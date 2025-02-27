Atlanta Braves Spring Training Storylines to Follow

As Spring Training is underway in North Port, Florida, let’s take a look at the top storylines to follow.

Who Will Fill Out the Starting Rotation?

With Fried and Morton gone, the Braves must replace nearly 330 innings in their rotation. On top of that, Spencer Strider will miss the early part of the season as he is slowly brought along coming off major elbow surgery.

Spencer Schwellenbach emerged last season as one of the better young arms in the entire league. Reynaldo López surprised everyone as he was one of the most consistent pitchers in the rotation. Chris Sale, well, he did Chris Sale things on the way to winning the NL Cy Young Award.

When Strider returns, a rotation of Strider, Sale, Schwellenbach, and López could be among the best in the league. But until then, the focus will be on who earns the final spots in the rotation. With Strider likely out until late May, at least two starters will get the chance to prove themselves.

Ian Anderson and Grant Holmes appear to be leading the pack, as both are out of minor league options. Anderson, a World Series hero in 2021, has yet to regain his form after undergoing Tommy John surgery. Holmes, meanwhile, finally got his chance in the majors and earned valuable innings down the stretch for the Braves.

Bryce Elder, A.J. Smith-Shawver, and Hurston Waldrep will be right on their heels if either fails to secure the role. Elder being a former All-Star will hope to regain a spot in the rotation, while prospects Smith-Shawver and Waldrep may get a chance to prove themselves throughout Spring Training. However, given their inexperience, they may begin the year in Triple-A to refine their craft.