Chicago Cubs Top 15 Prospects
With five top-100 prospects at the time of the 2024 End of Season Update, the Cubs undoubtedly have one of the best farms in baseball.
The Chicago Cubs have built up the farm yet again. President of Baseball Operations Jed Hoyer had previously helped Theo Epstein build a World Series winner with ample homegrown talent, and the next wave of Cubs stars could very well be in the midst of their big league matriculation.
Young bats like Pete Crow-Armstrong and Michael Busch have already shown tons of promise with the big club, while last year’s first round pick (Florida State’s Cam Smith) was a co-headliner with Isaac Paredes in an offseason deal that net them superstar outfielder Kyle Tucker. But draft hits like Matt Shaw and Cade Horton are knocking on the door of the big leagues, while trade acquisitions Owen Caissie and Kevin Alcantara are putting the final touches on their minor league careers as well.
While the Cubs may not be going “all-in” financially like much of their fan base was hoping for this offseason, Hoyer and General Manager Carter Hawkins may believe that their best answers are internal.
1. Matt Shaw – 3B – (Triple-A)
Height/Weight: 5’11″, 185 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 1st Round (13), 2023 (CHC) | ETA: 2025
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|50/50
|45/50
|55/60
|60/60
|45/50
|55+
A sound offensive profile with a strong track record of hitting at essentially every stop, Shaw’s athleticism has really shined through as a pro as well, providing value on the base paths and improving defensively. He looks like he could be the third baseman of the present and future for the Cubs starting in 2025.
Offense
Starting closed with a leg kick that varies in size, Shaw has no problem timing up the move with the athleticism to consistently repeat it. He has progressively closed his stance off more, but has the bat speed and quickness to still get the barrel out and pull stuff in the air. When he’s in advantage counts, Shaw will feature a sizable leg kick and let it eat, but when he is behind in the count or simply feels a bit rushed at the plate, he will minimize his stride to see the ball earlier and simplify.
Not every player can have that level of adjustability pitch to pitch, but Shaw has had no trouble with it against the best competition in college, as well as in his early days at the professional level. He makes plenty of contact, projecting as an above average hitter with flashes of plus power. In his 38 pro games in 2023, Shaw posted a 90th percentile exit velocity of 105 MPH.
Shaw’s plus bat speed stands out, hammering velocity with the ability to do damage to all fields. He cut down on his ground ball rate and chase rate in 2024, nearly tripling his walk rate from his pro debut and producing strong slugging numbers in the pitcher-friendly Southern League and Triple-A.
There’s 30 home run upside with Shaw, which paired with a good feel to hit and improving approach, gives him All Star potential offensively.
Defense/Speed
Technically drafted as a shortstop, Shaw split reps between there and second base for most of his first taste of pro ball before seeing a lot more action at the hot corner in 2024. He really improved there, circumventing his average-at-best arm strength with a willingness to attack the baseball and extremely quick hands. His reactions are great and he gets the ball out quick enough to long hop on plays to the back hand when he needs to.
A plus runner, Shaw has developed into a factor on the base paths, swiping 31 bags in 2024, though he was slowed some once he reached Triple-A.
Outlook
Shaw has flown through the minor leagues with a chance to break camp for the Cubs in 2025 because he has simply mashed at every stop of his baseball career. While doing so, Shaw has refined the other aspects of his game, blossoming into at least an average defender at third base, becoming a valuable base runner and a more selective hitter. Shaw has All Star upside at the hot corner with a good shot at being an above average regular.
2. Cade Horton – RHP – (Triple-A)
Height/Weight: 6’1″, 211 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 1st Round (7), 2022 (CHC) | ETA: 2025
|FASTBALL
|SLIDER
|Curveball
|CHANGEUP
|COMMAND
|FV
|55/60
|65/70
|50/50
|40/50
|50/55
|55
One of the pitching breakouts of the 2023 MiLB season, Horton entered 2024 as one of baseball’s best pitching prospects with a chance to make his MLB debut by mid-season. Unfortunately, a shoulder issue put an end to his campaign in May. His stuff ticked down in limited action in 2024, but the hope is he regains his 2023 velocity and pitch shapes as he returns from injury.
