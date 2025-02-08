Cleveland Guardians Top 15 Prospects
Headlined by 2024's No. 1 overall pick in Travis Bazzana, the Guardians farm system is once again as deep as any in Major League Baseball.
The Cleveland Guardians are a well-oiled machine. Constantly in contention in the American League, Cleveland has carved out an identity for themselves both offensively and on the mound. With the bat, they will wear you down with constant paper cuts until Jose Ramirez delivers the big blow. On the mound, five quality innings will pave the way to the best bullpen in baseball.
This machine reloads constantly by drafting, signing and trading exceptionally well. President of Baseball Operations Chris Antonetti and the rest of the Guardians front office has mastered a plan of attack, and they’re seeing success year-in and year-out.
1. Travis Bazzana – 2B – (Double-A)
Height/Weight: 5’11″, 195 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 1st Round (1), 2024 (CLE) | ETA: 2025
|HIT
|PLATE DISC.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|55/60
|60/65
|45/50
|60/60
|45/45
|55
As sound of an offensive profile as you’ll find, Bazzana pushed his ceiling higher by adding power ahead of his junior season. The Aussie is a gamer of all gamers and should not spend much time in the Minor Leagues.
Hitting
Starting crouched with his hands relatively high and close to his slot, Bazzana gets into his back side with a rhythmic leg kick and a slight pull backwards with his scap. An extremely athletic operation in the box, Bazzana repeats his moves well and is consistently on time. His feel for the barrel has always stood out, getting to pitches in all four quadrants with ease while still elevating with consistency.
His is particularly adept to getting to pitches on the inside part of the plate, turning fastballs around in spots that would blow up a lot of hitters. He creates a great angle for pulling the ball in the air while remaining as efficient as possible to pitches in that location, showcasing comfortably above average to his pull side. He handles left on left matchups with ease and comfort as well.
Bazzana’s has a fantastic feel for the strike zone and stays committed to his approach despite being pitched around as much as anyone in college baseball. Between his naturally smaller strike zone, control of the barrel and approach, he is extremely difficult to punch out. There’s plus hit and at least average power in the tank for Bazzana with a knack for getting on base that can push him over the top.
Defense/Speed
Bazzana exclusively played second base in his draft year, where he is sure-handed with a fringy arm. A plus runner, it could be worth auditioning him in centerfield or left field where his elite makeup and instincts could help him catch on quickly. He should be a threat on the base paths, stealing 66 bags in 77 tries during his collegiate career.
Outlook
Though he’s maxed out physically, Bazzana leaves nothing on the table. He answered the power questions by launching 28 home runs in his draft year (and 6 in just 33 games on the Cape), with a big leap in exit velocities and an improved ability to pull fastballs to bolster his case. The second base profile is not ideal, but Bazzana compensates for it in just about every other facet of his game with face-of-the-franchise makeup. Even if the raw power trends closer to average in pro ball, Bazzana’s plus hit tool and plate discipline should allow him to tap into 20+ homers while being an on base machine.
2. Chase DeLauter – OF – (Triple-A)
Height/Weight: 6’4″, 235 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 1st Round (16), 2022 (CLE) | ETA: 2025
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|55/60
|55/60
|50/60
|60/60
|45/55
|55
As athletic of a 6-foot-4, 230+ pound baseball player you’ll find in the Minor Leagues, DeLauter’s Junior season and professional debut was wiped out by a broken foot before another foot issue delayed his start to 2023. He has made up for lost time by putting up huge numbers in High-A, Double-A and the Arizona Fall League, flashing a potentially elite blend of hit and power.
Hitting
Big and strong with a compact swing, DeLauter is direct to the baseball but still packs a punch. There’s still a noticeable slide forward as he swings, which results in the short finish that can look like he is cutting off his swing.
It is not necessarily a major detriment because of how efficient his path is, how much bat speed he generates and his barrel accuracy. The one area that could be a challenge for is hard stuff in, as it is even more difficult to avoid being crowded or tied up on velocity inside if there is any premature forward move.
He has already posted exit velocities as high as 112 mph on multiple occasions with a 90th percentile exit velocity above 104 mph in 2023. There’s likely more power in the tank as he continues to improve his base.
