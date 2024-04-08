Without Spencer Strider, How Far Can the Braves Go in 2024?

The Braves Rotation Must Step Up Without Spencer Strider

Strider is the unquestioned ace of the Braves’ starting rotation. Yet, after many thought a Cy Young season was looming for the right-hander in 2024, that no longer appears to be a possibility.

But all is not lost in the wake of Strider’s injury: depth is one of Atlanta’s specialties, and president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos’s team made a diligent effort to stock the cupboard behind their ace with lefties Max Fried and Chris Sale as well as righties Charlie Morton and Reynaldo López.

What you see isn’t always what you get, however. Fried, for example, has an 18.00 ERA in two starts this season after an injury-riddled 2023 campaign. That’s been a frustrating early development for the Braves.

Atlanta desperately needs Fried to step up in 2024, now more than ever in the absence of Strider. It’s enough being down one ace, so being down two would be particularly concerning.

Behind Fried are veterans Chris Sale and Charlie Morton. Sale, of course, has a lengthy injury history, although he did make 20 starts for the Boston Red Sox last year. On the other hand, that was his most productive season since 2019 (when he made 25 starts).

Therefore, it’s fair to wonder just how durable Sale will be at age 35. His results aren’t likely to be an issue: he already sports a 3.38 ERA and 13 strikeouts over two starts to begin 2024. But the season is long and Sale is hardly a beacon of health.