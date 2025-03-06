Everything You’ll Want To Know About Spring Breakout 2025

Spring Breakout was a hit in 2024, so Major League Baseball is bringing it back for a sophomore showing in 2025.

Last year’s event helped shine a spotlight on many of the top prospects in the game, including Paul Skenes, Jackson Holliday, Jordan Lawlar, Kyle Teel, Jace Jung, Xavier Isaac, Jacob Misiorowski, Ceddanne Rafaela, Tink Hence, Spencer Jones, Rhett Lowder, and Kyle Manzardo, to name a few.

You can expect just as many top prospects to participate this year. Plenty will be names you already know. Others will be names you’re glad you learned.

Here is everything you’ll want to know about the second annual Spring Breakout event, coming soon to a Grapefruit or Cactus League ballpark near you.