Cleveland Guardians Top 15 Prospects

A smooth stroke from the left-side, he produces average fringy exit velocities, but generates good carry. Handling lefties well helps his case and he has seen some action in the outfield, though it may be a reach that he can be viable out there.

12. Andrew Walters – RHP – (MLB)

Height/Weight: 6’4″, 220 | Bat/Throw: R/R | CB-B (62), 2023 (CLE) | ETA: 2024

Fastball Slider Changeup Command FV 60/60 60/60 35/45 35/40 45

Loud stuff from a 6-foot-4, 220 pound frame helped Walters fly through the Minor Leagues and into the Guardians bullpen to aid their playoff push despite spotty command. His fastball averages north of 96 mph with above average carry, exploding through the zone. Between the minor leagues and the majors, opponents hit just .180 against his fastball with an in zone whiff rate above 30%.

Working off of his fastball is a plus slider at 85-88 mph. The gyro action it features tunnels well off of Walters’ lively fastball with opponents barely hitting over .100 against the pitch and an in zone whiff rate of 35%. The late, downward bite it features makes it a put away pitch to both righties and lefties. Walters will mix in a splitter that has good characteristics, but he struggles to land it for a strike enough for hitters to respect it.

Walters should be a quality bullpen option for the Guardians on Opening Day with the difference between him being a solid relief option vs. a high leverage option ultimately being dependent on whether his inconsistent command gets in the way.

13. Doug Nikhazy – LHP – (Triple-A)

Height/Weight: 6’0″, 210 | Bat/Throw: L/L | 2nd Round (58), 2021 (CLE) | ETA: 2025

Fastball Changeup Slider Curveball Command FV 45/45 55/55 55/55 40/40 40/45 45

Added to the Guardians 40 man roster following the 2024 season, Nikhazy is coming off of his best season as a pro, pitching to a 2.98 ERA in 123 2/3 innings between Double-A and Triple-A. Nikhazy compensates for his lack of velocity with a funky, cross-fire delivery, hiding the ball well while creating a tough angle for hitters. Even with the cross-fire delivery, Nikhazy gets plus extension and above average vert, further aiding his 90-92 mph fastball.

Nikhazy’s changeup and slider are both above average pitches with him commanding the latter much more consistently, landing it for a strike 70% of the time with above average whiff rates. The changeup has a chance to be an even better swing and miss pitch with more consistent command, registering a swinging strike rate of 26% in 2024, but Nikhazy only threw it 10% of the time.

For Nikhazy to reach his potential as a No. 5 starter, he will need to fill up the zone a little more frequently as his 11% walk rate will be harder to mitigate at the highest level. At worst, Nikhazy is a strong depth arm, at best he can funk his way into being a back end innings eater.

14. Parker Messick – LHP – (Double-A)

Height/Weight: 6’0″, 225 | Bat/Throw: L/L | 2nd Round (54), 2022 (CLE) | ETA: 2025

Fastball Changeup Slider Curveball Command FV 50/50 60/60 45/45 40/40 55/55 45

A pitchability southpaw with a maxed out frame, Messick compensates for his lack of projection with an advanced feel to throw and sneaky pitch characteristics. The fastball has ticked up since being drafted from FSU, sitting at 92-93 mph with above average carry from a 5.5 foot release height.

Messick’s best pitch is his above average changeup, averaging more than 14 inches of horizontal and pairing well off of his fastball from his release point. He has picked up well-above average whiff and chase numbers on the pitch as a pro, while holding hitters well under the Mendoza line. He will mix in a slider that flashes average and a strike stealing curveball. Above average command and intangibles could slot Messick into the back of a rotation.

15. Johnathan Rodriguez – OF – (MLB)

Height/Weight: 6’2″, 225 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 3rd Round (102) – 2017 (CLE) | ETA: 2025

HIT PLATE DISC. GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 40/40 50/55 60/60 40/40 40/40 40+

A big, burly power hitter, Rodriguez hit 29 home runs in back to back seasons, Rodriguez cut his chase rate by around 8%, helping cut his strikeout rate and up his walk rate. Running a 90th percentile exit velocity of 108 mph, Rodriguez possesses plus raw power and gets into it to all fields. More than half of his homers were to the opposite field.

Rodriguez demolishes velocity, posting an OPS north of 1.000 against fastballs 93+ mph, but will run into trouble against sliders. A lefty killer, Rodriguez slashed .350/.438/.707 against southpaws in 2024 with a strikeout rate of just 18%. Though he’s limited to below average defense in a corner, Rodriguez moves well enough to get by with a plus arm. His ability to hit lefties and high velocity makes him a great short platoon/bench option, but if he can handle right-handed spin better as he gains more experience, his plus power could make him a second division regular.

Other Names to Consider

Franco Aleman – RHP – (Triple-A): The former 10th round pick in 2021 out of the University of Florida has blossomed into yet another leverage arm that the Guardians can turn to over the next few years. A big, physical right-hander at 6-fot-6 and 235 pounds, Aleman threw to a 1.99 ERA with just 14 hits allowed and 34 punchouts in 22.2 IP in an injury-shortened 2024 campaign. He only has two pitches in his arsenal, but his upper 90s heater with great ride pairs with a sharp slider to create the two-pitch mix of a possible set-up man.

Robert Arias – OF – (DSL): Signing for nearly $2 million last January, Arias is a tall and skinny outfielder with plenty more room to fill out, weighing in an just 168 pounds. The left-handed hitter slashed .247/.367/.347 in his first 41 games in the Dominican Summer League and swiped 29 bags while striking out just 15 times in 150 at-bats. While there is minimal present power for Arias, he fits the billing of what the Guardians look for when it comes to hit tool-oriented outfielders that can go get it from multiple positions.

