paired with better exit velocities than his home run output may indicate, Manzardo is a high-probability big league bat who is trying to raise his ceiling. Offense Manzardo starts with his hands relaxed on his shoulder, using a toe tap for timing. A smooth swing with great plate coverage, his bat lives in the zone and he seems to barrel everything. The blend of whippy bat speed while living in the zone for so long helps Manzardo get to all types of pitches, posting a contact rate of 79% in 2023. The left-handed hitter flashes plus power to his pull side and has worked to drive the ball with authority to all fields as he reached the upper levels. The effort to tap into more game power has made itself evident through a 2 mph jump in average exit velocity as well as similar gains in his 90th percentile exit velocity (104.5 mph). Some tough batted ball luck and selling out for lift–he has the lowest ground ball rate of all qualified Triple-A hitters in 2023–may have negatively impacted his batting average, but he found more balance as the year progressed. His fantastic feel to hit, great approach, and above average raw power already give Manzardo the floor of one of the safer bats in the Minor Leagues. Even with 20-25 home run power, he should be an above average regular, but there's hope he can reach closer to 30 home runs at his peak with the progress he has made impact wise. Defense/Speed An average runner, Manzardo will not provide a ton of value with his legs or glove, but he should be an average defender or better at first base. Outlook The way Manzardo controls his at-bats, as well as the barrel, is impressive to watch. How much power he taps into will ultimately determine his ceiling, but even above average game power should be enough for him to be solid big league bat because of his well-rounded offensive game. Manzardo is a high probability regular who can carry the offensive weight of first base even if he is closer to 20 home runs than 30.

53. Heston Kjerstad – OF – Baltimore Orioles Height/Weight: 6'3″, 205 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 1st Round (2), 2020 (BAL) | ETA: 2024 HIT Plate Disc. GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 50/55 35/40 50/55 40/40 45/50 55 The second overall pick in 2020, health issues delayed Kjerstad's professional debut to 2022. He quickly made up for lost time by mashing across every level, including the Arizona Fall League. He has steadily minimized whiff while maximizing power. Offense It appears as though Kjerstad has a lot of moving parts to his swing, but when you boil it down, his load and swing are repeatable for him. Kjerstad uses a loose, rotational bat waggle, similar to Houston's Jeremy Peña, which helps him get slotted. His leg kick is sizable, but he starts it early and holds his back hip extremely well. Kjerstad's body control and hip mobility is impressive and allows him to not only generate power and lift, but also consistently repeat his swing. His 90th percentile exit velocity of 106 MPH and max of 114 MPH is in the plus territory and his ability to hit the ball in the air with consistency helps him get into his pop in games. As he has gotten back into the swing of things, the contact rates have steadily improved to above average despite climbing levels relatively quickly to compensate for his two lost seasons. In his first 50 games at Triple-A, Kjerstad ran a zone contact rate of 88% while punching out just 19% of the time. One area where he could improve is his swing decisions and aggressiveness. A 35% chase rate is well above league-average and results in more weak contact than Kjerstad may like as he will at times expand the zone in advantage counts when he should be shrinking it. Again, he missed a huge portion of his development, and has simply seen less professional pitches than just about anyone in Triple-A. The fact that Kjerstad is still running relatively high contact rates and low chase rates despite his aggressiveness is another indication of his feel for the barrel. As his approach improves, he can become a comfortably above average hitter with a chance for plus game power. Defense/Speed Though he is a below average runner, Kjerstad moves well enough in the outfield to make the plays he needs to make and has a plus arm to supplement things. He has a true right fielder's profile and should be an average defender there. Outlook Few prospects have improved their outlook more than Heston Kjerstad over the last calendar year. He has leaped from a high strikeout rate in High-A (after a two-year layoff) and later getting more reps in the Arizona Fall League to demolishing the upper levels with an overall strikeout rate of just 17% in his first taste. The fact that the power-hitting outfielder reached Triple-A in just over 100 professional games is remarkable, and he has continued to mature at the plate as he compiles more at-bats just one step away from the big leagues. Kjerstad is a high probability big league regular with the potential to be a middle-of-the-order threat.

54. Joey Ortiz – SS – Milwaukee Brewers Height/Weight: 5'11″, 185 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 4th Round (108), 2019 (BAL) | ETA: 2024 HIT Plate Disc. GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 55/55 40/40 40/45 55/55 60/60 55 An impressive defender who makes a ton of contact, Ortiz is a well-rounded shortstop who has added some thump, but still puts the ball on the ground too frequently. Offense Ortiz starts with a slightly open and upright stance before getting into his back side with a controlled leg kick. He repeats the move well and will even cut down on the leg kick a bit with two strikes. An athletic hitter, Ortiz controls his body well and makes a ton of contact with a flat swing that lives in the zone. His 88% zone contact rate was one of the better marks in the Orioles organization, and his spray charts show color foul line to foul line. A shoulder injury hampered his swing a bit in the early parts of the 2022 season, but Ortiz went on to hit .347/.413/.610 over his final 70 games of the season between Double-A and Triple-A. Ortiz carried the momentum into 2023, seeing his average exit velocity jump by a whopping 6 MPH to 91 mph while his 90th percentile exit velocity rose to 106 MPH. Though the exit velocities have jumped near the plus territory, it has resulted in more doubles for Ortiz rather than homers. His flat swing helps him post fantastic contact rates, but his average launch angle of 5 degrees makes it hard to leave the yard as much as other players with his EVs. Ortiz's feel for the barrel and control of his body helps him put up strong numbers against all types of pitches, posting an OPS above .800 against non-fastballs at the upper levels. His approach and swing decisions could improve a bit, but this is a common theme with plus hit tool prospects. Much like the other aspects of his offensive game, Ortiz's chase rate improved as the year went on. If he continues on his track, Ortiz is a high batting average bat who keeps the strikeouts low, hits plenty of doubles and mixes in around 15 homers. Defense/Speed A good athlete with excellent footwork, Ortiz is rangy and seems to always get his body in the right place to make a play. He is comfortable covering ground to his left and right and has the arm strength and adjustability to make throws from all angles. He is a plus defender who should have no problem providing value with the leather at short, but can also play all over the infield. Though he's not aggressive on the base paths, Ortiz is an above average runner and provides some value there. Outlook Ortiz's defensive prowess and high floor bat have helped him leapfrog some exciting prospects in the Orioles system. While he is a bit on the older side as a 25-year-old, he is a high probability regular with enough value on both sides of the ball to be an above average big league shortstop if the bat translates. It seems like some improvements to his approach could be the final piece to making that happen.

55. Tommy Troy – SS – Arizona Diamondbacks Height/Weight: 5'11″, 195 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 1st Round (12), 2023 (ARI) | ETA: 2026 HIT Plate Disc. GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 50/55 40/45 45/55 60/60 40/50 55 A well-rounded offensive game with impressive athleticism, Troy is a complete player with a strong track record. Offense A slow, early load, Troy uses a smooth gathering leg kick to get slotted. He features above average bat speed and an explosive lover half that helps him produce above average power. Troy's hands work really well, turning around velocity along with an ability to manipulate the barrel. Troy produced elite contact rates at Stanford while flashing exit velocities as high as 113 MPH with metal. He can aggressive at times, expanding the zone with "B" swings in counts that he does not have to, which is relatively common for hitters with the bat to ball skills that Troy has. With better swing decisions he should tap into more game power by leveraging his hitter's counts to get into his pull side power. There's potential for fringe-plus hit and above average power as he continues to trend in the right direction. Defense/Speed A plus runner, Troy is athletic and versatile in the infield, capable of playing solid defense at any spot. His average arm is probably stretched thin at shortstop but he is capable there and should receive a fair amount of looks from the D-backs at the position. Troy profiles best at second base long term. After stealing just 9 bags in his first two collegiate seasons, Troy swiped 17 on 20 tries in his junior year and has shown much of the same comfort on the bases in the pros. Outlook Athletic and versatile with the potential for an exciting offensive profile, Troy was a slam dunk top 15 pick in the 2023 draft as a high-floor college bat who still provides an exciting ceiling. Though he can get away with an elevated ground ball rate because of his feel to hit, above average exit velocities and speed, Troy will need to drive the ball in the air a bit more to reach his offensive ceiling. It's early, but that ceiling could be a high batting average with around 20 homers.