DeLauter’s barrel accuracy and efficiency to the ball is extremely impressive, running plus contact rates both in and out of the zone. The icing on the cake is his patient approach, drawing free passes at a decent clip, while running a chase rate below 20%. Good pitch recognition skills and impressive barrel control have helped him produce strong numbers against secondary offerings as well.
A potential blend of plus hit and power with a good approach, DeLauter boasts more offensive upside than any prospect in the Guardians system with multi-All Star upside.
Defense/Speed
A plus runner, DeLauter looks the part in centerfield with good reads and comfortable routes. If he slows down, his plus arm would play well in either corner where he could be a plus defender, but he has the ability to stick in center.
Outlook
Having only played a total of 100 collegiate games including his time on the Cape prior to his pro debut in 2023, DeLauter has had a lot of layoff time and not a lot of at bats. Factor in that DeLauter’s limited collegiate at bats was mostly against weaker competition at James Madison University and it is even more impressive how he was able to demolish his way through High-A, Double-A and the Arizona Fall League.
Potential for a rare blend of hit and power paired with good speed and a chance to stick in center give DeLauter an exciting profile that could quickly make him one of the more exciting outfield prospects in baseball. There’s shades of Kyle Tucker here.
3. Angel Genao – SS – (High-A)
Height/Weight: 5’10″, 170 | Bat/Throw: S/R | IFA: $1.1M – 2021 (CLE) | ETA: 2026
|HIT
|PLATE DISC.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|45/55
|50/55
|40/45
|55/55
|45/55
|55
The prize of the Guradians’ 2021 IFA class, Genao immediately stood out with his polish at the plate and ability to pick it on the left side of the infield. He has tapped into a bit more impact in 2024.
Hitting
A switch hitter, Genao starts slightly more crouched and open from the left side of the plate with his hands higher. He gets into a sizable leg kick from both sides with a big hand load, but has a good feel for his body and repeats his moves pretty well. As he faces more challenging pitching, he may benefit from toning down the operation, but the contact rates have been consistently strong through the lower levels. He has already flashed the ability to do so, sometimes simplifying to a toe tap with two strikes.
Power is unlikely to be a huge part of his game, but Genao offers a bit more impact than the other switch-hitting middle infield types in the Guardians org with an average exit velocity above 88 mph. He has more pop from the right side, with slightly higher exit velocities and lower ground ball rates while he makes more consistent contact from the left side.
Though he does not walk much, Genao makes good swing decisions overall and sticks to his approach, helping him perform better than most with two strikes. A well-rounded hitter, Genao has the ingredients to climb the Minor Leagues quickly.
Defense/Speed
Comfortable actions, a rocket for an arm and solid instincts give Genao a good chance at sticking on the left side of the infield. His range is fringy for shortstop, though the aforementioned instincts and arm strength help compensate and give him a shot to be a solid defender at the position. It took time for Genao to regain his quickness after a meniscus tear during 2023 Spring Training, but he is now moving like an above average runner, who could steal 20+ bags annually.
Outlook
The most intriguing of the Guardians middle-infield prospects, Genao has made a big leap in 2024 thanks to health and simply settling into pro baseball. His feel for the game on both sides of the ball, likelihood of sticking on the left side of the infield and advanced ability to swing it from both sides make Genao a high-probability big leaguer who could grow into an above average regular. He’s a fiery player and spark plug that can set the tone at the top of a lineup with a skill set that should continue to develop as he matures.
4. Jaison Chourio – OF – (Low-A)
Height/Weight: 6’1″, 170 | Bat/Throw: S/R | IFA: $1.2M – 2022 (CLE) | ETA: 2027
|HIT
|PLATE DISC.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|50/60
|50/55
|30/40
|60/60
|40/50
|50
The younger brother of Brewers outfielder Jackson Chourio, Jaison is a switch-hitter with good contact skills and athleticism.
Hitting
A switch hitter with a similar setup from both sides, Chourio starts slightly open with a hovering leg kick that gathers him into his backside. His athleticism is evident in the box, showcasing impressive adjustability and a good feel for the barrel. Already using his base well, Chourio is able to tap into a bit more impact than his slender frame may suggest. That said, he’s more likely to be a 10-15 home run threat with plenty of doubles.
