MLB Picks Today, Best Bets, Predictions for Sunday Night Baseball, September 1, 2024

Aaron Nola has a lengthy history against these Braves. Over 315 PA against the Braves’ current roster, Nola is rocking a .242 opponent average, a .294 xwOBA, a .405 xSLG, and a 28% strikeout rate. Those are all solid numbers, but this year, the Braves have been better against him than they usually are.

Nola has faced the Braves three times this year and is sporting an ERA over six. It’s mainly because of his first start of the year, where he allowed six earned runs in 4.1 innings. In his next start, he allowed three runs in six innings. The following start, he allowed eight hits and two runs in 5.1 innings. He hasn’t looked great in any of these, and on the fourth time around, I’m struggling to believe it will get any better.

Nola is undoubtedly better at home, but in a divisional game like this, I put almost no stock in that. His worst start against the Braves was in Philadelphia, and obviously, the Braves have played at the Bank many times. Nola is also due for some general regression, as his 3.30 ERA should look like his 3.87 xERA and SIERA.

The Braves offense has also been better than the Phillies since August began, and over the last two weeks. Even if we go all the way back to the All-Star break, the Braves have a 104 wRC+ against righties while the Phillies are at 87. Since August began, the Phillies have a 95 wRC+, Braves at 102. Last two weeks, same story, Braves at 104, Phillies at 94. In that span, the Braves have the higher OPS, ISO, and Hard-Hit rate. The Braves were shutout yesterday and still had more hits than the Phillies did.

We also have to factor in Alec Bohm’s day-to-day status. He was out of the lineup on Saturday with a hand issue. He may play today but won’t be 100%. That’s a key cog in the Phillies lineup.

Spencer Schwellenbach is one of my favorite young pitchers in baseball right now. His ERA estimators are better than Nola’s, as he sits with a 3.13 SIERA and 3.04 xERA. He’s due for some positive regression, as both his strikeout and walk rates are above league average, he’s not allowing hard contact, and he’s rocking an above-average ground-ball rate. He’s not getting enough respect from the books yet, but eventually, he will.