56. AJ Smith-Shawver – RHP – Atlanta Braves Height/Weight: 6'3″, 205 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 7th Round (217), 2021 (ATL) | ETA: 2024 FASTBALL SLIDER CURVEBALL Changeup COMMAND FV 55/60 60/60 50/55 50/55 40/50 55 An athletic right-hander with electric stuff, the Braves signed Smith-Shawver for an over-slot $1 million to forgo his two-way commitment to Texas Tech. After just 77 Minor League innings between the Complex and Low-A prior to 2023, Smith-Shawver rocketed to an MLB debut on June 4th of this season. He struggled with his command at the highest level, but offers plenty of promise. Arsenal Smith-Shawver diced through lower level competition with his lively fastball and sharp slider. The fastball sits 95-97 mph, touching 99 mph with decent carry. Smith-Shawver did not quite overpower big league hitters with his fastball to the same degree as he had the tendency to miss over the middle, but the heater has a chance to be plus. Smith-Shawver's best secondary offering is his mid 80s slider with cutterish, late break. He has a lot of confidence in the offering, upping his usage in 2023. The shorter break of the pitch allows him to effectively use it against both-handed hitters. The pitch cuts away from righties, but even when it bats up on him it is effective. When the pitch is located in on righties, it ties them up effectively, but the action on the pitch also makes it extremely effective at the bottom of the zone. The unique profile of Smith-Shawver's slider should help him buck the trend of most fastball/slider arms being split-heavy. The second breaking ball is an above average curveball that he will mix in around 10% of the time. The downer curve has plenty of depth, featuring around 15 inches of vertical break in the 79-81 mph range. With an improved feel to land it for a strike, the curve should be a viable third offering for him. Rounding out the arsenal is a changeup that Smith-Shawver worked to develop during the offseason with strong results during camp and Spring Training. The upper 80s pitch could overtake his curveball as his third offering and lefty-neutralizer. Outlook It's rare to see a high school drafted arm reach Triple-A in the first half of his second pro season, but it is a testament to the quality of stuff and athleticism Smith-Shawver boasts on the mound. The 21-year-old has battled some command issues which could be a combination of inexperience and trusting his stuff against advanced competition. With a quality four pitch mix and exciting athleticism on the mound, Smith-Shawver offers plenty of upside. He will need to fill up the zone more, especially with his secondaries, to reach his middle rotation upside.

57. Brady House – 3B – Washington Nationals Height/Weight: 6'3″, 215 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 1st Round (11), 2021 (WAS) | ETA: 2025 HIT Plate Disc. GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 40/50 30/40 45/60 50/50 55/60 55 Injuries plagued House's first full pro season, but he returned healthy in 2023 and mashed his way from Low-A to Double-A in his age-19 season. Offense A simple set up and pre-swing moves, House features a minimal hand load from his starting position along with a low, hovering leg kick that he starts early. He consistently is in position to see the ball early, perhaps resulting in a bit more aggressiveness at the plate (37% chase), but it has also helped him make more consistent contact across multiple levels. For a hitter with plus raw power, House's swing is a bit flat, resulting in more ground balls than desired and suppressed game power. He puts on shows in batting practice with the ability to demolish upper deck tanks, but in games, House appears to be more contact-oriented at this stage. He still hits the ball hard consistently, running a 90th percentile exit velocity of 107 MPH while flashing exit velocities as high as 113 MPH. If House can create a bit more leverage in his swing and improve his selectiveness at the plate, he could develop into an offensive force. Defense/Speed Drafted as a shortstop, the big-bodied House as since moved over to the hot corner where he has solid range and a big arm to give him well above average defensive potential. As he gains reps, he could develop into a plus defender at the position. Though not a clog on the base paths, House is an average runner who won't try to steal very often. Outlook In what is his first full healthy season, House quickly reminded everybody why the Nationals selected him 11th overall in

58. Drew Thorpe – RHP – Chicago White Sox Height/Weight: 6’3″, 190 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 2nd Round (61), 2022 (NYY) | ETA: 2024 FASTBALL SLIDER CUTTER CHANGEUP COMMAND FV 50/50 55/60 45/45 80/80 60/60 55 Drafted in the second round for his fantastic changeup and track record of throwing strikes, Thorpe worked worked at the Yankees complex rather than making his pro debut in 2022 and saw his entire arsenal make a leap in his first pro season. After posting some of the best numbers in the Minor Leagues, he was a key part of the Juan Soto return for the Padres. Arsenal After the Yankees selected Thorpe, they worked with him to gain some velocity and improve his breaking ball shape. He saw his fastball jump a tick, now averaging a hair over 92 MPH with pretty good carry. A bigger frame with a low effort delivery, there’s some hope that Thorpe can find another tick. The bread and butter for the right-hander is his plus plus changeup that mirrors his fastball until the last 15 feet, when it fades with lethal arm side movement and 10 MPH of separation from his fastball. His short, over-the-top arm action makes all of his offerings a tunneling nightmare for hitters, especially the changeup. Opponents hit just .125 against the pitch with a 53% strikeout rate and 33% swinging strike rate. When hitters do make contact, it is often weak or on the ground, running a 63% ground ball rate with the offering. While nearly half of his strikeouts came via the changeup in 2023, Thorpe’s slider has become his go-to strikeout pitch against right-handed hitters. There’s two variations of Thorpe’s slider that could qualify as two different pitches, one at 83-85 MPH with more sweep and the other at 81-83 MPH with gyro break. Against both iterations of his breaking ball, opponents hit just .180 with a 45% strikeout rate and 23% swinging strike rate. While he will mix in some breaking balls to lefties, he predominately uses it to right-handed hitters. Rounding out Thorpe’s arsenal is an average cutter that he will mix in to left-handed hitters to disrupt the fastball, changeup sequence. It features some late bite and dive, picking up plenty of ground balls (60%) when located well, but can get hit hard when he leaves it up. While not a big whiff pitch, it’s a good taste breaker and weak contact inducer. Outlook Plus command of an assortment of offerings including one of the best changeups in the Minor Leagues, Thorpe is easily the highest floor arm with the ability to miss enough bats to provide middle-of-the-rotation upside, especially if he sees his stuff jump another tick. He will likely begin the season at Double-A or Triple-A, but depending on the Yankees’ starting pitching situation next season, Thorpe could be polished enough to make a case out of camp and is already ramped up for a big league workload after tossing 139 1/3 innings in 2023. Back to table

59. Termarr Johnson – 2B – Pittsburgh Pirates Height/Weight: 5’8″, 175 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 1st Round (4), 2021 (PIT) | ETA: 2025 HIT Plate Disc. GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 30/40 55/60 50/60 50/50 40/50 55 Viewed as one of the best pure prep hitters in years, Johnson has the looks of a power-over-hit prospect in the early going, but the power is plentiful. Offense Johnson starts with his bat resting on his shoulder and his weight favoring his backside before getting into a big leg kick that coincides with a barrel tip. Generally, these loud moves would be of concern in regards to disrupting timing and consistency, but Johnson is quick and compact with explosive bat speed. Despite his smaller stature, Johnson generates a ridiculous amount of rotational power and bat speed, already posting plus exit velocities with a 90th percentile exit velocity of 105 MPH and max of 112 MPH. Like many young hitters, Johnson tends to try to get into his pull side power a bit too much, causing him to be out and around the baseball. Good secondary stuff in pro ball has also caused Johnson to drift onto his front foot as well. That said, he is patient in the box, running a chase rate right around 17% Johnson is a really fun hitter to watch when he’s on time. Pitchers will fear going inside on him because of the way he is able to turn around stuff on the inner half with authority. When Johnson is at his best, he is able to shoot balls the other way with authority as well, but he will need to find some more consistency with his lower half. It will remain to be seen if Johnson can get away with his loud moves against more advanced pitching, however his decent feel for the barrel and ridiculous bat speed should help him either A. Get away with it, or B. Quiet things down without it coming at expense of much power. Defense/Speed Johnson’s hands work really well and his average arm should play fine at second base. Though not the rangiest, he should be an average defender or better at second. Just an average runner who many evaluators think could slow down a step as he continues to mature, it’s unlikely that Johnson is a major factor on the bases. Outlook There’s a lot to like with Johnson’s bat. Plus raw power with a feel to hit that should improve along with a patient approach, there’s potential for major impact in the batter’s box. While he may not be the plus plus hitter that many evaluators tabbed him as coming out of the draft, he also boasts far more raw power than most gave him credit for. How Johnson responds to more challenging pitching will likely determine whether he needs to make some swing tweaks, but his twitchy bat speed and explosiveness are impossible to teach and should give him an edge as he shores up his consistency. Back to table