Chourio is patient and sticks to his approach, helping him walk more than he has struck out at the lower levels. He is still working on recognizing breaking balls more consistently, but hedges that with the aforementioned adjustability, getting to tough pitches with B swings.
While his left-handed swing is a little more natural, the splits have been pretty consistent from both sides of the plate in Chourio’s professional career. It’s hit-over-power, but Chourio’s ability to draw walks and tap into at least gap-to-gap pop could make him a fun top of the order bat.
Defense/Speed
Despite being a plus runner, Chourio is a bit shaky in centerfield both from a reads and actions perspective. He likely projects best in a corner where his above average arm would play fine. Chourio has improved as a base stealer each season, looking like a potential 20-30 bag threat.
Outlook
Chourio’s feel to hit, approach and athleticism make him a higher floor prospect relative to his lower-level peers. The likelihood of moving off of centerfield puts more pressure on the bat, but there’s plenty of room to add strength on Chourio’s frame and he has already flashed some sneaky pop. He has the ingredients to be a top-of-the-order table setter who gets on base at a high clip.
5. Welbyn Francisca – SS – (Low-A)
Height/Weight: 5’9″, 170 | Bat/Throw: S/R | IFA: $1.3M – 2023 (CLE) | ETA: 2028
|HIT
|PLATE DISC.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|50/60
|40/50
|30/40
|55/55
|45/55
|50+
A prototypical Guardians prospect, Francisca boasts impressive bat-to-ball skills from both sides of the plate and a solid glove up the middle, earning him a $1.3 million pay day in the 2023 IFA period.
Hitting
Only slightly different setups from each side of the plate, Francisca starts crouched from the left side and open. His pre-swing moves are very similar, utilizing a rhythmic leg kick from both sides of the plate. His barrel accuracy and knack for hitting immediately stood out from both sides of the plate upon entering pro ball, making it to the Arizona Complex League prior to his 18th birthday and to Low-A shortly after, where he put up a 141 wRC+ in 29 games.
Small in stature, Francisca is capped power wise, but generates above average bat speed, especially from the right side. His path is flatter, resulting in more ground balls, though that should improve as he cleans up his mechanics a bit.
Already possessing a solid approach, Francisca has walked more than he has struck between the DSL and Complex, with an ability to recognize spin that is ahead of his peers. There’s potentially a scrappy, low strikeout, high contact profile here with enough bat speed to produce plenty of doubles.
Defense/Speed
A good athlete with above average wheels, Francisca is ahead of his years in the field, reading hops well with soft hands and an above average arm. He’s still getting comfortable throwing from different angles and on the run, but that should come with reps. He has the chops to stick at short, though a move to second base isn’t out of the question. Francisca swiped 19 bags on 23 tries in 2024 and appeared to grow more comfortable with the green light as the season progressed.
Outlook
Mashing between the Complex League and Low-A shortly after his 18th birthday, Francisca is cut from a similar cloth to many of the prospects who the Guardians have moved through the Minor Leagues quickly. Relatively speaking, the floor is higher for Francisca than most teenage middle-infielders, though it’s worth wondering how much upside there is given his frame and lack of a true plus tool. Having such an advanced feel to hit from both sides of the plate with at least gap to gap power and a shot to stick at short, there’s a table-setting middle-infield profile to dream on.
6. Ralphy Velazquez – 1B – (High-A)
Height/Weight: 6’2″, 235 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 1st Round (23), 2023 (CLE) | ETA: 2027
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|40/50
|45/55
|55/65
|30/30
|35/45
|50
A big left-handed slugger, Velazquez has already made the move to first base from catcher where he looked like one of the more impressive hitters at Low-A before being challenged by High-A pitching in the second half. Velazquez has as much power potential as any hitter in the Guardians system.
Hitting
Starting crouched with a wide base and the bat rested on his shoulder, Velazquez features a simple load, coiling inwards as he pulls his hands backwards to his slot. The stretch and his powerful lower half help him create plenty of torque, already boasting plus power to the pull side.
