Chris Sale’s New Deal is Another Stroke of Brilliance for the Braves

Showing Some Faith in an Aging Arm

At its core, this contract is the Braves showing Sale that they believe in his ability to stay healthy. The former ace has struggled mightily with his durability in recent years. Last year, he made 20 starts with 6-5 record and 4.30 ERA in just under 103 innings.

During his prime, Sale was on a surefire path to the Hall of Fame. He made seven (consecutive) All-Star Games from 2012 to 2018 and finished in the top in Cy Young voting six times. Sale was as dominant as they came when he was at his peak and is the all-time record holder in SO/9 with 11.1.

Again, injuries have been a rather consistent problem for Sale. The Braves had an opportunity to simply keep him on their roster for one year and cutting bait at the end of it, but there seems to be hope that he can return to form in Atlanta. There’s little doubt that his best days are behind him, but Sale is perfectly capable of functioning as a solid middle-of-the-rotation arm.

Long-term Vision for the Braves’ Rotation

There is a bit of uncertainty on the horizon for the Braves’ starting rotation. At the end of the 2024 season, ace Max Fried is set to hit free agency. Beyond that, 40-year-old righty Charlie Morton is also on an expiring contract.

As things currently stand, those are going to be two massive holes to fill in the starting five. Locking up Sale provides a bit more clarity for the group of starters beyond 2024.

By the time Fried and Morton depart, it’s worth wondering if any of the Braves’ top prospects will be ready to secure a consistent role in the big leagues; or whether someone like Dylan Dodd or Ian Anderson can be relied upon as a long-term piece.