60. Thomas Saggese – 2B – St. Louis Cardinals Height/Weight: 5’11″, 185 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 5th Round (145), 2020 (TEX) | ETA: 2024 HIT Plate Disc. GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 60/60 40/40 50/50 50/50 45/45 55 A good feel to hit with the ability to drive the ball in the air consistently, Saggese has hit at every stop despite nothing quite jumping off of the page from a tools perspective. Offense Starting upright, Saggese gets into a big leg kick and rhythmic hand load, but has little trouble timing things up. He has quick hands and a great feel for the barrel, helping him get to pitches in different locations and turn around velocity. He is a somewhat aggressive hitter, running a 32% chase rate on the season, but he hedges that with above average contact rates that continued to improve as the season progressed. Over his final 75 games of the season, Saggese posted a contact rate of 76% and in-zone contact rate of 86%. His 90th percentile exit velocity of 103 MPH is a tick above average, but Saggese was able to launch 26 home runs during his 2023 campaign in large part to his ability to drive the ball in the air consistently (37% ground ball rate) in a hitter-friendly Texas League. That said, Saggese undoubtedly tapped into more raw power in 2023, seeing his 90th percentile exit velocity and average exit velocity jump by a tick as well as setting a new max. Aside from his approach being expansive at times, Saggese is a difficult hitter to get out because he hits all pitch types well. He crushed both fastballs and non-fastballs to an OPS over .900 during the 2023 season. There’s potential for a fringe-plus hit and at least average power for Saggese, but he has the characteristics of a hitter who will always outperform his peripherals, especially with the chase rate dwindling. Defense/Speed Average range and an average arm allow Saggese to play a passable third base and second base, but sometimes struggles to make throws from different angles. He has good hands and decent actions, projecting as an average defender at second base who can play on the left side of the infield in a pinch. An average runner, Saggese is an opportunistic base stealer who is efficient when he decides to take off. After stealing 12 bags on 15 tries in 2022, he swiped 12 on 14 tries in 2023. Outlook Even without a plus tool, Saggese has a balanced game across the board with plenty of offensive upside. His plus makeup and feel for the game have played a big part in his ability to climb through the minor leagues quickly, reaching Triple-A at just 21 years old. Saggese could develop into an offensive-minded infielder who can plug in at multiple spots. Back to table

61. Harry Ford – C – Seattle Mariners Height/Weight: 5’10″, 200 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 1st Round (12), 2021 (SEA) | ETA: 2025 HIT Plate Disc. GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 40/50 70/70 40/50 60/60 40/50 55 First round prep catchers have a brutal track record, but Ford is not your typical prep catcher. Easy plus speed and projectable power give Ford plenty of upside, even if he does not stick behind the dish. Offense A physical 5-foot-10, 200 pounds, Ford generates impressive bat speed and a lofty swing geared for lift. Ford scrapped the leg kick in favor of a toe tap, which has helped mitigate some challenges against higher velocity without compromising the quality of his impact. His path can result in a bit more whiff at the top of the zone, though he hedges that with elite plate discipline and an innate feel for the strike zone. Ford has walked at an 18% clip as a pro, while chasing just 14% of the time. Though he is pretty filled out frame wise, Ford gotten his lower half more consistently involved in his swing and has tapping into more impact 2023. He saw nearly a two mph jump in his 90th percentile exit velocity and launched a career-best 15 homers. While his exit velocities likely settle around average at best, his ability to consistently elevate and advanced approach give him the potential to hit 20 home runs with great on base skills. Defense/Speed Though he is an extremely athletic catcher, Ford’s blocking has improved but he has lapses, allowing 20 passed balls in 78 games during the 2023 season. His above average arm and twitchiness have helped him limit the run game and he earns high marks for the way he works with pitchers. His receiving has progressed well. Ford is such a good athlete that he could probably play center field, but his improvements behind the dish make it decreasingly likely that he plays elsewhere. An easy plus runner, Ford swiped 24 bags on 32 tries in 118 games during the 2023 season. Outlook A smart player and grinder, Ford earns high marks for his makeup and work ethic and his steady improvements as a catcher only help validate that assertion. Even if the hit and power are closer to average, his superb on base skills and speed should help maximize his offensive value. Assuming his defense continues to progress, Ford has the upside of an above average everyday catcher who is capable of putting up 20/20 seasons. Back to table

62. Rhett Lowder – RHP – Cincinnati Reds Height/Weight: 6’2″, 200 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 1st Round (7), 2022 (CIN) | ETA: 2025 FASTBALL SLIDER CHANGEUP COMMAND FV 50/55 60/60 55/60 60/60 55 Lowder made his closing argument as the second best college arm in the 2023 draft by going toe-to-toe with Paul Skenes in a winner-take-all semifinal game in Omaha. He may not have frontline stuff, but Lowder has a good arsenal with a great feel to pitch. Arsenal While his fastball may lag behind his high-quality secondaries, the pre-draft concerns around Lowder’s fastball appear to be a bit overblown. He sits 93-95 MPH with his heater, occasionally touching 97 MPH with some arm side run. He may not overpower hitters with it, but still picks up some whiff and plenty of ground balls. Lowder has an excellent feel for his secondaries, with both his slider and changeup flashing plus. He spots both consistently, landing them for strike around 70% of the time. His slider is his most consistent pitch, mixing it in 40% of the time his junior season with success against both lefties and righties. It features plenty of sweep from his three quarters release point. The third pitch for Lowder is an above average changeup that flashes plus. He will throw it at around 85-88 MPH with late fade and landing it for a strike around two-thirds of the time. Though a primary weapon to left-handed hitters, Lowder uses it effectively right-on-right sporadically. Outlook Phenomenal command and at least above average secondaries make Lowder not only a high-probability MLB starter, but also an arm that can climb quickly. He has at least middle-rotation upside with as good of a shot at sticking as a No. 4/No. 5 type as almost any arm in the top 100. Back to table

63. Chase Hampton – RHP – New York Yankees Height/Weight: 6’3″, 220 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 6th Round (190), 2022 (NYY) | ETA: 2024 FASTBALL CUTTER SLIDER CURVEBALL COMMAND FV 60/65 50/50 55/55 50/55 45/55 55 A strong four pitch mix headlined by a plus heater, the Yankees saw the upside the 6-foot-3 right-hander possessed when they snagged him in the sixth round out of Texas Tech. Rather than assigning him to an affiliate, Hampton worked in a controlled setting to help optimize his arsenal and smooth his delivery. The results were evident in his first pro season, boasting a 25% K-BB rate, one of the best marks in the Minor Leagues. Arsenal A clean, low-effort delivery, Hampton’s repeats his mechanics well with four quality offerings that work well off of each other. His plus fastball sets the tone, with elite carry at 92-95 MPH. The shape of the pitch is what makes it so difficult for hitters to get to, averaging 19 inches of induced vertical break from an extremely flat VAA. The combination of above average IVB and a VAA that is far flatter than the average pitcher from his release height gives him an rare fastball look for hitters. As a result, he picked up an swinging strike rate of 17% on his fastball (10% is roughly average) with well above average chase rates and big whiff numbers within the zone. Despite the dominance of his fastball, Hampton only threw it about 35% of the time in 2023 boasting plenty of confidence in his secondaries, which played well off of a fastball that hitters feel like they have to cheat for. Though it’s not his best pitch in terms of shape or whiff, he is supremely confident in the offering, landing it for a strike more than 70% of the time while picking up plenty of weak contact. The pitch performs better against lefties as Hampton is comfortable running through the back door as well as tying them up. His slider and curveball are both above average offerings, but the slider stands out as the more consistent and effective pitch in the 82-84 MPH range with good sweeping action. He almost exclusively uses it against right-handed hitters. His 79-81 MPH curveball features good depth and good downward bite, tunneling particularly well off of his fastball. Much like the slider to righties, Hampton almost exclusively throws the curve to lefties. Outlook Clearly the Yankees’ best pitching prospect following the Drew Thorpe trade, Hampton boasts high-end No. 3 upside with a great chance of at least becoming a quality back end arm. With his big frame frame and low-effort delivery, there could be more velocity in the tank for Hampton, which would make his fastball easily a double-plus pitch. With a bit more consistent of a feel for his curveball and more optimal pitch usage (he would likely benefit from throwing his fastball more, cutter less and possibly even mixing in the curveball to righties), Hampton could help the Yankees as soon as 2024. Back to table

64. Ceddanne Rafaela – OF – Boston Red Sox Height/Weight: 5’8″, 195 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $10K (2017) – BOS | ETA: 2024 HIT Plate Disc. GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 45/45 35/35 45/50 70/70 70/70 55 A great defender at multiple spots, Rafaela enjoyed a power breakout in 2022, boosting his longterm outlook. Rafaela is an incredibly unique prospect, whose hyper-aggressive approach may limit his offensive contributions some. Offense Sneaky exit velocities and an improved ability to lift the ball have helped Rafaela tap into more power as he has progressed through the minors. He starts upright with his hands high over his head before sinking into his back leg as he loads his hands. Rafaela gets the most out of his smaller frame, boasting a 90th percentile exit velocity of 104 MPH and max of 109 MPH. He has an average feel for the barrel, but is extremely aggressive at the plate, running a 40% chase rate. Rafaela’s high swing rates would be more palatable if he posted better contact rates, but it’s hard to deny his results thus far. His improved ability to produce power in games takes some pressure off of the hit tool as well. Despite being so aggressive, Rafaela has solid offensive numbers against all offerings. If he could improve his approach, much of the risk around his offensive profile would dissipate, but he has the potential for average hit and above average power. Defense/Speed A 70 grade runner and premium athlete, Rafaela is an impact defender no matter where you stick him on the diamond. Rafaela saw the majority of his action in center field, where his speed is on full display. He covers a ridiculous amount of ground and gets great jumps, with his routes getting better and better as the year went on. He’s a plus plus defender in center and could become one of baseball’s best. Rafaela is not quite as elite at shortstop due to limited reps comparatively, but his quickness, great hands and range make him an above average infielder at the position or better. He is an asset defensively. A threat for 20-30 stolen bases annually, Rafaela is not afraid to run, but could be more efficient. Outlook Rafaela’s offensive improvements over the last couple seasons have drastically improved his outlook. Once viewed as a bench utility type, Rafaela looks more like an everyday player with super-utility versatility in a similar manner to Chris Taylor of the Dodgers. That is the ceiling to dream on for Red Sox fans, but I don’t think they would be upset with a younger, faster Kiké Hernandez either. Back to table