Being so rotational can sometimes take Velazquez off of pitches on the outer third, but it appears to be more of a matter of an aggressive intention to pull something hard in the air rather than an inability to stay on such pitches. Considering he was just 18 years old at the start of the 2024 season and is already powerful enough to pull stuff on the outer half over the right field wall, it’s not going to be as important for Velazquez to have an “all fields” approach as other hitters. He also has flashed the ability to catch balls deep and back spin them over the left fielder’s head.
He already uses the ground impressively to generate force, with a path that creates plenty of loft and a decent feel for the barrel. Velazquez has improve in the plate discipline department as he has racked up more professional at bats and has demonstrated the ability to recognize spin. There’s enough power for 30+ homers.
Defense/Speed
Initially drafted as a catcher, the Guardians opted to move Velazquez to first base to allow him to focus on his development at the plate. He’s a decent athlete and should be able to hold down the position as he gains comfort.
Outlook
Already flashing big time impact and a solid feel to hit, Velazquez has the potential to be a middle of the order masher. The move to first base puts more pressure on his bat, but early returns indicate that should not be much of an issue. His challenging transition into High-A may have been exacerbated by a lingering illness, and even through the struggles, he kept his strikeout rate in check while walking at a solid clip. Velazquez has as much power potential as any bat in the Guardians system and flashed plenty of it in his first full pro season.
7. Cooper Ingle – C – (Double-A)
Height/Weight: 5’10″, 195 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 4th Round (125), 2023 (CLE) | ETA: 2027
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|55/55
|55/60
|30/40
|50/50
|40/50
|50
A contact-oriented backstop with a great feel for the strike zone, Ingle made a smooth transition to pro ball offensively, hitting over .300 with an OPS near .900 in 110 games between High-A and Double-A.
Hitting
Starting with his feet about shoulder-width apart and his weight stacked on his back side, Ingle holds his back side well through his hovering stride against fastballs, but can drift a bit prematurely against secondaries. While Ingle still gets bat on ball against secondaries at a similar clip, there’s a large gap in quality of contact, with an average exit velocity of 90.5 mph against fastballs versus just 85 mph against all other offerings.
Ingle’s feel for the barrel and patience still stand out, producing plus contact rates and a chase rate of just 20%, on his way to an on base percentage north of .400 between High-A and Double-A in 2024..
He is undoubtedly a hit-over-power bat, but there’s at least some feel to pull the ball in the air, giving him the potential for 10-15 home runs. If he can improve his quality of contact against secondaries, Ingle has the ingredients to supplement his on base skills with plenty of doubles.
Defense/Speed
Ingle is an athletic catcher who moves well behind the dish. His receiving has progressed since he split time between catching and outfield at Clemson, now grading out close to average. His arm is average, but plays up thanks to his quick transfer and release. Ingle relies on athleticism more than technique still with the latter continuing to come along, giving him the potential for average defense behind the dish.
Outlook
With a high offensive floor and defense that has progressed nicely behind the dish, Ingle is a high-probability big league catcher. His feel to hit and approach give him the potential to be a high OPB threat which could make him an above average primary catcher assuming the glove reaches average as it projects to.
8. Juan Brito – 2B – (Triple-A)
Height/Weight: 5’11”, 200 | Bat/Throw: S/R | IFA: $60K – 2019 (COL) | ETA: 2025
|HIT
|PLATE DISC.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|50/50
|60/60
|50/50
|40/40
|45/45
|45+
A diamond in the rough as a $60K IFA signing, Brito immediately impressed with his feel to hit from both sides of the plate before being targeted by the Guardians in exchange for Nolan Jones. He has exchanged some hit for power at the upper levels, but still consistently puts together good at bats.
Hitting
A switch hitter who starts upright with his hands out in front of him, Brito deploys a different load from each side of the plate, more dramatically sinking into his back side as a lefty. He gets to his spot early, but as he gets into his back hip, his torso bends over home plate which can make him feel crowded with struggles turning hard stuff around on the inner half.
His exit velocities are right on the cusp of average and he does a good job of creating loft to all fields to tap into fringy power. Historically far more productive from the left side, Brito adjusted his setup and load slightly from the right side and enjoyed much better results in 2024.
Running a chase rate around 20% with good overall swing decisions, Brito has consistently walked at a high clip at each stop and nearly as much as he has struck out as a pro. There’s enough juice for around 15 homers and plenty of extra base hits to both gaps.