Arsenal
A power arsenal headlined by a plus fastball and slider, Horton sits 95-97 MPH with his heater when healthy, touching 99 MPH on occasion. It’s a cut-ride fastball, that plays well at the top third and Horton will pound the zone with it, registering a strike rate north of 70% as a pro.
Horton’s slider hovers in the mid 80s with around 12 inches of horizontal break when he was healthy. Despite the sweeper action it features, Horton found plenty of success with the pitch against opposite-handed hitters as well thanks to the sharp, late break it features and his quality command of the pitch. Since the start of the 2023 season, Horton landed the pitch for a strike 68% of the time while holding opponents to a batting average below .150
The preferred weapon for Horton against left-handed hitters is his changeup at 86-88 mph, which he made major strides with in the second half of the 2023 season after adjusting to a split grip. He is still trying to find a more consistent feel for it, but tends to miss low if anything. It has flashed above average, just with too many non-competitive pitches to project it as an above average offering at this stage.
Horton’s curveball is an average offering in the mid 80s with slurvy action. He has favored the changeup a bit more but if his results continue to be inconsistent, his curveball could be a reliable third offering to left-handed hitters.
Outlook
A late bloomer on the pitching side of things as a two-way player who had to undergo Tommy John surgery early in Horton’s collegiate career, before flashing exciting enough stuff in 53 innings to assert himself as a first round arm. His dominance through a career-high 98 1/3 innings in 2024 solidified him as one of the top pitching prospects in the game, but he returned in 2025 with his velocity down before being shut down for the season.
When healthy, Horton boasts a plus fastball and slider combination with the latter looking like a borderline 70-grade pitch. At more than two ticks slower, Horton’s cut-ride fastball was much less effective prior to hitting the IL. Assuming he regains his previous velocity figures, Horton has fringe-No. 2 upside, but until he’s healthy on the mound, it is a waiting game to see what the stuff looks like.
3. Owen Caissie – OF – (Triple-A)
Height/Weight: 6’4″, 220 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 2nd Round (45), 2020 (SD) | ETA: 2025
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|35/40
|45/50
|60/70
|55/55
|40/50
|50+
A big left-handed hitter with some of the best raw power in the minors, Caissie has immense power upside while making some progress with his feel to hit and defense.
Offense
Standing at 6-foot-4, 220 pounds, Caissie possesses some of the best raw power in the Minor Leagues with potentially more in the tank. Starting upright, Caissie sinks into his back side as he loads with a simple toe-tap for timing.
Caissie has found more consistency with his pre-swing moves as he has compiled at-bats, syncing his upper and lower half more effectively. This has not only helped him hit the ball harder, but also in the air more consistently, converting more of his 70-grade raw power into usable game pop.
When everything is in sync for Caissie, you can see flashes of a potentially special power bat. His long levers which help him create his massive power can also result in a bit too much whiff, but he has steadily made progress in that regard while being challenged with relatively aggressive assignments to the upper levels.
Since the start of the 2023 season, Caissie’s 90th percentile exit velocity of 109 MPH is one of the better figures in the minor leagues. He has posted solid splits left on left, aiding his overall hit outlook.
Defense/Speed
Caissie moves well for his size, but his limited experience in the outfield heading into 2022 was evident in his reads and routes. He has come a long way since then, projecting as an average defender in right with a plus plus arm. Caissie is an above average runner when underway and started to become more of a factor on the base paths, swiping 11 bags on 13 tries in 2024.
Outlook
Despite being young for the level, Caissie turned in another strong offensive campaign, producing a 121 wRC+ in his age 21 season at Triple-A. Caissie has the power to eclipse 30 home runs with ease, but the hit tool questions will cast a slight shadow over his profile until he proves it at the highest level. He could benefit from being a bit more selective at the plate as well. With his strides defensively and solid numbers left on left, Caissie looks like a quality everyday corner outfielder who likely skews towards the three true outcomes.
4. Moises Ballesteros – C/DH – (Triple-A)
Height/Weight: 5’8″, 235 | Bat/Throw: L/R | IFA: $1.5M – 2021 (CHC) | ETA: 2025
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|50/55
|40/50
|50/55
|20/20
|30/35
|50
A bat-first profile, Ballesteros offers an exciting blend of hit and power that helped him climb three levels as a 19-year-old in 2023 and reach Triple-A as a 20-year-old in 2024. He has raked at every stop, but he offers little value beyond the bat.