65. Noah Schultz – LHP – Chicago White Sox Height/Weight: 6’9″, 220 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 1st Round (26), 2022 (CWS) | ETA: 2027 FASTBALL SLIDER CHANGEUP COMMAND FV 55/65 60/70 30/50 35/50 55 Standing at a towering 6-foot-9, Schultz throws a surprising amount of strikes with budding stuff. A shoulder impingement cut his season short, with the southpaw likely to throw just 65-80 innings according to the White Sox. Arsenal A tall, lanky lefty, Schultz hides the ball well until his arm whips around at a three quarter release point. Shultz sits 93-95 MPH with his fastball, touching 98 MPH with a ton of late arm side run. The late movement on Schultz’s fastball helps him get hitters to whiff or roll over it frequently. With a long, slender frame and a somewhat low-effort delivery, there’s hope that Schultz can grow into even more velocity. Schultz’s sweeper has the potential to be a devastating pitch, averaging 16 inches of horizontal break from his low release point. He is confident during the pitch away from lefties as well as down on the back leg of righties. It was the potential to be a wipeout pitch if Schultz can command it consistently. Rounding out the arsenal is a changeup that is still a work in progress. Schultz’s ability to use his fastball and sweeper to take care of right-handed hitters takes some pressure off of the immediate need for a changeup, but even an average change would improve Schultz’s starter outlook a good bit. Outlook The fact that a 6-foot-9 prep southpaw has been able to pound the strike zone in his professional debut has to have the White Sox excited about the future of their 2022 first round pick. Already possessing good stuff from a tough angle to pick up with, it seems like Schultz is still just scraping the surface of what he can be. There’s inherent reliever risk with his build and profile, but he hedges that as much as any player of his mold could. There is frontline upside for Schultz if it all clicks, with a high probability of developing into a big league arm in some capacity. Back to table

66. Austin Wells – C – New York Yankees Height/Weight: 6’1″, 215 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 1st Round (28), 2020 (NYY) | ETA: 2024 HIT Plate Disc. GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 45/50 45/45 50/55 40/40 45/45 55 A bat-first catcher who has made strides behind the dish, Wells has a strong track record of hitting dating back to his prep days at Bishop Gorman. After a solid big league cameo in 2023, he could take over the primary catching duties for the Yankees moving forward. Offense Starting slightly open, Wells utilizes a decent-sized leg kick but is consistently in rhythm and on time, sometimes shortening his gather if a pitcher is quicker to the plate or if he feels rushed. A swing path that is geared for lift helps Wells convert his slightly above average exit velocities into above average game power. Most of his home runs will be to his pull side, but he has the ability to drive the ball to all fields. Wells demolished four seam fastballs to the tune of .315/.404/.630 in 2023, but saw his quality of contact really take a hit against secondary stuff, posting just a .536 OPS against non-fastballs. He made an adjustment to his hand load during his month in the big leagues, helping his barrel live in the zone a bit longer, giving him a wider margin for error against secondary stuff. Historically a patient hitter who walked more than he struck out in college, Wells drew free passes at a 14% clip through his first two professional seasons with a chase rate below 23%. His chase rate jumped by 5% in 2023, but he still walked at a 10% clip against more challenging competition. With roughly average contact rates, decent numbers left-on-left, and a good feel for the strike zone, Wells could be an average hitter with above average power and good on-base skills. Defense/Speed Wells has come a long way defensively since he was drafted in 2020, particularly making a big leap in the receiving department, now being big league average in that regard. His catch and throw skills have improved, but he only threw out 14% of attempted base stealers across each level in 2023, limited by his fringy arm strength. Wells works hard behind the dish and earns high marks for his intangibles. Outlook Once viewed as a candidate to potentially move off of catcher, Wells worked hard to keep the gear on and now looks like he can at least play the position passably at the highest level. The Yankees selected Wells in the first round of the 2020 draft because of his exciting offensive upside from the left side of the plate. Now that he can stick behind the dish, he has the potential to be an above average everyday catcher who probably still has a bit more pressure on his bat than other starting catchers. Back to table

67. Edgar Quero – C – Chicago White Sox Height/Weight: 5’10″, 170 | Bat/Throw: S/R | IFA: $200K – 2021 (LAA) | ETA: 2025 HIT Plate Disc. GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 55/55 60/60 30/40 40/40 35/45 55 A bat-first catching prospect with advanced approach and good feel to hit from both sides of the plate, Quero earned an aggressive assignment to Double-A and handled it well after tearing through High-A in 2022. Offense Quero broke out in a big way last year in his first full pro season (2022), proving to be much more polished at the plate than most of his competition. A short, quick swing geared for line drives from both sides of the plate, Quero’s compact levers help him make a ton of contact and turn around velocity. His quiet and simple pre-swing moves from both sides of the plate help him consistently make contact. Quero boasts an overall contact rate of 81% and in zone zone contact rate of 87%. Paired with his great bat to ball skills is plus plate discipline, rarely expanding the zone and walking as much as he has struck out as a pro. After leaving a hitter-friendly California League (Low-A), Quero saw his power output take a hit in the Southern League (Double-A). Quero’s flat swing results in far more line drives and ground balls than fly balls, limiting his game power. His average hard hit launch angle has sat below 10 degrees as a pro. A tough hitter to punch out, Quero uses a toe tap when he is down to his last strike and battles. Between his patient approach and ability to spoil pitches when behind, Quero is able to get on base at a solid clip even when he isn’t swinging the hottest bat. As he continues to get more at-bats under this belt, Quero has a chance to develop into a well above average hitter and an OBP machine. Though he may not tap into too much more power, he has 10-15 home run potential with plenty of gap to gap power. Defense/Speed A good athlete who moves well behind the dish, Quero is already a good blocker, but is a work in progress in the receiving department. He is relatively raw overall as a catcher, but has made improvements through his experience as the youngest catcher at the Double-A level in 2023. Quero has at least an average arm and is accurate with his throws, but he can be a bit slow to get the ball out at times. He has cut down nearly 30% of base stealers as a pro. Outlook Even with minimal power output, it’s hard to argue against Quero’s feel to hit from both sides of the plate and knack for getting on base. As his defense improves, Quero has the looks of a safe catching prospect who should reach the big leagues relatively quickly. Acquired by the White Sox at the 2023 trade deadline, Quero looks like the team’s longterm option behind the dish with a skillset that should give him a strong chance to be an above average regular. There are some similarities to Keibert Ruiz. Back to table

68. Drew Gilbert – OF – New York Mets Height/Weight: 5’9″, 195 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 1st Round (28), 2022 (HOU) | ETA: 2025 HIT Plate Disc. GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 50/55 55/55 40/50 60/60 50/55 55 Above average tools across the board and a fiery competitor, Gilbert has the makings of a really balanced, yet productive ballplayer. Offense Gilbert starts with a slightly wide stance and his weight shifted on his back side before using a toe tap for timing. He has above average bat speed paired with a knack for barreling baseballs. Despite his smaller frame, Gilbert uses his lower half well to produce average power with flashes of above average pop to his pull side and consistently elevates. The athleticism is evident in the box for Gilbert showcasing plenty of adjustability both with the barrel and his body. The exit velocities are slightly above average, but there might be a bit more impact in the tank as Gilbert gets his best swings off more consistently. He was challenged with a quick bump to Double-A where he started a tad slow before gaining his footing and mashing to an OPS right around 1.000 over his final 30 games of the season. Gilbert blends average contact rates with a patient approach. Defense/Speed A borderline-plus runner, Gilbert’s speed is better used in the outfield than on the base paths. He covers ground quickly in center with efficient routes and good reads. With a plus arm as well, Gilbert should not only stick in centerfield, but be an above average defender there. His speed has not quite made its way to the base paths in the form of stolen bases yet, but Gilbert is still valuable when on base. Outlook Traded to the Mets at the 2023 Deadline for Justin Verlander, Gilbert instantly became the team’s best outfield prospect. It’s difficult to poke a hole in Gilbert’s game with above average tools everywhere you look and a motor that teams love. He is a high probability big leaguer with a great chance of sticking in centerfield. Back to table

