How Do the Braves Keep Drake Baldwin in the Lineup?

For the last four seasons, the Atlanta Braves have thrived using a two-catcher system, whether it was with Travis d’Arnaud, William Contreras, or Sean Murphy. Heading into the 2025 season, there was no clear number two option, leaving Murphy to assume the everyday role, as the Braves envisioned when they signed him to a long-term contract.

Drake Baldwin had other plans.

The rookie shot up the organizational ranks despite being a relatively unheralded prospect. A third-round pick out of Missouri State, Baldwin spent just two and a half seasons in the minors, where he slashed .272/.379/.428 with an .807 OPS across all levels.

Just Baseball’s No. 17 overall prospect entering 2025, Baldwin forced Atlanta’s hand and earned a spot on the Opening Day roster. But with Murphy under contract for at least three more seasons, how the Braves handle their catching tandem will be one of the more intriguing subplots of this season and beyond.