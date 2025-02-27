Atlanta Braves Spring Training Storylines to Follow
The Atlanta Braves enter Spring Training gearing up for another run at the World Series. Here are some of the top storylines to follow.
Baseball fans, we’ve finally made it. Spring Training is underway, and we can officially declare that baseball is back.
With Spring Training comes renewed hope for fans of every team as they set their sights on the ultimate goal of winning the World Series. For the Atlanta Braves, that goal remains well within reach.
Fresh off a disappointing Wild Card round exit, the Braves will look slightly different than they had this time last year. Max Fried, Charlie Morton, and Travis d’Arnaud all departed in free agency. Jurickson Profar was brought in to be the everyday left fielder, while Bryan De La Cruz and Nick Allen were acquired to compete for depth positions.
However, the rest of the roster remains intact. While other teams made necessary acquisitions to bolster their rosters, the Atlanta Braves largely stood pat. Some fans questioned this approach, but the fact remains that Atlanta’s roster is still one of the best in baseball.
As Spring Training is underway in North Port, Florida, let’s take a look at the top storylines to follow.
Who Will Fill Out the Starting Rotation?
With Fried and Morton gone, the Braves must replace nearly 330 innings in their rotation. On top of that, Spencer Strider will miss the early part of the season as he is slowly brought along coming off major elbow surgery.
Spencer Schwellenbach emerged last season as one of the better young arms in the entire league. Reynaldo López surprised everyone as he was one of the most consistent pitchers in the rotation. Chris Sale, well, he did Chris Sale things on the way to winning the NL Cy Young Award.
When Strider returns, a rotation of Strider, Sale, Schwellenbach, and López could be among the best in the league. But until then, the focus will be on who earns the final spots in the rotation. With Strider likely out until late May, at least two starters will get the chance to prove themselves.
Ian Anderson and Grant Holmes appear to be leading the pack, as both are out of minor league options. Anderson, a World Series hero in 2021, has yet to regain his form after undergoing Tommy John surgery. Holmes, meanwhile, finally got his chance in the majors and earned valuable innings down the stretch for the Braves.
Bryce Elder, A.J. Smith-Shawver, and Hurston Waldrep will be right on their heels if either fails to secure the role. Elder being a former All-Star will hope to regain a spot in the rotation, while prospects Smith-Shawver and Waldrep may get a chance to prove themselves throughout Spring Training. However, given their inexperience, they may begin the year in Triple-A to refine their craft.
Who Will Step Up in the Bullpen?
The bullpen also has major questions to answer this spring. Atlanta lost A.J. Minter and Jesse Chavez to free agency, and is expected to miss the entire 2025 season due to injury.
Alex Anthopoulos attempted to sign a high-end reliever during the off-season, but key targets like Jeff Hoffman and Tanner Scott signed elsewhere. Instead, the Braves opted for a series of minor league deals, hoping a few of these arms will step up.
Brian Moran, Jordan Weems, Enyel De Los Santos, Chasen Shreve, Dylan Covey, Buck Farmer, and Jake Diekman were all signed to minor league contracts with Spring Training invites. Additionally, Anderson Pilar was selected in the Rule 5 Draft from Miami.
Atlanta will need several of these pitchers to prove they can contribute, as bullpen depth will be critical throughout the season.
Will There Be a Battle at Shortstop?
It’s no secret that shortstop was a glaring weakness for the Braves last season. After earning an All-Star nod in 2023, Orlando Arcia’s offensive production fell off significantly in 2024.
To Arcia’s credit, he was never expected to be a major offensive contributor. However, injuries forced him into a more prominent role at the plate, exposing his limitations at the plate.
While he remains an above-average defender, the bat needs to improve if the Braves want to avoid another liability in the lineup.
Atlanta acquired Nick Allen from Oakland this off-season. Allen would provide a minimal drop off defensively at the position. However, being a career .209 hitter with a .537 OPS, he doesn’t offer much offensively either.
Most Braves fans are eyeing Ignacio “Nacho” Alvarez Jr. as a potential replacement. The rookie got a taste of the big leagues last season, but even with a strong Spring Training, the Braves may opt to start him in Triple-A to get consistent at-bats.
Alvarez isn’t an ideal defensive shortstop, so his bat will have to carry him if he is to win the job.
Can Drake Baldwin Break Camp with Atlanta?
Drake Baldwin is the next in line of Braves’ fastest-rising prospects, following in the footsteps of Spencer Strider and Michael Harris II.
The young catcher carries plenty of buzz heading into Spring Training. With d’Arnaud gone, the only thing standing between Baldwin and the MLB roster is veteran backup Chadwick Tromp.
Sean Murphy is the clear-cut starter this coming season, that is not up for debate, but injuries have been a concern since he arrived in Atlanta. If Murphy were to miss time, relying on Tromp’s bat every day wouldn’t be an ideal situation.
The Braves must decide whether to carry Baldwin as Murphy’s backup or let him start the year in Triple-A, where he can get regular at-bats. That’s the tricky balance teams must navigate with highly-touted prospects.
Baldwin’s upside is very intriguing, but he’ll need a strong Spring Training to force Atlanta’s hand.
Who Will Claim the Fourth Outfield Spot?
The fourth outfielder role might seem minor, but for the Braves, it’s significant one. With Ronald Acuña Jr. expected to be out until May, the fourth outfielder will essentially be an Opening Day starter.
The leader in the clubhouse as Spring Training begins is Jarred Kelenic. Atlanta acquired him last off-season, hoping to unlock the potential that once made him a top prospect.
He started last year off strong but faded as the season progressed. Kelenic ultimately lost his spot to mid-season acquisition Ramón Laureano. It was later revealed that Kelenic played through multiple injuries, though he refused to use that as an excuse.
Bryan De La Cruz is another candidate for the position. Over four MLB seasons, he has posted a .253/.297/.407 slash line with a .704 OPS. While not elite, those numbers are solid enough to put pressure on Kelenic for the role.
Once Acuña returns, the outfield will consist of Acuña, Harris II, and Profar. But as Braves fans learned last year, depth is crucial. Ideally, both Kelenic and De La Cruz play well enough to platoon early in the season and provide quality bench options later in the season.
Summary
Spring Training is always an important time of year. For the Braves, the core group is established and only getting healthier. With Strider and Acuña Jr. working their way back, the biggest focus will be on the team’s depth.
The MLB season is long. Across 162 games, injuries and fatigue are inevitable. The Atlanta Braves hope to use Spring Training to solidify their depth and ensure that come October, they’re ready to chase another World Series title.