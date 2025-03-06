Everything You’ll Want To Know About Spring Breakout 2025
A rundown of all the key details about this year's Spring Breakout matchups.
Spring Breakout was a hit in 2024, so Major League Baseball is bringing it back for a sophomore showing in 2025.
Last year’s event helped shine a spotlight on many of the top prospects in the game, including Paul Skenes, Jackson Holliday, Jordan Lawlar, Kyle Teel, Jace Jung, Xavier Isaac, Jacob Misiorowski, Ceddanne Rafaela, Tink Hence, Spencer Jones, Rhett Lowder, and Kyle Manzardo, to name a few.
You can expect just as many top prospects to participate this year. Plenty will be names you already know. Others will be names you’re glad you learned.
Here is everything you’ll want to know about the second annual Spring Breakout event, coming soon to a Grapefruit or Cactus League ballpark near you.
What Is Spring Breakout?
Spring Breakout is a four-day event in mid-March in which teams made up of the best prospects from each MLB organization’s farm system play against one another.
The purpose of Spring Breakout is simple: to showcase the best talent minor league baseball has to offer.
When Is Spring Breakout 2025?
This year’s Spring Breakout will take place from March 13 to 16 in both the Grapefruit League and the Cactus League. The Red Sox and Rays will kick things off at 7:05 pm EDT on March 13, while the Reds and Brewers will close things out at 4:40 pm MST on March 16.
Complete Schedule
Grapefruit League
|Teams
|Date
|Time
|Location
|Red Sox @ Rays
|March 13
|7:05 pm EDT
|Charlotte Sports Park, Port Charlotte
|Cardinals @ Marlins
|March 14
|12:10 pm EDT
|Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium, Jupiter
|Pirates @ Phillies
|March 14
|1:05 pm EDT
|BayCare Ballpark, Clearwater
|Nationals @ Astros
|March 14
|2:05 pm EDT
|CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches, West Palm Beach
|Twins @ Blue Jays
|March 15
|1:07 pm EDT
|TD Ballpark, Dunedin
|Yankees @ Orioles
|March 15
|6:05 pm EDT
|Ed Smith Stadium, Sarasota
|Tigers @ Braves
|March 16
|4:05 pm EDT
|CoolToday Park, North Port
|Mets @ Nationals
|March 16
|5:05 pm EDT
|CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches, West Palm Beach
Cactus League
|Teams
|Date
|Time
|Location
|Cubs @ Dodgers
|March 13
|6:05 pm MST
|Camelback Ranch, Phoenix
|Athletics @ Padres
|March 14
|2:40 pm MST
|Peoria Sports Complex, Peoria
|Mariners @ Guardians
|March 14
|5:05 pm MST
|Goodyear Ballpark, Goodyear
|Royals @ Diamondbacks
|March 14
|5:10 pm MST
|Salt River Fields at Talking Stick, Scottsdale
|Rangers @ Giants
|March 15
|5:05 pm MST
|Scottsdale Stadium, Scottsdale
|Angels @ Cubs
|March 15
|6:05 pm MST
|Sloan Park, Mesa
|Rockies @ White Sox
|March 16
|2:05 pm MST
|Camelback Ranch, Phoenix
|Reds @ Brewers
|March 16
|4:40 pm MST
|American Family Fields of Phoenix, Phoenix
What To Watch for in Spring Breakout 2025
Update: Spring Breakout rosters have now been announced. You can find rosters for all 30 teams on MLB.com.
Complete rosters for all 30 teams will be announced later today. While not every top prospect will participate in the event, you can expect to see plenty of your team’s highest-ranked youngsters on the Spring Breakout roster.
To get a good sense of the most exciting players to watch for, you can read Just Baseball’s latest Top 100 Prospects list. You can also find the top 15 list for your favorite team here.*
*Some teams will not have a top 15 list published by Spring Breakout.
How To Watch Spring Breakout 2025
MLB has not yet released streaming or broadcast details for Spring Breakout 2025. However, all of last year’s games were available to stream on MLB.tv, and many were available on MLB Network and local channels.
Tickets for all 16 Spring Breakout matchups are available on MLB.com.