69. Luis Lara – OF – Milwaukee Brewers Height/Weight: 5’9″, 160 | Bat/Throw: S/R | IFA: $1.1M, 2022 (MIL) | ETA: 2026 HIT Plate Disc. GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 60/70 55/65 25/35 55/55 50/55 55 Compact and speedy with great baseball instincts, Lara fast-tracked his way to Low-A as an 18-year-old and settled right in. Offense A switch-hitter with a balanced swing and great feel to hit from both sides of the plate, Lara makes up for his below average power with the ability to spray line drives all over the field. Lara is an extremely patient hitter as well, putting up some of the lowest chase rates in the Brewers organization. Combine the patience with fantastic bat-to-ball skills (90% zone contact) and it’s easy to see why Lara has walked as much as he has struck out as a pro. Though the power is well below average at this point, he is already putting up exit velocities on par with Steven Kwan. At 18 years old, there is plenty of reason to believe that Lara can grow into gap-to-gap power, which is all he really needs. Lara has the offensive skillset to climb quickly, and should be a tough out at any level. Defense/Speed An above average runner with good instincts, Lara has the goods to stick in center field. Like many young outfielders, Lara’s reads can be a bit shaky at times, effecting his jumps specifically on balls hit straight at him. But, he has also shown the ability to get good beats on balls in either gap with the closing speed to run them down. Lara’s above average arm should allow him to play all three outfield spots, but his offensive profile is probably best suited for center field, where he should be able to develop into an above average defender. Though not a major factor on the base paths, he will look to steal when the opportunity is there. Given Lara’s feel for the game, he could develop into a sneaky base stealer. Outlook While his hit tool is possibly the only potential plus tool for Lara, he has the potential to be 70 grade in that department while still offering an intriguing complementary skillset. Switch hitters with such a good feel to hit from both sides don’t grow on trees, and the Brewers acknowledged that when they shelled out $1.1 million for him despite limited projection physically. Lara earns high marks for his makeup and work ethic and looks to be one of the safer bats in the Brewers organization with a strong chance at sticking in center. Back to table

70. Jace Jung – 2B – Detroit Tigers Height/Weight: 6’0″, 205 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 1st Round (12), 2022 (DET) | ETA: 2025 HIT Plate Disc. GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 40/45 50/50 55/60 40/40 40/45 55 The younger brother of Josh Jung, Jace also provides a lot to be excited about offensively with good power from the left side and a knack for getting on base. Offense A unique setup, Jung starts with his bat angled diagonally and wrist cocked. His grip of the bat is reminiscent to a golf grip and his back knee starts angled towards the catcher. While setup is unorthodox, it puts him close to his desired launch position, featuring minimal pre-swing movement. Jung hardly moves his hands from where he sets up, other than a small rhythmic move. The bat-angle he creates in his setup allows him to snap the barrel behind him with the barrel entering the zone early and staying through it for a long time. The angle Jung creates helps him drive the ball in the air consistently, translating every bit of his above average raw power into above average game power. His 90th percentile exit velocity of 104.5 mph is comfortably above average, but his low ground ball rate of 36% was a large reason why he was able to run into 28 homers in 2023. With a 78% zone contact rate, there is some whiff with Jung, but he hedges that with a good approach and ability to draw walks, picking up free passes at a 14% clip as a pro. Defense/Speed A below average runner, Jung lacks the range desired to be a strong defender in the infield, but does have an above average arm and good hands. His instincts and overall feel for the game compensate for his limitations, providing enough reason to believe that he can be a passable defender at second base or third base. He predominantly played second base during the regular season, but has seen more action at the hot corner in the Arizona Fall League. Outlook It’s an offensive-driven profile with Jung, but 28 homers and a .376 on base percentage in his first full professional season is more than enough to carry any bat-first prospect. With his ability to drive the ball in the air consistently and solid exit velocities, it’s easy to see Jung continue to produce above average game power at least. The questions will be whether he can keep the whiff in check at the upper levels, and where his defensive home will ultimately be. Back to table

71. Michael Busch – 2B – Chicago Cubs Height/Weight: 6’1″, 210 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 1st Round (31), 2019 (LAD) | ETA: 2023 HIT Plate Disc. GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 50/50 60/60 55/55 45/45 35/35 55 A powerful bat who controls the strike zone really well, Busch has the ingredients of a Max Muncy-lite. Offense Busch features a short, compact swing aimed for lift that produces power to all parts of the park. He has no problem driving the ball where it’s pitched, with plenty of his homers leaving the yard dead central or the other way. That said, his swing is quick enough to turn around hard stuff in. Though his strikeout rate is routinely a bit high, it seems to be more due to a willingness to get deep into counts rather than major whiff concerns. His zone contact rate of 85% is above average, as is his 79% contact rate and he routinely is among the Minor League Leaders in walks. Busch has flashed exit velocities as high as 112 MPH with a 90th percentile exit velocity of 105 MPH. His 19% chase rate has helped him walk at a 13% clip in his pro career. Comfortable left-on-left, Busch has posted steady splits in his pro career, with an OPS above .800 against southpaws at the upper levels. He could probably benefit from picking his spots to be a bit more aggressive when he gets to the big leagues as sometimes MLB arms only give you one pitch to hit an at bat, but his at least average feel to hit, above average power and knack for drawing walks give him a solid offensive floor with the potential to hit 20-25 homers. Defense/Speed The majority of his time in the field was spent at second base in 2022, but Busch saw far more action at third base in 2023. While he has improved significantly since being drafted, he is a below-average defender due to his heavy-ish feet with just a fringy arm. He might not be a good defender anywhere, but he can make the plays he needs to make. Outlook Busch’s value will be dictated by the potency of his bat. The good news is, there is plenty to like in that regard. Edouard Julien of the Twins is a fantastic prototype of how a player with Busch’s skillset can succeed at the big league level, but Busch swings a bit more often with slightly less whiff. Back to table

72. Tyler Black – 3B – Milwaukee Brewers Height/Weight: 5’10″, 190 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 1st Round (33) – 2021 (MIL) | ETA: 2024 HIT Plate Disc. GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 55/55 60/60 40/50 55/55 30/35 55 A bat-first prospect, the Brewers have tried to find a defensive home for the former first rounder to little avail, but his impressive ability at the plate continues to carry him. Offense Black utilizes a big leg kick to get into his lower half, but similar to Zach Neto, it is something that he has done for so long that it does not disrupt his timing. He walked nearly twice as much as he struck out in his collegiate career at Wright State, and struck out just 15.5% of the time in High-A during his first full pro season in 2022. After missing time with an injury last season, Black returned looking stronger, and the results could be seen in the batted ball data. Black has seen his 90th percentile exit velocity jump by 4 MPH while upping his home run total of four in 2022 (64 games) to 18 in 2023 (123 games). With the added power has come a bit more whiff for Black, but the feel for the barrel that scouts fell in love with ahead of the 2021 MLB Draft is still there. Running a chase rate of just 18%, he is also an extremely patient hitter who will draw plenty of walks. While the Brewers Double-A affiliate in Biloxi is a hitter-friendly park, the big jump in exit velocity is encouraging for Black’s power outlook, and he has also slashed his ground ball rate by 11% in 2023. Black’s power flashes above average to his pull side and he leverages his hitter’s counts well to pick his spots to try to do damage. Defense/Speed A sneaky plus runner, Black has really blossomed as a base stealer, becoming a consistent threat to run. After stealing 13 bases in 64 High-A games in 2022, Black stole 47 bases in 84 Double-A games during the 2023 season. That athleticism has not quite translated into the field, where Black is still trying to find his defensive home. He mostly played second base in his first pro season before getting some run in center field, where he unfortunately fractured his scapula laying out for a fly ball. The Brewers now have Black playing third base. His actions have improved some since he was drafted, but his arm is fringy at best. Though it helps that he has some familiarity with multiple spots, Black will likely grade out as a below average defender wherever the Brewers stick him and could wind up spending some time at first base. Outlook Black’s jump in power paired with a good feel for the barrel and great approach give him a strong offensive profile. His ability on the base paths helps provides some value beyond the bat, but the lack of defensive home is somewhat limiting. With his plus speed, it is worth wondering if he could get by in left, even with a weaker arm. The solid blend of above average hit and improved power should make Black a big league bat with enough offensive upside to be an above average regular despite his defensive shortcomings. Back to table

73. Sebastian Walcott – 3B – Texas Rangers Height/Weight: 6’4″, 195 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $3.2M – 2023 (TEX) | ETA: 2028 HIT Plate Disc. GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 35/50 35/45 45/65 55/55 35/45 55 A big-framed teenager who produced exit velocities as high as 112 MPH prior to his 18th birthday, Walcott boasts big time power potential. Offense Walcott starts upright with his hands rested on his shoulder with a big leg kick and a quiet hand load. He generates plus bat speed and exciting power with long levers that he already controls relatively well. Already flashing plus power with even more to his pull side, Walcott has has the potential to produce special impact. Like many young, powerful hitters Walcott has the tendency to yank off of the ball, selling out for pull side power. When he gets a hanger or a fastball middle-in, it’s majestic, but it causes more rollovers and struggles with breaking balls away. Standing at 6-foot-4 as a 17-year-old, Walcott is still learning to control his body throughout his swing, but as he matures at the plate, he could develop into an average hitter. Defense/Speed An above average runner, Walcott is a candidate to slow down a bit as he thickens and his actions/footwork at shortstop are a bit shaky. His plus arm would play well at third base where he could develop into a decent defender. Outlook One of the highest variance prospects on the top 100 list, Walcott forced his way into the converastion with batted ball data that you just don’t see from 17-year-olds and even more projection in the tank. While his strikeout rate elevated at the Complex, Walcott’s contact rate within the zone and developing approach provide optimism that he can improve in that regard. There is elite power potential from Walcott who creates impressive leverage with his swing despite it still being somewhat of a work in progress. Back to table

