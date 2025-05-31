Will the Braves Take Off Now That They Have Their MVP Back?

After 362 long days, the 2023 National League MVP returned to the field for the Atlanta Braves. In typical Ronald Acuña Jr. fashion, he sent the first pitch he saw from Nick Pivetta 467 feet into the stands at Truist Park.

After suffering the second ACL tear of his career, there were plenty of questions regarding just how well Acuña would perform, especially in his first set of games upon his return. Well, he answered those critics by going 4-for-12 with two homers and three RBIs in his first series back against the San Diego Padres.

Now with the Braves’ lineup back to full strength, they turn their focus to digging themselves out of the hole they have put themselves in.

Stats taken prior to play on May 30.