Offense
Starting upright with his barrel resting on his shoulder, Ballesteros gets into his backside with a big leg kick that he starts as the pitcher breaks his hands. Though it’s a big move, he controls it well and starts it early, helping him consistently be on time.
The big gather allows Ballesteros to really utilize his powerful lower half, holding his backside well before unleashing impressive rotational explosion. The controlled violence Ballesteros possesses with his swing is hard to find, controlling the barrel exceptionally well with a bat that seemingly lives in the zone forever, but with plus bat speed.
His path gives him a wider margin for error, entering the zone deep and maintaining his direction and bat angle well. As a result, Ballesteros has the ability to drive the ball with carry to all fields. 20 of his 44 extra base hits in 2024 were to the opposite field. His wider margin for error helps him get away with a slightly aggressive approach as he is able to spoil tough pitches and adjust when fooled.
While there may not be much projection on his frame, he could convert some of his mass to strength as he matures, potentially helping his power reach the plus territory. Right now, his pop is comfortably above average, boasting a 90th percentile exit velocity of 105 MPH with flashes of plus pop to his pull side (113 MPH max).
Left-on-left matchups were a challenge for Ballesteros in 2023, posting an OPS below .600, before improving drastically in that regard in 2024 (.804 OPS). Offensively, he has the goods to be an everyday big league bat.
Defense/Speed
Big and bulky, Ballesteros is a work in progress behind the dish. A below average blocker, his thicker build limits his mobility behind the dish. His arm is plus, but he tends to be inconsistent with his pop times, though he has flashed average throw times down to second base when everything goes right. He threw out just 12% of base stealers in 2024.
Standing at just 5-foot-8 with measurements being thrown out an inch in either direction depending on who you ask, Ballesteros would be shortest first baseman in MLB, perhaps increasing the importance of him sticking behind the plate. He may only be a part-time catcher, with a lot of his at bats coming from the DH spot.
Outlook
Ballesteros is a natural hitter in every sense. His ability to handle aggressive assignments with relative ease only helped hammer that notion home. The focus for Ballesteros has been the defensive side of things since reaching Triple-A, working through the offseason in the Arizona Fall League and at the Cubs complex to get his defense to a passable level.
He most likely projects as a below average defender behind the dish who splits time at DH, placing more pressure on the bat. The good news is, he has a chance to hit for both average and power while fending off platoon concerns.
5. Jefferson Rojas – SS – (High-A)
Height/Weight: 5’10″, 190 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $1M – 2021 (CHC) | ETA: 2027
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|45/55
|45/55
|35/50
|55/55
|40/50
|50
After a strong showing in extended Spring Training, Rojas earned an aggressive assignment to Low-A shortly after his 18th birthday and put up strong numbers. High-A for his age 19 season was a challenge, but he still posted strong underlying batted ball data.
Offense
Still a bit raw offensively, Rojas relies on natural ability in the box, making plenty of contact with above average exit velocities for his age. While he is still learning to tap his raw power in games, his average exit velocity of 88 MPH and 90th percentile of 102.5 MPH were both strong figures for a hitter who did not turn 19 years old until a month until the 2024 season.
His hands are a little noisy in his swing and he has the tendency to leak forward prematurely, creating some timing issues against secondaries. When everything is in sync, Rojas boasts an above average feel for the barrel, running an in zone contact rate just under 90%. Rojas is still developing swing decision wise and being one of the youngest hitters at every stop is a challenge as he continues to improve his ability to recognize spin, but he has demonstrated good patience and feel for the strike zone, chasing less than 25% of the time.
He almost surely will add at least some strength as he matures, pair that with some better swing patterning as he gains experience, 20 home runs seems like it could be attainable. If he falls a little short, his feel for the barrel, exit velocities and ability to drive the ball to all fields should result in plenty of doubles.
Defense/Speed
A slightly above average runner, Rojas is more quick than fast. The game looked more sped up on him at High-A and he seemed to struggle with the cold weather in the early going of the Midwest League resulting in more errors. Rojas improved as the season progressed, starting to attack balls more aggressively with the footwork to complement his above average arm when ranging to his backhand. He has the ingredients to become an average defender at shortstop, but may end up projecting best at second base.
