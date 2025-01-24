Chicago Cubs Top 15 Prospects

10. Jack Neely – RHP – (Triple-A)

Height/Weight: 6’8″, 230 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 11th Round (333), 2021 (NYY) | ETA: 2027

FASTBALL SLIDER COMMAND FV 55/55 70/70 50/55 45

Acquired by the Cubs in exchange for Mark Leiter Jr. at the 2024 trade deadline, Neely is a towering right-hander whose nasty slider gives him a great chance of sticking in the Cubs bullpen in 2025.

Arsenal

Standing at 6-foot-8, Neely works down on the mound pretty well for a pitcher of his stature and repeats his mechanics well. His fastball sits 95-97 MPH with decent carry, and while the whiff numbers are at least average, the pitch was hit hard in 2024, yielding an OPS north of 1.000. Most of the damage was done by lefties and on fastballs at the bottom of the zone. With his velocity and pitch characteristics, it should at least be an above average fastball as he locates it more consistently in the upper third of the zone.

Offsetting Neely’s poor fastball results in 2024 was the elite performance of his 86-88 MPH slider. A low-spin pitch with gyro break, it really drops off of the table and seemingly slows in mid-air, resulting in plenty of swords. Opponents hit just .180 against the pitch in 2024 with an OPS comfortably below .500 and a swinging strike rate of 30%. The splits against both lefties and righties are consistent, which paired with his strong feel to locate it, makes it a 70 grade offering.

Outlook

Above average command of a fastball that reaches the upper 90s and a wipeout slider makes Neely a high probability big league reliever with a chance to pitch more frequently in leverage if his fastball execution can take a step forward. His fastball jumped a tick from the 2023 season and steadily climbed as the 2024 season progressed, averaging north of 96 MPH over his final 10 appearances. Neely has a good chance of breaking camp for the Cubs, if not, it shouldn’t be long before he joins the bullpen at Wrigley.

11. Cole Mathis – 1B/3B – (CPX)

Height/Weight: 6’1″, 210 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 2nd Round (54), 2024 (CHC) | ETA: 2027

HIT Plate Disc. GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 40/50 50/55 40/50 40/40 40/45 45

Mathis was the best player at the College of Charleston for two straight seasons, mashing to an OPS north of 1.000 while performing on the mound in 2023 as well. He validated his mid-major performance by raking on the Cape, hitting 11 home runs in 38 games. While his 90th percentile exit velocity dipped a about four ticks with wood to about 102.5 MPH, his ability to pull the ball in the air and leverage his hitter’s counts allowed him to maintain his high slug.

He recognizes spin well with good overall patience in the box, running a chase rate below 20% in his draft year with more walks than strikeouts. Capable of running it up to 96 MPH on the mound, Mathis has an easy plus arm and is athletic enough for the Cubs to announce him as a third baseman when his name was called in preparation of giving him reps at the hot corner. That said, he likely projects best at first base.

12. Ronny Cruz – SS – (CPX)

Height/Weight: 6’2″, 170 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 3rd Round (90), 2024 (CHC) | ETA: 2028

HIT Plate Disc. GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 35/45 40/50 35/45 55/55 45/55 40+

A glove first shortstop, Cruz has the goods to be an above average defender with good speed. His footwork and actions are advanced with an arm that is bordering on plus territory. Offensively, he is more of a work in progress, but flashes decent bat speed and some feel for the barrel. Cruz will be 18 years old for nearly the entirety of the 2025 season with a projectable frame that the Cubs feel could lead to more impact as he matures.

13. Christian Franklin – OF – (Double-A)

Height/Weight: 6’2″, 170 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 4th Round (123), 2021 (CHC) | ETA: 2026

HIT Plate Disc. GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 40/45 60/65 35/40 55/55 50/55 40+

Though he went unselected in the 2024 Rule 5 Draft, Franklin is a high probability big leaguer thanks to his above average defense at all three outfield spots, elite plate discipline and good wheels. It’s an unorthodox operation for Franklin in the box, relying on his natural athleticism and fantastic feel for the strike zone. There’s variance in his timing, sometimes getting his front foot down not long after the pitcher breaks his hands, while other times, he will get it down after release. The inconsistency timing wise likely contributed to his 60% ground ball rate in 2024 and a lower half that can be inactive, sometimes finishing his swing without his back foot rotating.