74. Chase Dollander – RHP – Colorado Rockies Height/Weight: 6’2″, 195 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 1st Round (9), 2023 (COL) | ETA: 2025 FASTBALL SLIDER CHANGEUP CURVEBALL COMMAND FV 60/70 50/60 45/55 40/50 50/55 55 One of the more electric arms college baseball has seen in several years, Dollander’s disappointing junior season was still not enough to push him outside of the top 10 picks in this past year’s draft. Arsenal An overpowering pitcher who is a data darling, Dollander runs out a four pitch mix with the potential for three plus offerings. His double-plus fastball sits 95-97 MPH, touching 99 MPH with exploding life at the top of the zone. Averaging around 16 inches of induced vertical break with late arm side run from a release height of 5.5 feet, Dollander’s fastball is extremely difficult for hitters to get on top of while also frequently freezing them at the knees. Working off of his fastball is a cutter-ish slider in the 86-88 MPH range. It played more like a slider in 2022, featuring more horizontal break and less vertical break in the mid 80s. With more sweep and separation in velocity from his fastball, it picked up more whiff and chase, while his shorter and harder cutter was barreled more frequently with less margin for error if he missed his spot. The step backwards with his slider could have been due to the delivery inconsistencies he struggled with during his relatively frustrating 2023 season, but if he can regain shape closer to what we saw in 2022, it’s an easy plus pitch. He landed his slider for a strike nearly 70% of the time in 2022 compared to a 60% strike rate in his final collegiate season. Dollander told Just Baseball that he spent the offseason cleaning up some issues that crept into his delivery which have him feeling confident with both his command and the quality of his stuff. Dollander’s third pitch is an upper 80s changeup with some decent arm side fade. He could probably benefit from killing more spin, as the pitch averaged around 2,000 RPM in his sophomore season compared to 2,200 RPM last season. He still landed it for a strike at a strong 67% mark, but it did not feature the same string pull that it had in the past. Even with less movement, Dollander can rack up plenty of chase swings as hitters gear up for his lively fastball from the aforementioned low release point. If he can kill the spin back to the 2022 levels, it could be a plus offering. Rounding out the arsenal is an upper 70s curveball that he will mix in a handful of times per start. Likely due to his inconsistent delivery, the shape of the pitch was inconsistent. At times, it would feature more downward break while other instances it would look more like a slurve. Dollander said that he worked on the pitch during the offseason to make sure it does not blend with the slider and feels good about where the pitch is at heading into 2024. Outlook With such a great pitcher’s build and a smooth, athletic delivery, Dollander could have put himself right alongside Paul Skenes as the top arm in the draft. He was still easily one of the best pitchers in his class, despite his ERA doubling to 4.75 in his draft year, because of the immense upside he has already displayed. There’s some discrepancies in his mechanics from 2022 to 2023 and with a relatively small tweak, Dollander could quickly solidify himself as one of the best pitching prospects in the game thanks to his lively stuff and tough release point for hitters. Pitching prospects have not fared well for the Rockies in recent years for a myriad of reasons, but none of them were as talented as Dollander, who has frontline upside. Back to table

75. Ivan Herrera – C – St. Louis Cardinals Height/Weight: 5’11″, 220 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $200K, 2016 (STL) | ETA: 2023 HIT Plate Disc. GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 50/50 60/60 45/50 30/30 40/50 55 It’s been an interesting arc for Herrera, who went from the heir-apparent to Yadier Molina, to blocked by Willson Contreras, to potentially the team’s future behind the dish once again. He made some adjustments in the box that helped him tap into more power in 2023. Offense Always having possessed decent bat-to-ball skills, Herrera struggled to produce due to both elevated ground ball rates and pull rates. A premature forward shift in his lower half paired with some swing path issues resulted in far too much weak contact. Despite boasting a max exit velocity of 111 MPH, Herrera’s average exit velocity was only 84 MPH in 2022. He emerged in 2023 with an altered setup that has helped him not only make more consistent contact, but also more consistently hard contact. His 90th percentile exit velocity jumped from 103 MPH in 2022 to 107 MPH in 2023 while slashing his ground ball rate by around 7% and doubling his HR/FB rate. He also produced a new max exit velocity of 113 MPH and triple the amount of 105+ batted balls. Essentially, he improved in every single power indicator. Low chase rates, decent contact rates and plus raw power that he is tapping into much more effectively in games have Herrera trending like an above average offensive catcher. Defense/Speed A decent arm and pretty good mobility behind the plate, Herrera has the tools to be at least an average catcher. Some scouts were discouraged by Herrera’s receiving in the early going of his career, but he has improved with reps. Herrera blocks well and should continue to develop into at least an average defensive catcher with a chance for some more depending on his receiving. Outlook Drastic improvements at the plate and a development behind the dish, Herrera may have played his way into favorability as the future at catcher in St. Louis. Above average offensive output with at least average defense give Herrera the outlook of an above average backstop. His makeup and work ethic inspire belief that the 23-year-old’s defense could continue to progress at the big league level. Back to table

76. Everson Pereira – OF – New York Yankees Height/Weight: 6’0″, 170 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $1.5M, 2017 (NYY) | ETA: 2024 HIT Plate Disc. GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 30/35 50/50 55/65 55/55 50/55 55 Frame-defying power and the ability to stick in center make Pereira exciting, but whiff concerns may hold him back. Offense Starting slightly open with a rhythmic leg kick and sink into his back side, Pereira’s explosive athleticism is evident throughout his swing. His twitchy bat speed and torque can be seen on fastballs running inside that he somehow gets around on and he does a good job of getting his powerful lower half involved in his swing. Despite his somewhat moderate build, Pereira produces eye-catching exit velocities and mammoth home runs when he gets a hold of one. He has produced exit velocities as high as 115 MPH, with a gaudy 90th percentile exit velocity of 109 MPH, tops of any prospect in the Yankees organization. Pereira struggled to lift the ball with consistency in 2022, posting a 50% ground ball rate. He has cut that figure by more than 10% in 2023, helping him match his 2022 home run total shortly after the All-Star Break (14). There’s a fair amount of whiff in Pereira’s game, running a contact rate around 65% and zone contact rate at 75%, but his plus-plus power and improved approach help him remain productive as a younger hitter at the upper levels. Defense/Speed An above-average runner who gets great jumps in the outfield, Pereira looks the part in center field and has a solid chance of sticking there. His strong arm could help him profile as a potentially plus defender in a corner as well. Pereira’s jumps and good closing speed help him overcome the occasional shaky route, but if he can clean that up, he has a great chance of being a solid defender in center. Stolen bases have become less a part of his game at the upper levels, but he will still steal a handful per year and adds value on the bases. Outlook Though a risky profile, Pereira has the tools to be an impact bat in center field. Unteachable bat speed, frame-defying juice, and an improved approach have him trending in the right direction. There will likely always be a fair amount of whiff involved with Pereira’s game, but if he consistently lifts the ball as he has started to do in 2023, there’s 30 home run upside to make the punch outs easier to palate. Back to table

77. Orelvis Martinez – 3B – Toronto Blue Jays Height/Weight: 6’0″, 175 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $3.5M – 2018 (TOR) | ETA: 2024 HIT Plate Disc. GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 40/45 40/40 55/60 45/45 40/45 55 There have never been any doubts about Martinez’s power, but an improved approach and contact rates have him fending off the prospect fatigue Offense Though still quite noisy in the box, Martinez has made some adjustments to improve his consistency contact wise and use the whole field a bit more. He starts more stacked on his back side with more of a pronounced coil in his load that has helped him stay on the baseball longer. Though he still likes to pull, Martinez previously sold out for pull side power, often stepping in the bucket and spinning off of spin or soft stuff away. After posting an OPS under .600 against breaking balls in 2022, Martinez is up over .800 against such pitches in 2023. His improved body control has also helped him put up bigger exit velocities, seeing a two-tick jump in his 90th percentile exit velocity at 106 MPH. With two strikes, Martinez spreads out and eliminates his stride, relying on a coil for his load and letting his natural bat speed do the work. He boasts a zone contact rate of 88% with two strikes, showcasing just how well his hands work when his body does not take him out of his swing. On top of his swing improvements, Martinez has cut his chase rate by around 5% in 2023, walking at the highest clip of his professional career. Changeups have specifically been an an Achilles’ heel for Martinez, but with drastic improvements against breaking balls and his overall approach, there’s a ton to be excited about with the direction of the Blue Jays prospect. Defense/Speed A fringy defender no matter where you stick him on the left side of the infield, Martinez best profiles at third base. His plus arm is a big help, but his actions are shaky. He has the tools to develop into an average defender at third base if he can clean up his footwork and glove work some. Martinez is an average runner at best. Outlook Martinez launched 30 home runs in 118 games at the Double-A level in 2022, but his frustrating approach and whiff concerns weighed down his prospect stock. One of the top talents in the 2018 IFA class, it feels like he has been around forever, but with 2020’s COVID cancelled season, Martinez’s age-21 season in 2023 was just his third full season. Tangible adjustments in the box have improved contact rates, drastically improved walk rates and created a more appealing spray chart, as Martinez is starting to provide some optimism that he can hit enough to reach his 30 home run potential. Back to table