Outlook
It’s very early in the development of Rojas and the way that the Cubs have handled him should be a clue into how excited the team is both about his potential and his maturity. The hope is that Rojas’s actions will become more natural as he gains more reps, but if he moves to second base, there’s enough offensive upside and defensive tools to project as an above average regular.
6. Kevin Alcantara – OF – (MLB)
Height/Weight: 6’6″, 205 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $1M – 2018 (NYY) | ETA: 2025
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|40/40
|40/40
|50/55
|60/60
|60/60
|50
Alcantara is a tall and lanky center fielder with standout tools and a long swing. He has continued to put up above average offensive campaigns through each level of the minor leagues, but there’s reasonable concern as to if/how it may translate into the big leagues.
Offense
Tall, long, and lanky, Alcantara generates a ton of momentum in his swing, producing big time exit velocities and tape measure shots when he squares it up. The challenge for Alcantara has been managing those long levers enough to produce contact at the desired angles with any level of consistency.
His 90th percentile exit velocity of 106 MPH is more than two ticks above the MLB average and his Hard-hit Rate at Triple-A was more than 12% above the International League average in 2024. But with the slack in his swing, Alcantara’s has the tendency to put balls on the ground too often, even when he is producing strong exit velocities. His average launch angle on batted balls 95+ MPH as below four degrees in 2024.
Alcantara has improved his contact rate by nearly two percent each season, now fringe-average in that regard largely due to his improved ability to time up fastballs. He produced an OPS just under 1.000 against fastballs, but barely eclipsed .600 against all other offerings. It can somewhat put him in swing mode, chasing north of 30% of the time in 2024, though that was down five percent from the year prior.
If he can find a way to get the ball in the air more consistently, he should easily be able to tap into above average power, though this has been a challenge for Alcantara throughout his professional career. If his positive trend in selectivity continues, that would surely help his offensive profile and on base skills as he projects as a fringy hitter.
Defense/Speed
Alcantara possesses plus speed thanks to his long strides which allow him to glide through the outfield and cover plenty of ground. When he is locked in, Alcantara gets good jumps, and with his strong arm, he should be a plus defender up the middle. There’s times where he can have some lapses in focus.
His speed translates more into closing speed in the outfield than quick burst base stealing, but Alcantara can still get to his top speed quick enough to steal around 15-20 bags annually and provides overall value on the bases.
Outlook
The tools are undoubtedly tantalizing and Alcantara will still be just 22 years old for half of the 2024 season, but the 6-foot-6 outfielder will likely face challenges with offensive consistency at the highest level. With plus defensive ability in center field and strong exit velocities, Alcantara easy has the goods to at least be a fourth outfielder with time to tap into more. The most realistic path to above average production would be the power route, meaning he found a way to get the ball in the air more, paired with improved patience. With that, he’d comfortably be an everyday center fielder, but for now, he’s a step behind that offensively.
7. James Triantos – UTIL – (Triple-A)
Height/Weight: 6’1″, 195 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 2nd Round (56) – 2021 (CHC) | ETA: 2025
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|65/65
|40/45
|30/35
|55/55
|40/45
|45+
The best hit tool in the Cubs system, Triantos lacks much power or defensive utility, but managed to turn himself into one of the better stolen base threats in the upper minors in 2024 while continuing to hit at each stop.
Offense
A quiet and simple operation, Triantos starts with a slightly open stance and his hands in a relaxed spot. His load features minimal movement, just pulling his hands backwards in tandem with a small coil into his back hip.
A contact machine, Triantos has an excellent feel for the barrel with a level of adjustability that allows him to get to what seems like any pitch. Triantos posted a 90% zone contact rate in 2024 while striking out just 11% of the time.
Even when fooled, he showed the ability to just throw his hands at the ball and get a piece. While it is an asset to a hitter to be able to make contact consistently, even when fooled or when the swing breaks down, Triantos struggled at times to recognize spin, putting him in a defensive swing mode more frequently. He has steadily improved in this regard, posting his best chase numbers against sliders and curveballs as a pro in 2024.
Velocity gave Triantos some trouble at times as well, posting an OPS just below .600 against fastballs 93+ MPH though the whiff rates remained extremely low, providing optimism that he can improve in that regard as well. It’s hard to argue against the results with Triantos, and while his Hard Hit rate of 31% in 2024 is on the lower end of the scale, it is more than enough impact to project as an everyday bat if he can maintain his contact rates at the highest level.