Defense/Speed
Though limited range wise, Brito has soft hands and an average arm. He projects best second base, but has displayed the versatility to plug in at third base, first base and even the outfield some. Brito is a fringy runner who will likely mix in a handful of bags at best.
Outlook
Traded by the Rockies for Nolan Jones ahead of the 2023 season, Brito fits the bill of what the Guardians typically target in prospects. Even if he’s not the plus hitter he once looked like he could be, Brito’s ability to drive the ball in the air and get on base give him enough offensive upside to keep himself in the lineup every day and his defensive versatility only helps his case. At worst, Brito should be a good bench/utility option.
9. Braylon Doughty – RHP – (CPX)
Height/Weight: 6’1″, 195 | Bat/Throw: R/R | CB-A (36), 2024 (CLE) | ETA: 2027
|Fastball
|Curveball
|Slider
|Changeup
|Command
|FV
|50/55
|60/60
|50/60
|40/50
|45/55
|45+
An athletic right-hander with a great feel to spin it, Doughty is an intriguing balance of polish and upside for a prep arm.
Arsenal
Doughty flexes his athleticism and balance on the mound by varying his leg kick to throw hitters off, sometimes holding it at the top or hesitating, other times working quicker to home while filling up the zone at a solid clip. Out of the stretch, Doughty works extremely quick to home and holds runners on well.
A three pitch mix, Doughty’s fastball will sit 92-94 mph, but has pushed to the mid 90s in shorter spurts. The shape is somewhat standard at this point, but Doughty generates high spin rates, providing optimism that he can create more ride as he shores up his spin efficiency.
His best pitch is his 80-82 mph curveball with two-plane break, hovering around 2,900-3,100 RPM. It already has the looks of a plus pitch with a good feel to locate it east and west. Doughty will also throw a slider in the mid-to-upper 80s, also flashing plus, but it can blend with his curveball. The fourth offering for Doughty is a changeup in the mid 80s that flashes average but has been inconsistent for him given his limited use of it.
Outlook
Doughty’s athleticism and feel to pitch makes him the ideal template for an organization like the Guardians to build on and develop. Having flashed velocities as high as 97 mph, it will be interesting to see where Doughty sits in his first pro season as well as if he can find more spin efficiency on his high spin heater to push it closer to a plus pitch. With his quality breaking balls and a changeup that has a chance to develop into a viable offering, Doughty has a great chance to stick as a starter.
10. Joey Oakie – RHP – (CPX)
Height/Weight: 6’3″, 200 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 3rd Round (84), 2024 (CLE) | ETA: 2027
|Fastball
|Slider
|Changeup
|Command
|FV
|60/65
|60/60
|35/45
|35/50
|45+
The Guardians snagged Oakie in the third round but signed him to a $2 million bonus (roughly the 46th overall slot value) to forego his commitment to Iowa. Oakie has loud stuff from a unique release, giving him the potential to miss a lot of bats.
Arsenal
Oakie works down on the mound well from a low three quarters angle, generating above average extension from a sub five foot release. He will utilizes a pair of fastballs, both of which sitting 93-95 mph, touching a few ticks higher. Oakie naturally creates arm side run from his slot, with his sinker averaging around 13 inches of horizontal movement, but oftentimes getting more. He will also throw a four seamer where the vertical action will really play up from his low release point and horizontal arm angle, generating plenty of whiff within the zone and especially at the top.
He has an excellent feel to spin his mid 80s slider, averaging around 15 inches of sweep. The ridiculous amount of horizontal separation Oakie generates between his slider and fastball only plays up further from his angle. The sharp, late break on it makes it a potential wipeout pitch to righties, but still a good back leg burier to lefties.
Oakie will mix in a firm changeup that is a work in progress, but could develop into a quality third pitch as he throws it more and develops a feel for it given the natural arm side run he creates.
Outlook
While the development of his changeup and overall command will be important in his effort to stick as a starter, Oakie possessing a pair of fastballs that can play at all four quadrants paired with his slider should buy him plenty of time. Oakie has a chance to blend whiff and ground balls in a way that could make him an effective starter, but he will need to repeat his unique delivery a bit more consistently to fill up the zone at a higher clip. He has the fall back of a nasty relief option with a plus fastball slider duo.
