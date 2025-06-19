7 Atlanta Braves Prospects You Need To Know

It’s felt like a long time since the Atlanta Braves were considered to have one of the better farm systems in baseball. Since the days when Ronald Acuña Jr., Austin Riley, and Ozzie Albies headlined as Atlanta Braves prospects, the organization hasn’t cracked the top 20 in most minor league rankings. But that’s not necessarily a knock on the team.

The Braves are among the most aggressive organizations in baseball when it comes to promoting talent. We’ve seen the likes of Michael Harris II, Spencer Schwellenbach, and Drake Baldwin debut within three years of being drafted. A.J. Smith-Shawver made it in two, and Spencer Strider got the call late in his first full pro season.

In other words, if these guys had stayed in the minors longer, Atlanta’s system would look a lot more impressive. But that hasn’t been the Braves’ style, and to be fair, it’s worked out pretty well so far.

With the 2025 season being one fans have wanted to forget, let’s shift focus to the lower levels of the organization and highlight some prospects who could make waves soon. While no Braves cracked our most recent Just Baseball Top 100, these seven names are worth keeping an eye on.