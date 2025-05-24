How Do the Braves Keep Drake Baldwin in the Lineup?
Drake Baldwin has burst onto the scene to start his career. How will the Braves split up playing time between Baldwin and Sean Murphy?
For the last four seasons, the Atlanta Braves have thrived using a two-catcher system, whether it was with Travis d’Arnaud, William Contreras, or Sean Murphy. Heading into the 2025 season, there was no clear number two option, leaving Murphy to assume the everyday role, as the Braves envisioned when they signed him to a long-term contract.
Drake Baldwin had other plans.
The rookie shot up the organizational ranks despite being a relatively unheralded prospect. A third-round pick out of Missouri State, Baldwin spent just two and a half seasons in the minors, where he slashed .272/.379/.428 with an .807 OPS across all levels.
Just Baseball’s No. 17 overall prospect entering 2025, Baldwin forced Atlanta’s hand and earned a spot on the Opening Day roster. But with Murphy under contract for at least three more seasons, how the Braves handle their catching tandem will be one of the more intriguing subplots of this season and beyond.
Stats updated prior to games on May 23.
The Timeshare So Far
When Murphy suffered a cracked rib during spring training, it opened up the door to give Baldwin the everyday catcher role. Though he began with a rough stretch with some of the worst BABIP luck a player can have, Baldwin has since burst onto the national scene.
Murphy returned after nine games and appeared to immediately reclaim his starting role. In April, he started 15 games to Baldwin’s 9. However, once the calendar turned to May, things began to shift. Murphy has made 11 starts to Baldwin’s 8 this month, and over the last 10 games, the split is dead even at five apiece.
To their credit, both catchers have been great. Murphy has maintained an .828 OPS and 129 wRC+, while Baldwin has been even better with a .930 OPS and 158 wRC+.
Defensively, Murphy has lived up to his reputation, recording 2 Blocks Above Average, a 25% caught stealing rate, and a 1.96 average pop time.
Baldwin, meanwhile, has also impressed. He ranks in the 82nd percentile in pitch framing (per Statcast), which is higher than Murphy. He has also posted a 1.95 pop time. However, he’s only thrown out four of 29 base stealers and ranks in the 10th percentile in blocking, so he still has room for improvement.
The challenge now: How do the Braves keep both of these bats in the lineup on a regular basis?
Brian Snitker has done what he can so far. There is only one spot available for the two players with Marcell Ozuna in the DH role. Whichever one of the two doesn’t start is often used off the bench in pinch-hit spots.
So what does all this mean for the rest of the season?
The Timeshare Going Forward
Simply put, the Braves can’t afford to keep Baldwin’s bat on the bench. He currently leads the team in batting average (.337), slugging (.551), OPS (.930), wOBA (.403), and wRC+ (158), and is third on the team in fWAR (1.3) despite having the 10th-fewest plate appearances. There is no doubt he has been a catalyst for the offense.
The shift toward an even timeshare has already begun, and it has been well-earned. Baldwin’s production in May has been nothing short of impressive:
|Catcher
|PA
|BA
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|wRC+
|Sean Murphy
|49
|.205
|.286
|.318
|.604
|71
|Drake Baldwin
|37
|.459
|.459
|.757
|1.216
|240
Let me be clear: I’m a Sean Murphy supporter. I think he gets treated unfairly by some Braves fans, largely because William Contreras has flourished in Milwaukee. But Murphy remains one of the most talented catchers in the league and would start for almost any other team.
That’s why it means a lot when I say Baldwin has earned the larger half of a 60/40-type split.
Figuring out how to spread the at-bats around is tough, I will admit. For this season, reverting back to a 60/40 or potentially an even split between both catchers, an approach Atlanta has used in recent years, seems to be the best way forward. Having two high-level catchers to rotate gives the Braves a real advantage.
Should Atlanta Trade Sean Murphy?
A popular talking point among Braves fans is whether the team should trade Murphy for upgrades elsewhere and allow Baldwin to move into a full-time role. I push back on that for two key reasons.
First, Drake Baldwin is still a rookie. He has yet to record 100 plate appearances for his career. I fully believe in his profile, but it’s still early. If he were to struggle or regress, the next men up in the organization are James McCann, Sandy León, and Jason Delay. I could only imagine the comments if one of them were in the lineup.
Second, Sean Murphy is an incredibly valuable and affordable asset. Murphy currently carries an affordable $15 million per year salary until 2028, with a $15 million club option for 2029 (his age-34 season). That’s elite value for an All-Star-caliber catcher in his prime.
That said, the Braves now have flexibility that they didn’t have before in the trade market. If the right trade offer presents itself, Alex Anthopoulos will have more to work with.
Sure, other teams will be interested if Atlanta entertains trading Murphy, but the Braves should be highly selective on the return assets. The Braves want to win now and in the future, so they should not give up such a valuable player unless the return is right.
Do I expect that to happen? No. But with Anthopoulos, you never say never.
Baldwin To The Outfield?
Another popular thought from Braves fans is the idea of moving Baldwin, or Murphy, to the outfield to keep both bats in the lineup. Admittedly, it is an intriguing option. Baldwin seems to have the athleticism to handle such a move.
But there’s one big problem: Neither Baldwin nor Murphy has played a single inning at any position other than catcher in the minors or the big leagues. Murphy has some first base experience dating back to college, but that’s it.
Asking Baldwin to learn the outfield on the fly, mid-season, is a huge risk and could set the rookie up for failure. There is no reason to disrupt Baldwin’s development by forcing him to learn a completely new position at this point in his life.
The Braves are no strangers to taking risks in the outfield. In just my lifetime, I have seen Chipper Jones, Evan Gattis, and the rough gloves of Jorge Soler and Marcell Ozuna in the outfield for Atlanta. Baldwin’s bat just might be worth the risk, however, it’s not the most ideal situation. The risk might not be worth the reward.
Future Outlook
If you’re a Baseball Savant fan, Baldwin is a dream for you. He doesn’t yet qualify for the leaderboards, but among hitters with at least 50 plate appearances, his Statcast profile jumps off the screen.
|Metric
|Baldwin
|MLB Rank
|Avg Exit Velo
|93.2 mph
|25
|HardHit %
|61.3%
|4
|xwOBA
|.385
|41
While it’s only been a short time (and a small sample), Baldwin’s impressive output has already forced an even time share with a $73 million veteran.
There is difficulty that lies when it comes to figuring out playing time, but for now, Braves fans should enjoy the 1-2 punch they have in Baldwin and Murphy. Figuring out how to split up playing time is a privilege when you have two extremely talented catchers. It’s a problem most teams would love to have.
Drake Baldwin has earned the right to lead this catching timeshare. The Braves need his bat in the lineup every day. It seems the organization is starting to agree as well.