11. C.J. Kayfus – 1B – (Double-A)
Height/Weight: 6’0″, 190 | Bat/Throw: L/L | 3rd Round (93) – 2023 (CLE) | ETA: 2025
|HIT
|PLATE DISC.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|50/50
|45/50
|40/45
|45/45
|50/50
|45
Kayfus improved his draft stock in his junior season with a solid showing on the Cape and an uptick in power at the University of Miami. Adding some juice to his hit-first profile enticed the Guardians enough to snag Kayfus in the third round of the 2023 draft.
After the ink dried, Kayfus enjoyed a fantastic 17 game cameo in Low-A, carrying the momentum into 2024 where he quickly ripped through High-A and kept things rolling into Double-A. Nothing jumps off of the page, but Kayfus clearly has a knack for hitting that is hard to ignore. Now that 20 home runs is not totally a reach for the first baseman, Kayfus has a shot to carve out an everyday role if he can keep hitting.
A smooth stroke from the left-side, he produces average fringy exit velocities, but generates good carry. Handling lefties well helps his case and he has seen some action in the outfield, though it may be a reach that he can be viable out there.
12. Andrew Walters – RHP – (MLB)
Height/Weight: 6’4″, 220 | Bat/Throw: R/R | CB-B (62), 2023 (CLE) | ETA: 2024
|Fastball
|Slider
|Changeup
|Command
|FV
|60/60
|60/60
|35/45
|35/40
|45
Loud stuff from a 6-foot-4, 220 pound frame helped Walters fly through the Minor Leagues and into the Guardians bullpen to aid their playoff push despite spotty command. His fastball averages north of 96 mph with above average carry, exploding through the zone. Between the minor leagues and the majors, opponents hit just .180 against his fastball with an in zone whiff rate above 30%.
Working off of his fastball is a plus slider at 85-88 mph. The gyro action it features tunnels well off of Walters’ lively fastball with opponents barely hitting over .100 against the pitch and an in zone whiff rate of 35%. The late, downward bite it features makes it a put away pitch to both righties and lefties. Walters will mix in a splitter that has good characteristics, but he struggles to land it for a strike enough for hitters to respect it.
Walters should be a quality bullpen option for the Guardians on Opening Day with the difference between him being a solid relief option vs. a high leverage option ultimately being dependent on whether his inconsistent command gets in the way.
13. Doug Nikhazy – LHP – (Triple-A)
Height/Weight: 6’0″, 210 | Bat/Throw: L/L | 2nd Round (58), 2021 (CLE) | ETA: 2025
|Fastball
|Changeup
|Slider
|Curveball
|Command
|FV
|45/45
|55/55
|55/55
|40/40
|40/45
|45
Added to the Guardians 40 man roster following the 2024 season, Nikhazy is coming off of his best season as a pro, pitching to a 2.98 ERA in 123 2/3 innings between Double-A and Triple-A. Nikhazy compensates for his lack of velocity with a funky, cross-fire delivery, hiding the ball well while creating a tough angle for hitters. Even with the cross-fire delivery, Nikhazy gets plus extension and above average vert, further aiding his 90-92 mph fastball.
Nikhazy’s changeup and slider are both above average pitches with him commanding the latter much more consistently, landing it for a strike 70% of the time with above average whiff rates. The changeup has a chance to be an even better swing and miss pitch with more consistent command, registering a swinging strike rate of 26% in 2024, but Nikhazy only threw it 10% of the time.
For Nikhazy to reach his potential as a No. 5 starter, he will need to fill up the zone a little more frequently as his 11% walk rate will be harder to mitigate at the highest level. At worst, Nikhazy is a strong depth arm, at best he can funk his way into being a back end innings eater.
14. Parker Messick – LHP – (Double-A)
Height/Weight: 6’0″, 225 | Bat/Throw: L/L | 2nd Round (54), 2022 (CLE) | ETA: 2025
|Fastball
|Changeup
|Slider
|Curveball
|Command
|FV
|50/50
|60/60
|45/45
|40/40
|55/55
|45
A pitchability southpaw with a maxed out frame, Messick compensates for his lack of projection with an advanced feel to throw and sneaky pitch characteristics. The fastball has ticked up since being drafted from FSU, sitting at 92-93 mph with above average carry from a 5.5 foot release height.
