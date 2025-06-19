7 Atlanta Braves Prospects You Need To Know
While no Braves prospects are currently ranked inside our Top 100, there are still some exciting talents you should get to know.
It’s felt like a long time since the Atlanta Braves were considered to have one of the better farm systems in baseball. Since the days when Ronald Acuña Jr., Austin Riley, and Ozzie Albies headlined as Atlanta Braves prospects, the organization hasn’t cracked the top 20 in most minor league rankings. But that’s not necessarily a knock on the team.
The Braves are among the most aggressive organizations in baseball when it comes to promoting talent. We’ve seen the likes of Michael Harris II, Spencer Schwellenbach, and Drake Baldwin debut within three years of being drafted. A.J. Smith-Shawver made it in two, and Spencer Strider got the call late in his first full pro season.
In other words, if these guys had stayed in the minors longer, Atlanta’s system would look a lot more impressive. But that hasn’t been the Braves’ style, and to be fair, it’s worked out pretty well so far.
With the 2025 season being one fans have wanted to forget, let’s shift focus to the lower levels of the organization and highlight some prospects who could make waves soon. While no Braves cracked our most recent Just Baseball Top 100, these seven names are worth keeping an eye on.
Seven Atlanta Braves Prospects Worth Knowing
Didier Fuentes (RHP)
Affiliate: Triple-A Gwinnett Stripers
At just 20, Didier Fuentes has joined a very short list, alongside Ronald Acuña Jr. and Ozzie Albies, as only teenagers to appear in a Triple-A game in Braves organizational history.
After a strong debut in the DSL in 2022, Fuentes hit a rough patch in Low-A during 2023. But in his age-19 season last year, he took a big step forward. Just Baseball’s preseason No. 11 ranked Braves prospect, Fuentes has flashed improved command his his huge fastball and have shown increased confidence in his change-up and sinker. He finished with a 2.74 ERA, 3.31 FIP, 1.02 WHIP, and a 32.1% strikeout rate
The 2025 season has been a breakout year for Fuentes, who has already earned two promotions up to Triple-A. His rise mirrors the trajectories of fellow Braves arms A.J. Smith-Shawver and Spencer Strider.
|IP
|ERA
|FIP
|WHIP
|K%
|BB%
|High-A
|13.0
|5.54
|2.16
|1.00
|34.0%
|9.4%
|Double-A
|21.2
|4.98
|3.00
|1.29
|25.0%
|7.3%
|Triple-A
|4.2
|1.93
|3.77
|0.64
|35.3%
|0.0%
Though he’s been developed as a starter so far, Fuentes might thrive in a bullpen role at the next level. As a primarily fastball pitcher who averages 95.7 mph, a one-inning role may suit the young fireballer up for more immediate success.
With the current state of the Atlanta Braves bullpen, we might see Fuentes in Atlanta after just a couple more appearances at the Triple-A level.
JR Ritchie (RHP)
Affiliate: Double-A Columbus Clingstones
Coming in at No.10 on Just Baseball’s Top Braves prospects list, JR Ritchie feels like he’s been around forever. The Atlanta Braves drafted Ritchie in the Comp A round of the 2022 MLB Draft, signing him away from a UCLA commitment.
After a strong pro debut in 2022, Ritchie underwent Tommy John surgery, missing all of 2023 and half of 2024. In just 12 appearances upon return, he posted a 2.90 ERA, 4.19 FIP, 1.13 WHIP, and a 27.3% strikeout rate across 12 outings.
Ritchie picked up where he left off this year. After dominating in seven starts for High-A Rome (1.30 ERA, 0.79 WHIP), including a complete game one-hitter, he earned a promotion to Double-A. In five starts there, he’s continued to pitch well, showing a slight uptick in walks.
He doesn’t have overpowering velocity like some other Braves arms, but what sets Ritchie apart is his ability to command three pitches. Now fully healthy, he’s trending toward a spot in Atlanta’s future rotation.
Luke Sinnard (RHP)
Affiliate: High-A Rome Emperors
A towering 6-foot-8 right-hander, Luke Sinnard is working his way back from Tommy John surgery and doing so with encouraging results. After a standout sophomore season at Indiana, Sinnard was expected to go in the late first round before an injury in Regionals caused him to miss the entire 2024 season.