Defense/Speed
A fascinating case in the field, the Cubs have tried Triantos out all over the diamond as they continue to search for his longterm defensive home, but he may just be best suited for second base. A good runner, Triantos gets great jumps on the bases, swiping 47 bags on 56 tries in 2024.
The mobility on the bases does not quite translate to the defensive side of things, as his footwork leaves a bit to be desire with somewhat stiff actions. His arm is above average, perhaps contributing to the Cubs willingness to continue giving him occasional looks in the outfield where his speed can play too. After playing some third base in 2023, Triantos played the vast majority of his games at second base with a handful in center.
Outlook
An offensive-minded second basemen, Triantos would really elevate his profile if he could tap into a little more power, though with his frame and exit velocity trends, it seems like he may be closed to maxed out. The hit tool is strong enough to carry Triantos to an everyday profile, especially with the value that he provides on the base paths, though more patience at the plate would take some pressure off of his need to consistently post elite contact numbers. Triantos is a high probability big leaguer who may just hit enough to be an above average regular at second base.
8. Jaxon Wiggins – RHP – (High-A)
Height/Weight: 6’7″, 215 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 2nd Round (68), 2023 (CHC) | ETA: 2027
|FASTBALL
|SLIDER
|Changeup
|Curveball
|COMMAND
|FV
|60/60
|50/55
|50/60
|35/45
|30/40
|45+
A tall, lanky right-hander Wiggins can flirt with triple digits while flashing a pair of impressive secondaries, it’s all about finding the strike zone for the former second round pick as he distances himself from his 2022 Tommy John surgery.
Arsenal
Wiggins’ four pitch mix is headlined by his 95-98 MPH fastball with decent run and ride from a high release. Lefties particularly struggle with the heater as it runs away from them, posting a swinging strike rate north of 21% in his 59 innings of work in 2024. His feel for the changeup is a bit ahead of his slider, both of which hover around 85-88 MPH.
The changeup gets good vertical separation with decent arm side fade, making it an effective swing and miss offering within the zone. He landed it for a strike 62% of the time, leading the way for his arsenal. The slider features short, gyro action and while he predominantly throws it against right-handers, the shape should make it an effective offering against opposite-handed hitters as well. Wiggins clearly has more confidence in his changeup at this point, posting a strike rate 10% higher while using it more as the season progressed.
Outlook
The Cubs knew Wiggins would be a project when they drafted him 68th overall in 2023, especially considering the fact that they would be taking over the back end of his rehab from Tommy John surgery. He returned with his high octane stuff, striking out 28% of batters in his pro debut while working up to nearly 60 innings, all great indicators ahead of his 2025 campaign. The biggest hurdle continues to be command for Wiggins, walking 14% of batters along with an overall strike rate that was just below 60%.
If Wiggins cannot rein it in, it’s easy to see a transition to the bullpen where he could feature closer stuff in short spurts. Still with plenty of time before needing to force that issue, Wiggins will begin the year in High-A in 2025 and if his command can even reach fringe-average, his arsenal should allow him to stick in a rotation.
9. Brandon Birdsell – RHP – (Triple-A)
Height/Weight: 6’2″, 250 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 5th Round (143), 2022 (CHC) | ETA: 2025
|FASTBALL
|SLIDER
|Cutter
|CHANGEUP
|COMMAND
|FV
|60/60
|45/50
|55/60
|30/35
|55/60
|45+
Another Cubs pitcher with a cut-ride fastball, Birdsell saw his velocity tick up in 2024 while filling up the zone as much as ever. His lack of pitch variety limits his ceiling, but Birdsell is a high probability big league arm.
Arsenal
While he will feature four pitches, Birdsell’s fastball and cutter clearly lead the way as his best offerings. As his fastball ticked up in 2024, the cut-ride action the pitch features really allowed it to play well at the top of the zone. Averaging 95 MPH, Birdsell picked up above average whiff and chase numbers while yielding plenty of weak contact making it a plus pitch.
The right-hander’s best swing and miss offering is his upper 80s cutter, averaging a 20% swinging strike rate with a chase rate around 35%. As the season progressed, Birdsell used the offering much more frequently after reaching Triple-A. He commands it quite well, landing it for a strike nearly 70% of the time with success against both lefties and righties.