He is a twitchy athlete with quick hands, resulting in a 90th percentile exit velocity of 104 MPH and Hard-Hit rate north of 40% despite the funky mechanics. His chase rate sat below 15%, resulting in a near 17% walk rate in Double-A. An above average runner, Franklin turned himself into an asset on the base paths swiping 34 bags in 98 games.

14. Jonathon Long – 1B – (Double-A)

Height/Weight: 6’0″, 220 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 9th Round (266), 2023 (CHC) | ETA: 2026

HIT Plate Disc. GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 40/40 50/55 50/55 40/40 40/45 40+

A somewhat undersized first baseman, Long slipped to the ninth round of the 2023 draft out of Long Beach State and has essentially hit from the moment he entered pro ball, posting a 129 wRC+ between Low-A and High-A before kicking things into another gear in his 46 Double-A games, where he posted a ridiculous 189 wRC+.

It’s a really simple operation in the box, starting upright with almost no stride and minimal weight shift. Despite such nonchalant moves and a relatively standard frame, Long generates ample impact through his quick, compact swing. He ran a 90th percentile exit velocity of 106 MPH through the regular season with a 48% Hard Hit rate. There’s some challenges with hard stuff inside, which could further be exposed at the highest level. The Cubs have moved Long around to both third base and left field, though he likely projects best as an undersized first baseman. With solid pitch recognition skills and the ability to crush lefties, Long could be a short platoon bat who provides pop.

15. Cristian Hernandez – SS/2B – (High-A)

Height/Weight: 6’2″, 185 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $3M – 2021 (CHC) | ETA: 2027

HIT Plate Disc. GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 30/40 50/55 35/50 55/55 35/45 40+

The prize of the Cubs 2021 IFA class, Hernandez really struggled through his first three pro seasons before putting together an encouraging 2024 campaign between Low-A and and High-A as a 20-year-old. While he only hit five home runs in 118 games, Hernandez flashed well above average raw power, running a 90th percentile exit velocity of 105 MPH along with a pair of 114 MPH batted balls. A patient hitter, Hernandez ran a chase rate around 22% on his way to a 14% walk rate in 2024.

Hernandez is an above average runner who gets great jumps on the base paths, swiping 44 bags on 52 tries. Defensively, the Cubs continue to give him the majority of his reps at shortstop, but Hernandez’s actions, footwork and hands point towards a move to second base. There’s still an intriguing blend of pop and speed here, though Hernandez will need to elevate more to tap into his raw power.

Other Names to Consider

Pablo Aliendo – C – (Double-A): The 23-year-old Aliendo has been a slow burn through the minor leagues for the Cubs, but he used his repeat season with Double-A Tennessee in 2024 to log a career-best 139 wRC+ in 58 games. Aliendo boasts borderline plus power from a more slight frame than you would expect from a catcher, but his 31% K-Rate in two Double-A seasons doesn’t serve as an omen for elite offensive output. However, Aliendo’s ground ball rate over the last two years is well under 40% (including a staggering 25% GB% in 2024), so he may hedge the punch outs by getting the ball in the air far more than most. With a howitzer for an arm, there’s hope Aliendo could improve upon his 11% CS rate in 2024 and bloom into a three true outcome catcher, but he’s running out of time.

Angel Cepeda – INF – (Complex): Since Cepeda has entered professional baseball, he’s hit. In 86 games between the DSL in 2023 and the Complex stateside in 2024, Cepeda is slashing .294/.398/.428 with 24 extra-base hits and 26 stolen bases. He also had a unique path to professional baseball, moving from New Jersey to the Dominican Republic as a teenager and signing with the Cubs for $1 million during the 2023 IFA period. Cepeda should open the 2025 season with Low-A Myrtle Beach and won’t turn 20 until the season has concluded. With a feel for second, third and short, Cepeda is as intriguing as anyone in this crop.