The Atlanta Braves then selected him in the third round of the 2024 MLB Draft.
He debuted this year in Low-A, posting a 0.92 ERA, 2.48 FIP, 1.16 WHIP, and a 33.3% strikeout rate across seven starts. Clearly needing a greater challenge, he was bumped up to High-A, where he’s already made a couple of starts.
Sinnard doesn’t light up the radar gun, but it plays up thanks to a high spin rate and being paired with a strong curveball and slider makes it difficult for opposing hitters.
In his first full year back, the Braves will manage his workload carefully, but the upside here is clear. If all goes well, he profiles as a solid mid-to-back-end starter in the future.
Owen Carey (OF)
Affiliate: Low-A Augusta GreenJackets
I’ll be honest, I didn’t know much about Owen Carey until recently. Atlanta took the prep outfielder in the 15th round of last year’s draft out of New Hampshire. The Braves signed him away from a Rutgers commitment, and so far, that decision is aging well.
The 18 year-old has hit the ground running in his first professional season. Carey is currently slashing .283/.354/.384 with a .738 OPS and 117 wRC+ through his first 58 games. He’s shown impressive discipline for a teenager, with a 15.2% strikeout rate and 7.2% walk rate while hitting atop Augusta’s lineup.
Among teenagers in Low-A, Carey ranks 11th in wRC+ and 12th in OPS. Not bad for someone who was largely overlooked on draft day as a late round flier.
Isaiah Drake (OF)
Affiliate: Low-A Augusta GreenJackets
A local product from North Atlanta High School, Isaiah Drake was selected in the fifth round of the 2023 MLB draft and signed him away from Georgia Tech. If the last name sounds familiar, it’s because he’s the younger brother of former Alabama and NFL running back Kenyan Drake.
The toolsy prep outfielder took a couple of years to put things together at the plate. In 2024, Drake slashed a measly .163/.259/.252 with a .511 OPS and a 35.3% strikeout rate.
But at just 19, he’s taken real steps forward this season. He’s up to .251/.340/.367 slash line with a .707 OPS and has cut his strikeout rate down to 25.6%. Drake’s OPS (.707) and wRC+ (107) also ranks within the top 20 of each category for teenagers in Low-A as well.
Together, the duo of Owen Carey and Isaiah Drake has provided a major spark to Augusta’s lineup. But they aren’t alone.
John Gil (SS)
Affiliate: Low-A Augusta GreenJackets
Completing the trio of bats that typically headline the Low-A team for the Atlanta Braves is John Gil. I couldn’t name the other two without giving Gil his flowers.
As just 17 years old, he signed as an International Free Agent in the Atlanta Braves’ 2023 class.
Gil quickly played himself out of the DSL with a .795 OPS and 127 wRC+ in 2023. Last season, Gil put up nearly identical numbers in the Florida Complex League and was promoted to Low-A at 18 years old. While he struggled in his first stint with Augusta, this season he’s found his groove, slashing 245/.345/.318 with a .663 OPS and 101 wRC+.
With a slender frame at 6-foot-1, Gil may not bring as much power to the shortstop position as some may prefer, but he excels at getting on base and using his speed. Through 191 games in his young career, he has maintained a .366 on-base percentage with a sub-17% strike out rate, 13.9% walk rate, and has totaled 95 stolen bases.
He won’t turn 20 until next year, and with shortstop being a question mark in the Braves’ long-term outlook, don’t be surprised if Gil plays himself into the big-league conversation sooner than expected.
Diego Tornes (OF)
Affiliate: Dominican Summer League
The youngest player on this list, Diego Tornes was Atlanta’s top international signee in the 2025 IFA class. He won’t turn 17 until July 3, but he’s already making noise in the Dominican Summer League.
In his first nine games, Tornes is slashing .270/.357/.432 with a .790 OPS. He’s currently on a seven-game hitting streak and has walked five times while striking out just seven times.
Already standing 6-foot-2, Tornes is a switch-hitter with big projection potential. It’s obviously early, but there’s legitimate excitement within the organization at what he can become. He could realistically reach Low-A as a 17 or 18 year old.
It’s too soon to make definitive claims, but the corner outfielder the Braves have been searching for might just be a few years away.