The third offering for Birdsell is a fringe-average slider at 83-85 MPH with gyro break. He has the tendency to leave it elevated, which resulted in it being hit harder at points. It has a chance to be a decent third offering as Birdsell locates it a bit more effectively.
Outlook
Birdsell’s fastball and cutter combination give him the floor of a big league reliever. Under the assumption that his fastball would tick up in shorter spurts, he could miss enough bats to be a high leverage option. With further refinement of his slider, Birdsell could be a solid back end starter thanks to his ability to fill up the zone with two borderline plus pitches. He should be a big league option for the Cubs in 2025 whether it be as a depth starter, swingman or reliever.
10. Jack Neely – RHP – (Triple-A)
Height/Weight: 6’8″, 230 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 11th Round (333), 2021 (NYY) | ETA: 2027
|FASTBALL
|SLIDER
|COMMAND
|FV
|55/55
|70/70
|50/55
|45
Acquired by the Cubs in exchange for Mark Leiter Jr. at the 2024 trade deadline, Neely is a towering right-hander whose nasty slider gives him a great chance of sticking in the Cubs bullpen in 2025.
Arsenal
Standing at 6-foot-8, Neely works down on the mound pretty well for a pitcher of his stature and repeats his mechanics well. His fastball sits 95-97 MPH with decent carry, and while the whiff numbers are at least average, the pitch was hit hard in 2024, yielding an OPS north of 1.000. Most of the damage was done by lefties and on fastballs at the bottom of the zone. With his velocity and pitch characteristics, it should at least be an above average fastball as he locates it more consistently in the upper third of the zone.
Offsetting Neely’s poor fastball results in 2024 was the elite performance of his 86-88 MPH slider. A low-spin pitch with gyro break, it really drops off of the table and seemingly slows in mid-air, resulting in plenty of swords. Opponents hit just .180 against the pitch in 2024 with an OPS comfortably below .500 and a swinging strike rate of 30%. The splits against both lefties and righties are consistent, which paired with his strong feel to locate it, makes it a 70 grade offering.
Outlook
Above average command of a fastball that reaches the upper 90s and a wipeout slider makes Neely a high probability big league reliever with a chance to pitch more frequently in leverage if his fastball execution can take a step forward. His fastball jumped a tick from the 2023 season and steadily climbed as the 2024 season progressed, averaging north of 96 MPH over his final 10 appearances. Neely has a good chance of breaking camp for the Cubs, if not, it shouldn’t be long before he joins the bullpen at Wrigley.
11. Cole Mathis – 1B/3B – (CPX)
Height/Weight: 6’1″, 210 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 2nd Round (54), 2024 (CHC) | ETA: 2027
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|40/50
|50/55
|40/50
|40/40
|40/45
|45
Mathis was the best player at the College of Charleston for two straight seasons, mashing to an OPS north of 1.000 while performing on the mound in 2023 as well. He validated his mid-major performance by raking on the Cape, hitting 11 home runs in 38 games. While his 90th percentile exit velocity dipped a about four ticks with wood to about 102.5 MPH, his ability to pull the ball in the air and leverage his hitter’s counts allowed him to maintain his high slug.
He recognizes spin well with good overall patience in the box, running a chase rate below 20% in his draft year with more walks than strikeouts. Capable of running it up to 96 MPH on the mound, Mathis has an easy plus arm and is athletic enough for the Cubs to announce him as a third baseman when his name was called in preparation of giving him reps at the hot corner. That said, he likely projects best at first base.
12. Ronny Cruz – SS – (CPX)
Height/Weight: 6’2″, 170 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 3rd Round (90), 2024 (CHC) | ETA: 2028
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|35/45
|40/50
|35/45
|55/55
|45/55
|40+
A glove first shortstop, Cruz has the goods to be an above average defender with good speed. His footwork and actions are advanced with an arm that is bordering on plus territory. Offensively, he is more of a work in progress, but flashes decent bat speed and some feel for the barrel. Cruz will be 18 years old for nearly the entirety of the 2025 season with a projectable frame that the Cubs feel could lead to more impact as he matures.