78. Christian Scott – RHP – New York Mets Height/Weight: 6’4″, 220 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 5th Round (142) – NYM (2021) | ETA: 2024 FASTBALL Changeup Slider COMMAND FV 65/65 60/60 50/55 60/60 55 An improved fastball and a leap command wise helped Scott break out in 2023, posting one of the best K-BB figures in the Minor Leagues. The right-hander built on the success by adding a sweeper in the offseason that has yielded impressive results in the early going. Arsenal Scott has overpowered Double-A hitters with his 94-96 mph fastball, attacking the zone with plenty of confidence. The pitch is unique because he features a three quarters release, but is still able to maintain more ride than run on the fastball, creating an incredibly flat and unfamiliar approach angle for hitters. The result was an opponent batting average below .200 and a ridiculous in zone whiff rate of 33% paired with a swinging strike rate of 19% on his fastball in Double-A. Scott’s ability to miss bats within the zone and plus command combined to give him a 73% strike rate on the pitch in 2023. Working off of his fastball is a plus changeup with good arm side fade in the mid 80s. Scott sells it really well with his arm speed and release, making it extremely difficult for hitters to differentiate from his fastball. He also has an excellent feel for the pitch, landing it for a strike 67% of the time in 2023 while racking up a chase rate near 40%. Scott made some tweaks to his slider, throwing two variations that are both improved from what we saw from him in 2023. He adding more of a true sweeper to the fold in the mid 80s which plays up from his more horizontal release while also adding more vertical drop to his traditional slider at a higher velocity. Outlook Assuming the adjustments to his slider continue to translate, Scott boasts the pitch mix of a mid-rotation starter with the command to supplement it. A late bloomer, Scott is a bit older than most of the top pitching prospects surrounding him on the top 100 list, however he only threw 121 collegiate innings at the University of Florida and is knocking on the door of his big league debut in his third pro season. Scott is the Mets best pitching prospect and should grab a spot in the rotation at some point 2024. Back to table

79. Bubba Chandler – RHP – Pittsburgh Pirates Height/Weight: 6’2″, 200 | Bat/Throw: S/R | 3rd Round (72), 2021 (PIT) | ETA: 2025 FASTBALL CUTTER CHANGEUP COMMAND FV 60/60 45/55 60/60 45/55 55 Drafted as a two-way prospect who also boasted Power Five offers as a quarterback, Chandler has blossomed quickly as he has focused on pitching, with his athleticism more than evident. Arsenal Athletic with elite arm speed, Chandler’s fastball explodes out of his hand with good carry. An easy plus heater, it sits 95-97 MPH, flirting with triple digits while averaging more than 18 inches of induced vertical break. The strong pitch characteristics have helped Chandler pick up elite whiff and chase numbers, especially at the top of the zone. Working off of Chandler’s lively heater is a plus changeup with late arm side fade. His ability to maintain his arm speed makes it difficult for hitters to differentiate from the fastball. Opponents hit below .150 against the pitch with a 54% ground ball rate. He will predominantly throw it to lefties, but it is a good enough pitch to bury in on right-handed hitters. The third offering for Chandler is his cutter in the upper 80s. The pitch was somewhat between a cutter and slider shape but became more effective for him as he started to throw it harder with more of a true cutter shape as the season progressed. As he commands the pitch a bit better, it should be an above average third offering. Outlook As athletic as they come on the mound, Chandler made a huge leap in his first full season exclusively focusing on pitching. His combination of a plus fastball and changeup elevate his floor, but there’s more in the tank. His stuff continued to trend in the right direction as the season progressed with the fastball looking like a double-plus pitch down the stretch. With some continued refinement of his cutter and overall feel to pitch, Chandler has a chance to blossom into a strong middle-rotation arm. Back to table

80. Arjun Nimmala – SS – Toronto Blue Jays Height/Weight: 6’1″, 185 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 1st Round (20), 2023 (TOR) | ETA: 2027 HIT RAW POWER GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 45/55 45/55 40/55 55/55 50/60 55 Few prospects enjoyed more helium heading into the 2023 draft than Nimmala. One of the youngest players in the class, his present bat speed and projectable frame has evaluators dreaming on what could be. Offense Already boasting plus bat speed, Nimmala has an advanced swing for his age and does not get cheated. He consistently gets himself in a position to get his “A” swing off with a good feel for the the strike zone. Nimmala already does a good job of driving the ball in the air with authority and has a chance to develop above average game power or better as he fills out. Defense/Speed An above average runner with good footwork and range at shortstop, Nimmala has the arm strength to stick at the position with the actions to be a good defender there. Though he does not record the best home-to-first times, Nimmala is a good runner overall. Outlook Looks have been limited at Nimmala, but he has made a huge leap both physically and in his all-around game over the last year have the Blue Jays excited about what the rest of his development could look like. With the ability to stick at short and exciting power potential, the arrow is pointed upwards for Nimmala. Back to table

81. Jairo Iriarte – RHP – Chicago White Sox Height/Weight: 6’5″, 200 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $75K, 2018 (SDP) | ETA: 2025 FASTBALL SLIDER CHANGEUP COMMAND FV 60/70 60/70 50/55 35/45 55 Signed for just $75,000 out of Venezuela, Iriarte saw his stuff jump nearly three ticks in 2023, helping him post the highest strikeout rate of his professional career and reach Double-A shortly after his 21st birthday. AD Arsenal Power stuff across the board, Iriarte’s double plus fastball leads the way, sitting 95-97 MPH with exploding life. Upper 90s heaters get on hitters quickly as is, but the combination of Iriarte’s flat vertical attack angle (-4.2) and seven feet of extension causes hitters to often miss under and late. He can run it up as high as 99 MPH. Working off of his fastball is a sharp slider in the mid 80s and a hard changeup in the low 90s. Iriarte used his slider more frequently in 2023, going to it with 35% of his offerings and holding opponents to just a .150 batting average. The sharp and late break the pitch features makes it effective against both lefties and righties, holding hitters to a .150 batting average in 2023. If Iriarte can fill up the zone a bit more than his 58% strike rate in 2023, it could very well enter plus-plus territory. Rounding out his arsenal a low 90s power changeup similar to what you will see many of the Miami Marlins’ young pitchers throw. He has cut his usage of the pitch a bit, as his slider has become a weapon for both-handed hitters, but he will still mix it in around 15% of the time. It’s an above average offering with decent fade, more often used as a weak contact inducer than a put-away pitch. He yielded a 58% ground ball rate with his changeup in 2023, but still picked up a fair amount of whiff early in counts. Where he can run into trouble at times is when the pitch firms up on him and/or he misses upstairs. Outlook The combination of Iriarte’s electric stuff, loose, quick arm speed and tough release point make it easy to understand how he struck out 33% of batters in 2023. His delivery can be a bit inconsistent at times, evident by his 12% walk rate, but he has flashed stretches of solid command, especially with his fastball. Iriarte has grown several inches and put on a fair amount of strength since signing with the Padres in 2018, now standing at 6-foot-5, 200 pounds. He has become a power pitcher in every sense, and if his command can take a step forward in 2024, the Padres could have a middle-rotation piece for the foreseeable future. If not, he has the stuff to be an elite high-leverage bullpen arm. Back to table

82. Connor Phillips – RHP – Cincinnati Reds Height/Weight: 6’2″, 190 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 2nd Round (64), 2020 (SEA) | ETA: 2024 FASTBALL SLIDER CURVEBALL CHANGEUP COMMAND FV 60/60 60/65 50/60 30/40 30/40 55 Traded along with Brandon Williamson in the Jesse Winker/Eugenio Suarez deal, Phillips has seen his stuff jump over the last couple years, with an electric pitch mix. Arsenal Phillips has as good of stuff as you’re going to see in the Reds system. His fastball sits 95-97 MPH, topping out at 100 MPH along with a pair of breaking balls that flash above average or beter The mid-80s slider averages 16 inches of horizontal break and is a wipeout pitch to righties while his upper-70s curveball is of better use to lefties with good depth. Phillips landed his slider for a strike more frequently, but both breaking balls were inconsistent last season. When he’s around the zone with his breaking balls they are difficult to hit, opponents have hit below the Mendoza Line against his two benders since the start of 2022. He will also mix in a changeup that is far behind the rest of his arsenal at this point. Outlook There’s reliever risk with Phillips due to his command issues, but his upper 90s fastball and pair of nasty breaking balls give him tantalizing upside. He will need to land his secondaries for a strike more consistently than the 53% clip he has posted in 2023, but in his defense, he had to throw with the experimental tacked baseballs in the Southern League before going back to a normal baseball in Triple-A. Reaching Triple-A and enjoying spurts of success in his age 21/22 season makes Phillips command shortcomings much more palatable. He will still need to show improvement in this regard to be seriously considered as a rotation option. Back to table