Messick’s best pitch is his above average changeup, averaging more than 14 inches of horizontal and pairing well off of his fastball from his release point. He has picked up well-above average whiff and chase numbers on the pitch as a pro, while holding hitters well under the Mendoza line. He will mix in a slider that flashes average and a strike stealing curveball. Above average command and intangibles could slot Messick into the back of a rotation.
15. Johnathan Rodriguez – OF – (MLB)
Height/Weight: 6’2″, 225 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 3rd Round (102) – 2017 (CLE) | ETA: 2025
|HIT
|PLATE DISC.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|40/40
|50/55
|60/60
|40/40
|40/40
|40+
A big, burly power hitter, Rodriguez hit 29 home runs in back to back seasons, Rodriguez cut his chase rate by around 8%, helping cut his strikeout rate and up his walk rate. Running a 90th percentile exit velocity of 108 mph, Rodriguez possesses plus raw power and gets into it to all fields. More than half of his homers were to the opposite field.
Rodriguez demolishes velocity, posting an OPS north of 1.000 against fastballs 93+ mph, but will run into trouble against sliders. A lefty killer, Rodriguez slashed .350/.438/.707 against southpaws in 2024 with a strikeout rate of just 18%. Though he’s limited to below average defense in a corner, Rodriguez moves well enough to get by with a plus arm. His ability to hit lefties and high velocity makes him a great short platoon/bench option, but if he can handle right-handed spin better as he gains more experience, his plus power could make him a second division regular.
Other Names to Consider
Franco Aleman – RHP – (Triple-A): The former 10th round pick in 2021 out of the University of Florida has blossomed into yet another leverage arm that the Guardians can turn to over the next few years. A big, physical right-hander at 6-fot-6 and 235 pounds, Aleman threw to a 1.99 ERA with just 14 hits allowed and 34 punchouts in 22.2 IP in an injury-shortened 2024 campaign. He only has two pitches in his arsenal, but his upper 90s heater with great ride pairs with a sharp slider to create the two-pitch mix of a possible set-up man.
Robert Arias – OF – (DSL): Signing for nearly $2 million last January, Arias is a tall and skinny outfielder with plenty more room to fill out, weighing in an just 168 pounds. The left-handed hitter slashed .247/.367/.347 in his first 41 games in the Dominican Summer League and swiped 29 bags while striking out just 15 times in 150 at-bats. While there is minimal present power for Arias, he fits the billing of what the Guardians look for when it comes to hit tool-oriented outfielders that can go get it from multiple positions.
Jacob Cozart – C – (High-A): T big-bodied catcher out of NC State was the 48th overall pick in this past summer’s draft after clubbing 19 home runs and walking 52 times in 61 games with the Wolfpack in the spring. Standing at 6-foot-3 and 222 pounds, Cozart fits the bill of a bat-first catcher, but the 1.038 OPS with metal backs up the narrative. His swing is geared for lift, and his plus plate discipline could make him a decent backup option for the more twitchy Bo Naylor.
Daniel Espino – RHP – (Double-A): When Espino is on the mound, he deals. The problem: he hasn’t been on the mound since May of 2022 with shoulder capsule and rotator cuff injuries. The native of Panama and the former first round pick just turned 24 years old and boasted a near 80-grade fastball and slider when at full health, but we can only guess what the arsenal looks like when he returns.
Josh Hartle – LHP – (Complex): The third round pick of the Pirates this past summer was part of the Spencer Horwitz deal this offseason after underwhelming mightily in his draft year at Wake Forest. He looked like a clear-cut first round talent after logging a 2.81 ERA and a 140/21 K/BB ratio in over 100 innings as a Sophomore in 2024, but a 5.79 ERA and diminished stuff catalyzed the slide down draft boards as a Junior. Hartle has a true four-pitch mix and has an unorthodox and low throw, but flawless execution is vital to his success.