Jacob Cozart – C – (High-A): T big-bodied catcher out of NC State was the 48th overall pick in this past summer’s draft after clubbing 19 home runs and walking 52 times in 61 games with the Wolfpack in the spring. Standing at 6-foot-3 and 222 pounds, Cozart fits the bill of a bat-first catcher, but the 1.038 OPS with metal backs up the narrative. His swing is geared for lift, and his plus plate discipline could make him a decent backup option for the more twitchy Bo Naylor.

Daniel Espino – RHP – (Double-A): When Espino is on the mound, he deals. The problem: he hasn’t been on the mound since May of 2022 with shoulder capsule and rotator cuff injuries. The native of Panama and the former first round pick just turned 24 years old and boasted a near 80-grade fastball and slider when at full health, but we can only guess what the arsenal looks like when he returns.

Josh Hartle – LHP – (Complex): The third round pick of the Pirates this past summer was part of the Spencer Horwitz deal this offseason after underwhelming mightily in his draft year at Wake Forest. He looked like a clear-cut first round talent after logging a 2.81 ERA and a 140/21 K/BB ratio in over 100 innings as a Sophomore in 2024, but a 5.79 ERA and diminished stuff catalyzed the slide down draft boards as a Junior. Hartle has a true four-pitch mix and has an unorthodox and low throw, but flawless execution is vital to his success.

Michael Kennedy – LHP – (High-A): Acquired alongside Hartle and Luis Ortiz in the Spencer Horwitz reroute, the former fourth round pick of the Pirates continued to show immense promise in his age 19 season. After throwing to a 2.12 ERA and a .170 BAA in 46.2 IP at the Complex in ’23, Kennedy cut the walk rate in more than half in 2024 with a 95/19 K/BB ratio, including 15/3 in 10.2 IP with Greensboro to finish the year. A shorter but well-built lefty arm, Kennedy hides the ball well in his delivery, allowing 90-91 to play up from where it typically would. Pairing it with a slider and changeup combination with good feel for all three, Kennedy is an exciting lower level project for Cleveland in 2025.

Chase Mobley – RHP – (Complex): The 6-foot-5 right-hander may have been Cleveland’s 10th round pick this past summer, but the Guardians forked over $1.8 million to sign him away from a Florida State commitment. The tall-yet-athletic Mobley’s fastball has plus characteristics and can run up to the upper 90s, and he has decent feel for both breaking balls in his arsenal. Cleveland took on Alex Clemmey as an elite project in 2023; they’re doing the same with Mobley in 2024.

Alfonsin Rosario – OF – (Low-A): Acquired from the Cubs for Eli Morgan in November, Rosario’s loud tools were on full display in his first full year of professional baseball in 2024. With Low-A Myrtle Beach, Rosario blasted 16 home runs and swiped 20 bags in 109 games. Maybe most impressively, Rosario managed to walk at a 12.3% clip, allowing his speed to play up. He’s very well built for a 20-year-old outfielder, and if he can lower his 32% K-Rate from this past year, he could possess all the necessary tools to be a big league corner outfielder.

Erik Sabrowski – LHP – (MLB): Sabrowski shined in his first eight MLB appearances, not allowing a run while punching out 19 and walking just four in 12.2 IP at the end of 2024. This came on the heels of a so-so Triple-A stint, but one where he K’ed 53 in 37 innings after punching 26 and walking just two in 11.2 Double-A innings. The native of Edmonton just turned 27 years old in late October, but his mid 90s fastball and elite downer curveball could make him the next Cleveland bullpen success story that you never saw coming.

Cameron Sullivan – RHP – (Complex): The Guardians saved some slot money on college arms in the middle rounds of the draft to overslot Sullivan in the seventh round by nearly doubling his $279,000 slot value. The Indiana high school product can run his heater up to the high 90s with excellent ride, and works off of the gas with both a cutter and sweeper as well as a changeup. We have yet to see Sullivan make his pro debut, but he could have some of the loudest stuff in the system from the jump.

George Valera – OF – (Triple-A): It’s hard to believe that George Valera just turned 24 years old in November, and is still younger than top 100 pitchers Quinn Mathews and Brandon Sproat. Valera has spent parts of the last three seasons with Triple-A Columbus, and there’s zero doubting his raw power or plus-plus plate discipline. There is, however, room to doubt not only his ability to stay on the field but also his malleability in the box and defensive prowess. At points it still feels as though Valera only has one swing, but that “A-Swing” with an overexaggerated barrel tip is as pretty of a hack as there is in the minor leagues.

Kahlil Watson – UTIL – (Double-A): The former first round pick of the Marlins was rather unceremoniously sent to Cleveland in 2023 after a variety of issues reared their heads through his first few professional seasons, but Watson may have put together his most encouraging season yet in 2024. Spending the whole year with Double-A Akron, Watson clubbed 16 home runs and swiped 15 bases in just 96 games. His .220 clip, while not great, was marginally up from his 2023 total. After spending time at short, second, third, center and left with the RubberDucks, Watson may have found his ticket to the big leagues: in a utility role.

Ryan Webb – LHP – (Triple-A): It was a bit of a surprise that Webb went unselected in the Rule 5 Draft this offseason. The former fourth round pick out of Georgia was excellent during the 2024 MiLB season, throwing to a 2.80 ERA in 141.1 IP between Akron and Columbus. While no individual offering jumps off the page data-wise with Webb, his plus feel for the zone with all four of his offerings is his most valuable trait. His low 90s fastball works well with a slider and changeup, and a tumbling curveball can also be a solid out-pitch. If the Guardians are searching for innings in the back of their rotation as soon as Opening Day, they could be thanking their lucky stars that Webb is still in their threads.