83. Kevin Alcantara – CF – Chicago Cubs Height/Weight: 6’6″, 200 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $1M – 2018 (NYY) | ETA: 2025 HIT Plate Disc. GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 40/45 30/35 45/60 55/55 45/55 55 Projectable would put it lightly with the 6-foot-6, athletic Alcantara. Acquired from the Yankees in the Anthony Rizzo deal, Alcantara has a chance to be a terrorizing middle-of-the-order bat with sneaky complementary tools. Offense Tall, long, and lanky but with impressively quick hands, Alcantara has simplified his moves in the box in order to minimize whiff and it has not come at the expense of his exciting ability to impact the ball. Naturally, any prospect with levers as long as Alcantara’s will run into some swing and miss issues, but he has managed the strikeout rate relatively well in his first two professional seasons with tangible adjustments that point towards the possibility for an average hit tool. He may just be scraping the surface of his power potential in games, but Alcantara has flashed major impact ability. His 90th percentile exit velocity of 107 MPH is comfortably plus with a max exit velocity of 112.5 MPH. Perhaps in an effort to be shorter to the ball, Alcantara’s swing has flattened a bit, seeing his ground ball rate jump from 43% to 51%, but he has also shown the ability to drive the ball to all fields with authority. He can struggle to manage his long levers through stretches, finding himself in between with his timing when things aren’t going right. Another contributor to his elevated ground ball rate could be his chase rate of 35%, as he tends to swing at pitches below the knees a bit too often as well as off the plate away. If Alcantara can create a bit more leverage with his swing and improve his plate discipline, the sky is the limit offensively, but there is a fair amount of risk. Defense/Speed Alcantara possesses above average speed thanks to his long strides which allow him to cover plenty of ground. Though there’s plenty of reason to believe he can stick in center, there is a chance that Alcantara could slow down a step as he physically matures. He would project as a fringe-plus defender in a corner with a pretty good arm. His speed translates more into closing speed in the outfield than quick burst base stealing, but Alcantara can still get to his top speed quick enough to steal 10-15 bags annually and provides overall value on the bases. Outlook Prospects with 70-grade raw power to dream on and potential to stick in center field don’t come around every day. Though still a very volatile prospect profile, Alcantara’s solid offensive output at each of his lower level stops and palatable strikeout rates at least chip away a little at the risk. Alcantara is still a project, but the final result could be something special. Back to table

84. Noble Meyer – RHP – Miami Marlins Height/Weight: 6’5″, 200 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 1st Round (10), 2023 (MIA) | ETA: 2026 FASTBALL SlIDER Changeup COMMAND FV 55/65 60/70 40/55 40/50 55 A tall right-hander with exciting stuff and advanced command for his profile, Meyer offers all of the upside you want to see from a prep arm with a much better chance to start than most. Arsenal A loose, long arm action from a three-quarters arm slot, Meyer repeats his delivery well. His fastball sits 92-94 MPH, touching 97 MPH with plenty of horizontal movement. The late arm side run from Meyer’s lower release point should help him pick up a nice mixture of whiffs and ground balls. Meyer’s 82-84 MPH sweeping slider is his best pitch, averaging 2,900 RPMs. It dives away from right-handed hitters, picking up ugly swings and Meyer is comfortable burying it on the back leg of lefties as well. It was the potential to be a plus plus pitch. Rounding out Meyer’s arsenal is a changeup that he is still trying to find a feel for. It tends to get firm on him in the upper 80s, but flashes decent arm side fade. Outlook The top prep arm in the 2023 draft, Meyer already possesses two plus pitches with the ability to repeat his delivery. His command has been a bit inconsistent in the early stages of his pro career, but that is to be expected from a 6-foot-5 prep arm with a somewhat unique release. The development of Meyer’s changeup will be something to monitor, but being a Marlins farmhand, he’s in the right organization for that. With his slender frame and relatively low-effort mechanics, Meyer could easily see an uptick in velocity that would have him sitting closer to the mid 90s and raise his ceiling, though his stuff already looks like it could be middle-rotation caliber as is. Back to table

85. Jefferson Rojas – SS – Chicago Cubs Height/Weight: 5’10″, 195 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $1M – 2021 (CHC) | ETA: 2026 HIT Plate Disc. GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 45/55 40/50 45/55 50/50 50/55 55 After a strong showing in extended Spring Training, Rojas earned an aggressive assignment to Low-A shortly after his 18th birthday and put up strong numbers. Offense Still a bit raw offensively, Rojas relies on natural ability in the box, making a fair amount of contact and flashing above average power potential. He handled an aggressive Low-A assignment well, posting a .750 OPS as an 18-year-old with steady contact rates (84% zone contact). His path could use a bit of work, at times getting too horizontal with a little extra slack, causing hard fastballs to get in on him. But, he has also flashed the bat speed and hand quickness to still turn hard stuff around. Already hitting multiple home runs 107 MPH, Rojas has more room for strength and probably has more power in his present fame as is if he can find some more consistency with his lower half. Like so many young hitters, Rojas can leak forward a bit prematurely and is not always connected with his upper half and lower half. He almost surely will add at least some strength as he matures, and as you pair that with some better swing patterning as he gains experience, above average power seems attainable. His feel for the barrel is good, with the ability to drive the ball to all fields. As Rojas cleans up his path and learns to control his body a bit better, he could offer above average hit with at least average power, though I’m betting on a bit more. Defense/Speed A slightly above average runner, Rojas is more quick than fast with a good first step and solid range at shortstop. His comfortably above average arm and advanced actions for his age should not only help him stick at the position, but potentially be above average there. He has a good internal clock and instincts, which should only help him continue to develop well at the position. Outlook It’s very early in the development of Rojas and the way that the Cubs have handled him should be a clue into how excited the team is both about his potential and his maturity. Launching a moon shot off of Zach Davies and putting together competitive at-bats against other more experienced arms at extended Spring Training helped his case prior to the assignment to Myrtle Beach. If Rojas can clean up some of his moves in the box, there is exciting offensive potential while adding value with the glove at shortstop. Again, it’s early, so the projections can change, but a .270 hitter with around 20 home runs and above average shortstop defense doesn’t seem entirely far fetched. Back to table

86. Kevin McGonigle – SS – Detroit Tigers Height/Weight: 5’11”, 185 | Bat/Throw: L/R | CB-A (37) – 2023 (DET) | ETA: 2026 HIT Plate Disc. GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 55/65 60/60 30/45 55/55 40/50 55 Ahead of his years at the plate with impressive overall baseball instincts, McGonigle adjusted to pro ball seamlessly and looks like he could climb quickly. Offense A wide, slightly open setup, McGonigle starts well into his legs and uses a toe tap load as his weight shifts into his backside. With two strikes, he will get even deeper into his lower half in his set up while choking up a bit on the bat. A short, quick swing, McGonigle has an excellent feel for the barrel with the adjustability to get to tough pitches in various spots. An extremely patient hitter, McGonigle only chased around 13% of pitches in his pro debut and walked more than he struck out. While the power just flashes average at this point, McGonigle can spray balls with some authority to all fields. He already looks comfortable in left-on-left matchups, staying on breaking balls while still turning around velocity in. Between his bat to ball skills and approach, McGonigle has a great chance to develop into a plus hitter and could add close to average power. Defense/Speed Despite both an average arm and range, McGonigle moves his feet well enough and puts himself in good spots to make plays at shortstop. He works low to the ground and reads contact off of the bat well, boasting impressive overall instincts and comfort throwing on the run and from different angles. While his average athleticism may limit him from being an impact defender at shortstop, he may be capable of sticking there thanks to his strong actions and feel for the game. If he moves to second base, he’d be an above average defender there. Outlook Already looking like a steal in the compensation round of the 2023 MLB Draft, the Tigers shelled out $2.85 million ($500K over slot) to sign him away from Auburn. We only have a 24-game sample to work with at this point, but you’d be hard-pressed to find a bad at-bat in that span, and he stood out against fellow first-rounders Noble Meyer and Thomas White as well as some rehabbing big leaguers. McGonigle similarly stuck out against elite competition when playing against top arms for Team USA and the summer circuit. With his track record and early performance, he is a candidate to climb quickly. He goods to be a top of the order threat who can play all over the infield. Back to table