Michael Kennedy – LHP – (High-A): Acquired alongside Hartle and Luis Ortiz in the Spencer Horwitz reroute, the former fourth round pick of the Pirates continued to show immense promise in his age 19 season. After throwing to a 2.12 ERA and a .170 BAA in 46.2 IP at the Complex in ’23, Kennedy cut the walk rate in more than half in 2024 with a 95/19 K/BB ratio, including 15/3 in 10.2 IP with Greensboro to finish the year. A shorter but well-built lefty arm, Kennedy hides the ball well in his delivery, allowing 90-91 to play up from where it typically would. Pairing it with a slider and changeup combination with good feel for all three, Kennedy is an exciting lower level project for Cleveland in 2025.
Chase Mobley – RHP – (Complex): The 6-foot-5 right-hander may have been Cleveland’s 10th round pick this past summer, but the Guardians forked over $1.8 million to sign him away from a Florida State commitment. The tall-yet-athletic Mobley’s fastball has plus characteristics and can run up to the upper 90s, and he has decent feel for both breaking balls in his arsenal. Cleveland took on Alex Clemmey as an elite project in 2023; they’re doing the same with Mobley in 2024.
Alfonsin Rosario – OF – (Low-A): Acquired from the Cubs for Eli Morgan in November, Rosario’s loud tools were on full display in his first full year of professional baseball in 2024. With Low-A Myrtle Beach, Rosario blasted 16 home runs and swiped 20 bags in 109 games. Maybe most impressively, Rosario managed to walk at a 12.3% clip, allowing his speed to play up. He’s very well built for a 20-year-old outfielder, and if he can lower his 32% K-Rate from this past year, he could possess all the necessary tools to be a big league corner outfielder.
Erik Sabrowski – LHP – (MLB): Sabrowski shined in his first eight MLB appearances, not allowing a run while punching out 19 and walking just four in 12.2 IP at the end of 2024. This came on the heels of a so-so Triple-A stint, but one where he K’ed 53 in 37 innings after punching 26 and walking just two in 11.2 Double-A innings. The native of Edmonton just turned 27 years old in late October, but his mid 90s fastball and elite downer curveball could make him the next Cleveland bullpen success story that you never saw coming.
Cameron Sullivan – RHP – (Complex): The Guardians saved some slot money on college arms in the middle rounds of the draft to overslot Sullivan in the seventh round by nearly doubling his $279,000 slot value. The Indiana high school product can run his heater up to the high 90s with excellent ride, and works off of the gas with both a cutter and sweeper as well as a changeup. We have yet to see Sullivan make his pro debut, but he could have some of the loudest stuff in the system from the jump.
George Valera – OF – (Triple-A): It’s hard to believe that George Valera just turned 24 years old in November, and is still younger than top 100 pitchers Quinn Mathews and Brandon Sproat. Valera has spent parts of the last three seasons with Triple-A Columbus, and there’s zero doubting his raw power or plus-plus plate discipline. There is, however, room to doubt not only his ability to stay on the field but also his malleability in the box and defensive prowess. At points it still feels as though Valera only has one swing, but that “A-Swing” with an overexaggerated barrel tip is as pretty of a hack as there is in the minor leagues.
Kahlil Watson – UTIL – (Double-A): The former first round pick of the Marlins was rather unceremoniously sent to Cleveland in 2023 after a variety of issues reared their heads through his first few professional seasons, but Watson may have put together his most encouraging season yet in 2024. Spending the whole year with Double-A Akron, Watson clubbed 16 home runs and swiped 15 bases in just 96 games. His .220 clip, while not great, was marginally up from his 2023 total. After spending time at short, second, third, center and left with the RubberDucks, Watson may have found his ticket to the big leagues: in a utility role.
Ryan Webb – LHP – (Triple-A): It was a bit of a surprise that Webb went unselected in the Rule 5 Draft this offseason. The former fourth round pick out of Georgia was excellent during the 2024 MiLB season, throwing to a 2.80 ERA in 141.1 IP between Akron and Columbus. While no individual offering jumps off the page data-wise with Webb, his plus feel for the zone with all four of his offerings is his most valuable trait. His low 90s fastball works well with a slider and changeup, and a tumbling curveball can also be a solid out-pitch. If the Guardians are searching for innings in the back of their rotation as soon as Opening Day, they could be thanking their lucky stars that Webb is still in their threads.