While the score may not have been what the Blue Jays were hoping for, under the surface, there were some positives to be had for an organization that is looking to build up some prospect capital after trading away numerous players over the past couple of seasons.

Here are three takeaways from the Blue Jays Spring Breakout game.

Blue Jays pitching goes through ups and downs in Spring Breakout

Looking at the score, it is safe to say that the Jays’ pitching prospects had a tough day.

Seven different pitchers were used in the game by the Jays and all but one (Barriera) allowed at least one hit in the game. C.J. Van Eyk, Fernando Perez, and Landen Maroudis all got tagged for runs, with Maroudis having the roughest outing of the group.

Adam Macko got the ball to start the game and his day was cut short thanks to a Jones two-run shot that had the Jays down early. He did get Arias to strike out on a high fastball that ticked over 94 MPH but his offspeed was hanging a bit too far over the plate, which Jones capitalized on.

While Maroudis did allow four earned runs on the day, there were a lot of positives from the right-hander, as he faced some excellent Yankees hitters in Arias, Ben Rice, T.J. Rumfield, and Caleb Durbin. It’s a tough assignment for a 19-year-old who has yet to throw a professional inning since last summer’s draft but he was hitting the mid-90s with his fastball and mixing up the arsenal well. He will be one to watch this year.