13. Christian Franklin – OF – (Double-A)
Height/Weight: 6’2″, 170 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 4th Round (123), 2021 (CHC) | ETA: 2026
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|40/45
|60/65
|35/40
|55/55
|50/55
|40+
Though he went unselected in the 2024 Rule 5 Draft, Franklin is a high probability big leaguer thanks to his above average defense at all three outfield spots, elite plate discipline and good wheels. It’s an unorthodox operation for Franklin in the box, relying on his natural athleticism and fantastic feel for the strike zone. There’s variance in his timing, sometimes getting his front foot down not long after the pitcher breaks his hands, while other times, he will get it down after release. The inconsistency timing wise likely contributed to his 60% ground ball rate in 2024 and a lower half that can be inactive, sometimes finishing his swing without his back foot rotating.
He is a twitchy athlete with quick hands, resulting in a 90th percentile exit velocity of 104 MPH and Hard-Hit rate north of 40% despite the funky mechanics. His chase rate sat below 15%, resulting in a near 17% walk rate in Double-A. An above average runner, Franklin turned himself into an asset on the base paths swiping 34 bags in 98 games.
14. Jonathon Long – 1B – (Double-A)
Height/Weight: 6’0″, 220 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 9th Round (266), 2023 (CHC) | ETA: 2026
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|40/40
|50/55
|50/55
|40/40
|40/45
|40+
A somewhat undersized first baseman, Long slipped to the ninth round of the 2023 draft out of Long Beach State and has essentially hit from the moment he entered pro ball, posting a 129 wRC+ between Low-A and High-A before kicking things into another gear in his 46 Double-A games, where he posted a ridiculous 189 wRC+.
It’s a really simple operation in the box, starting upright with almost no stride and minimal weight shift. Despite such nonchalant moves and a relatively standard frame, Long generates ample impact through his quick, compact swing. He ran a 90th percentile exit velocity of 106 MPH through the regular season with a 48% Hard Hit rate. There’s some challenges with hard stuff inside, which could further be exposed at the highest level. The Cubs have moved Long around to both third base and left field, though he likely projects best as an undersized first baseman. With solid pitch recognition skills and the ability to crush lefties, Long could be a short platoon bat who provides pop.
15. Cristian Hernandez – SS/2B – (High-A)
Height/Weight: 6’2″, 185 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $3M – 2021 (CHC) | ETA: 2027
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|30/40
|50/55
|35/50
|55/55
|35/45
|40+
The prize of the Cubs 2021 IFA class, Hernandez really struggled through his first three pro seasons before putting together an encouraging 2024 campaign between Low-A and and High-A as a 20-year-old. While he only hit five home runs in 118 games, Hernandez flashed well above average raw power, running a 90th percentile exit velocity of 105 MPH along with a pair of 114 MPH batted balls. A patient hitter, Hernandez ran a chase rate around 22% on his way to a 14% walk rate in 2024.
Hernandez is an above average runner who gets great jumps on the base paths, swiping 44 bags on 52 tries. Defensively, the Cubs continue to give him the majority of his reps at shortstop, but Hernandez’s actions, footwork and hands point towards a move to second base. There’s still an intriguing blend of pop and speed here, though Hernandez will need to elevate more to tap into his raw power.
Other Names to Consider
Pablo Aliendo – C – (Double-A): The 23-year-old Aliendo has been a slow burn through the minor leagues for the Cubs, but he used his repeat season with Double-A Tennessee in 2024 to log a career-best 139 wRC+ in 58 games. Aliendo boasts borderline plus power from a more slight frame than you would expect from a catcher, but his 31% K-Rate in two Double-A seasons doesn’t serve as an omen for elite offensive output. However, Aliendo’s ground ball rate over the last two years is well under 40% (including a staggering 25% GB% in 2024), so he may hedge the punch outs by getting the ball in the air far more than most. With a howitzer for an arm, there’s hope Aliendo could improve upon his 11% CS rate in 2024 and bloom into a three true outcome catcher, but he’s running out of time.
Angel Cepeda – INF – (Complex): Since Cepeda has entered professional baseball, he’s hit. In 86 games between the DSL in 2023 and the Complex stateside in 2024, Cepeda is slashing .294/.398/.428 with 24 extra-base hits and 26 stolen bases. He also had a unique path to professional baseball, moving from New Jersey to the Dominican Republic as a teenager and signing with the Cubs for $1 million during the 2023 IFA period. Cepeda should open the 2025 season with Low-A Myrtle Beach and won’t turn 20 until the season has concluded. With a feel for second, third and short, Cepeda is as intriguing as anyone in this crop.
