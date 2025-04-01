MLB Prospect Breakout Candidates For 2025

This is one of my favorite articles to put out every year, not only because it is a blast to put together, but because it means Minor League Baseball is back. Last year’s predictions yielded mixed results, as expected with these types of predictions. Of course, “breakout” is a relative term as some prospects on this list are featured on our top 100 list, while others are not even in their team top 15 yet. Essentially, these are the players I expect to take a big leap in 2025.

The Cubs liked Wiggins so much at Arkansas that they took him in the second round of the 2023 draft despite Tommy John surgery wiping out his entire Junior season. They took over his rehab and he made his return back to the mound in May of last season. He had to shake off some understandable rust, but quickly made it clear why a strong drafting team like the Cubs were so high on him.

Wiggins stands at 6-foot-7, 225 pounds with an upper 90s fastball and a pair of secondaries that could be plus. He appears to be gaining more velocity the further he distances himself from the surgery, already touching 100 MPH during spring. Command will be the X-Factor for the 23-year-old righty as he presumably gets his second dose of High-A, but the vertical separation his changeup gets from his loud fastball and hard upper 80s gyro slider should overpower minor league bats if he is around the zone enough.

I was at first critical of the Marlins’ decision to move Burger with four years of control over the offseason, but the more I dove into Acosta’s 2024 season, the more I started to understand why the Marlins may have been eager to pick him up in a return that also included infielder Echedry Vargas and left-handed pitcher Brayan Mendoza.