Fernando Cruz – SS – (Complex): The crown jewel of the Cubs 2024 IFA class, Cruz earned the second largest signing bonus in franchise history at $4 million. He struggled in his pro debut at the DSL, but flashed intriguing tools. There’s above average power potential with the ingredients to stick at shortstop.

Ben Cowles – INF – (Double-A): Acquired alongside Jack Neely in the Mark Leiter Jr. deal with the Yankees at the 2024 deadline, Cowles was crushing Eastern League pitching to the tune of an .848 OPS through his first 88 games last season. Cowles was limited to just four games with his new organization in the regular season before putting together an underwhelming 19-game sample in the Arizona Fall League. Cowles can bounce all around the infield and is a threat for 10 home runs, and if his drastically lowered K-Rate holds in the mid-to-high teens, he could serve a utility role by 2026.

Drew Gray – LHP – (High-A): Strikes, strikes, strikes. The stuff is there for Gray, who K’ed 97 hitters and held opponents to a .196 BAA as a 21-year-old in High-A this past season. The former third round pick sits in the mid 90s with his heater that rides well and complements it with a pair of hard breaking balls. The problem is that Gray walked 73 hitters in 80.0 innings in 2024, and has walked 103 men in his 118.0 MiLB IP. If he finds any consistent feel for the zone, the stuff is reliever-caliber.

Yahil Melendez – INF – (Complex): The Cubs’ seventh round pick in 2023 impressed out in Mesa during his first full pro season, slashing .268/.394/.425 in 53 games at the Complex. The 19-year-old from Puerto Rico did punch out at a 28% clip this past year, but his 14% walk rate should hedge that if he stays in the mid-to-high 20s. Defensively, Melendez split his time between shortstop and third base, as the 6-foot-3 infielder would likely project better at the hot corner long-term assuming he fills out his frame from the 165 pounds that he was on Draft night. It’s too early in Melendez’s development to read too much into a future role, but he seems to be an exciting project as he heads to Myrtle Beach.

Brody McCullough – RHP – (Double-A): After a four-year college career at Wingate where he logged a 2.95 ERA and 258 strikeouts in 189.1 IP, the Cubs’ 10th round pick in 2022 threw to a 3.44 ERA with 108 K’s in 86.1 IP in 2023. Though his delivery is a little herky-jerky, McCullough gets far down the mound and allows his low-to-mid 90s fastball to play up from a low and unorthodox slot. Pairing the heater with a decent slider, McCullough throws enough strikes to get an extended look as a starter as he works back from injury.

Pedro Ramirez – INF – (High-A): Much like Cepeda, all Ramirez has done since entering professional baseball is hit. A career .296 hitters with a .791 OPS in 323 MiLB games, Ramirez hardly ever strikes out and seems to be growing into a little more raw power as he progresses. Signed for just $75,000 in the 2021 IFA period, Ramirez has certainly outproduced expectations, and the soon-to-be 21-year-old will get his first taste of Double-A in 2025.

Derniche Valdez – SS – (Complex): Valdez has only played in 52 career professional games, but his .488 slugging percentage and 20 extra-base hits seem to indicate that he’s off to a strong start. Signed for $2.8 million as part of the 2023 IFA class, the true shortstop’s power projection has been what many have hung their hat on with the Dominican native. Standing at 5-foot-11 and just 150 pounds at time of signing, it’s clear through video that Valdez has already put some muscle on. Assuming his full-season debut comes to open the 2025 compaign, Valdez could very easily catapult into the top 15.

Gage Workman – INF – (MLB): The Cubs’ Rule 5 selection from Detroit this offseason, Workman’s MiLB breakout didn’t come until his age 24 season with Double-A Erie in 2024. Workman upped his previous best OPS by over 80 points and logged career-bests in home runs (18), RBIs (89), AVG (.280), OBP (.366) and SLG (.476). The most consistent piece of his game is his threat on the base paths, swiping 30 or more bases in three of his four minor league seasons. At 6-foot-4 with decent agility and a good arm, Workman has shown capable of handling both third base and shortstop and should provide big league depth on the North Side this season.