Fernando Cruz – SS – (Complex): The crown jewel of the Cubs 2024 IFA class, Cruz earned the second largest signing bonus in franchise history at $4 million. He struggled in his pro debut at the DSL, but flashed intriguing tools. There’s above average power potential with the ingredients to stick at shortstop.
Ben Cowles – INF – (Double-A): Acquired alongside Jack Neely in the Mark Leiter Jr. deal with the Yankees at the 2024 deadline, Cowles was crushing Eastern League pitching to the tune of an .848 OPS through his first 88 games last season. Cowles was limited to just four games with his new organization in the regular season before putting together an underwhelming 19-game sample in the Arizona Fall League. Cowles can bounce all around the infield and is a threat for 10 home runs, and if his drastically lowered K-Rate holds in the mid-to-high teens, he could serve a utility role by 2026.
Drew Gray – LHP – (High-A): Strikes, strikes, strikes. The stuff is there for Gray, who K’ed 97 hitters and held opponents to a .196 BAA as a 21-year-old in High-A this past season. The former third round pick sits in the mid 90s with his heater that rides well and complements it with a pair of hard breaking balls. The problem is that Gray walked 73 hitters in 80.0 innings in 2024, and has walked 103 men in his 118.0 MiLB IP. If he finds any consistent feel for the zone, the stuff is reliever-caliber.
Yahil Melendez – INF – (Complex): The Cubs’ seventh round pick in 2023 impressed out in Mesa during his first full pro season, slashing .268/.394/.425 in 53 games at the Complex. The 19-year-old from Puerto Rico did punch out at a 28% clip this past year, but his 14% walk rate should hedge that if he stays in the mid-to-high 20s. Defensively, Melendez split his time between shortstop and third base, as the 6-foot-3 infielder would likely project better at the hot corner long-term assuming he fills out his frame from the 165 pounds that he was on Draft night. It’s too early in Melendez’s development to read too much into a future role, but he seems to be an exciting project as he heads to Myrtle Beach.
Brody McCullough – RHP – (Double-A): After a four-year college career at Wingate where he logged a 2.95 ERA and 258 strikeouts in 189.1 IP, the Cubs’ 10th round pick in 2022 threw to a 3.44 ERA with 108 K’s in 86.1 IP in 2023. Though his delivery is a little herky-jerky, McCullough gets far down the mound and allows his low-to-mid 90s fastball to play up from a low and unorthodox slot. Pairing the heater with a decent slider, McCullough throws enough strikes to get an extended look as a starter as he works back from injury.
Pedro Ramirez – INF – (High-A): Much like Cepeda, all Ramirez has done since entering professional baseball is hit. A career .296 hitters with a .791 OPS in 323 MiLB games, Ramirez hardly ever strikes out and seems to be growing into a little more raw power as he progresses. Signed for just $75,000 in the 2021 IFA period, Ramirez has certainly outproduced expectations, and the soon-to-be 21-year-old will get his first taste of Double-A in 2025.
Derniche Valdez – SS – (Complex): Valdez has only played in 52 career professional games, but his .488 slugging percentage and 20 extra-base hits seem to indicate that he’s off to a strong start. Signed for $2.8 million as part of the 2023 IFA class, the true shortstop’s power projection has been what many have hung their hat on with the Dominican native. Standing at 5-foot-11 and just 150 pounds at time of signing, it’s clear through video that Valdez has already put some muscle on. Assuming his full-season debut comes to open the 2025 compaign, Valdez could very easily catapult into the top 15.
Gage Workman – INF – (MLB): The Cubs’ Rule 5 selection from Detroit this offseason, Workman’s MiLB breakout didn’t come until his age 24 season with Double-A Erie in 2024. Workman upped his previous best OPS by over 80 points and logged career-bests in home runs (18), RBIs (89), AVG (.280), OBP (.366) and SLG (.476). The most consistent piece of his game is his threat on the base paths, swiping 30 or more bases in three of his four minor league seasons. At 6-foot-4 with decent agility and a good arm, Workman has shown capable of handling both third base and shortstop and should provide big league depth on the North Side this season.