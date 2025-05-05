Who Would Make the AL First-Time All-Star Team?

From big power hitters to all-around stars, each of these talented AL players could become first-time All-Stars this summer.

By Jay Staph
Cal Raleigh of the Seattle Mariners celebrates his walk-off grand slam to beat the Chicago White Sox at T-Mobile Park.
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JUNE 10: Cal Raleigh #29 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates his walk-off grand slam to beat the Chicago White Sox at T-Mobile Park on June 10, 2024 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

In 2025, the game of baseball seems to be filled with more talent than ever, with plenty of this talent being relatively new to the league or early in their careers. Due to this, the list of amazing players without All-Star selections is long and loaded.

In a recent edition of The Just Baseball Show, Jack and Peter made two loaded All-Star teams, consisting only of players who have yet to appear in an All-Star game.

When listening to them discuss their teams, it’s clear the American League will have plenty of star power for many years. From power hitters to all-around stars, this AL features a diverse collection of talent.

Without further ado, let’s meet the American League first-time All-Star team.

Stats and rankings are from the first month (March/April) of the 2025 MLB season.

Catcher: Cal Raleigh

2025 Stats: 135 PA, 10 HR, 19 R, 18 RBI, .233/.341/.543, 4 SB, 155 wRC+, 1.4 fWAR

Cal Raleigh #29 of the Seattle Mariners bats during the game between the Athletics and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on Thursday, March 27, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Rod Mar/MLB Photos via Getty Images)
When looking around the sport, the debate for the title of the best catcher in baseball feels like it’s all but wrapped up at this point. Mariners star Cal Raleigh stands above the rest, as he’s raking yet again in 2025.

Raleigh is currently tied for the league lead in homers, as he joins Aaron Judge and Eugenio Suarez as the only players to have reached double-digit homers in 2025. In terms of catchers, Raleigh is leading the position in nearly every statistical category.

As Peter noted in the episode, it feels so shocking that a player with multiple 30-homer seasons has yet to make an All-Star team, but this will likely change later this year.

American League Players of the Month: April 2025

First Base: Jonathan Aranda

2025 Stats: 103 PA, 4 HR, 14 R, 13 RBI, .299/.398/.529, 0 SB, 171 wRC+, 0.8 fWAR

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 25: Jonathan Aranda #62 of the Tampa Bay Rays runs onto the field before the game against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park on April 25, 2025 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
If there was any doubt that the Rays would once again find an under-the-radar gem, it has been put to bed by the success of Jonathan Aranda to open this season.

After a decent showing at the plate in 2024, Aranda has unlocked a completely new version of himself this year. His 171 wRC+ is currently the seventh-best mark among all hitters, and he’s also set a career-high for fWAR in a season through just 28 games.

If Aranda continues to compete at this level, I have a hard time believing that any other first baseman will beat him out for a spot on the American League’s All-Star roster.

Second Base: Kristian Campbell

2025 Stats: 123 PA, 4 HR, 18 R, 12 RBI, .301/.407/.495, 2 SB, 156 wRC+, 1.2 fWAR

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - MARCH 27: Kristian Campbell #28 of the Boston Red Sox hits a single in the ninth against the Texas Rangers in an Opening Day game at Globe Life Field on March 27, 2025 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)
After bursting onto the scene as a prospect last season, Kristian Campbell has so far repeated his successes in his first MLB season for the Boston Red Sox. He has already earned a sizable $60 million extension as a result.

Campbell has been one of the main bright spots for a Red Sox team that’s underperformed to open the season, as he’s held the offense together. Campbell leads all second basemen in wRC+, fWAR, OBP, and more, as he’s become one of the better young players in the sport.

So far, Campbell looks like a slam dunk to be the second baseman on the AL All-Star team, and I imagine this will still be the case later in the season when All-Star voting begins.

Third Base: Maikel Garcia

2025 Stats: 114 PA, 2 HR, 11 R, 10 RBI, .282/.342/.417, 4 SB, 114 wRC+, 0.6 fWAR

KANSAS CITY, MO - MARCH 27: Maikel Garcia #11 of the Kansas City Royals looks on prior to the game between the Cleveland Guardians and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on Thursday, March 27, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images)
Although the battle for the third base position was the closest one yet, Royals third baseman Maikel Garcia earned the nod. Junior Caminero made this choice quite difficult, as he’s also hit well to open the season.

Garcia is the definition of a good baseball player, as he seems to do everything the right way on the field. He’s a solid hitter, a solid defender, and the perfect player for the Royals to have at third base every day. While he may not lead baseball in several categories like the other names on this list, he’s still been very good to open the 2025 season.

While Caminero could jump Garcia for this spot come July, Garcia has made a very good case to make his first-ever All-Star team this season.

Shortstop: Jacob Wilson

2025 Stats: 117 PA, 3 HR, 16 R, 15 RBI, .325/.336/.456, 1 SB, 127 wRC+, 0.8 fWAR

Jacob Wilson of the Athletics hits a single in the third inning against the Seattle Mariners on Opening Day at T-Mobile Park.
Out of all MLB hitters, it’s hard to find a more unique hitter than former first-rounder Jacob Wilson. Currently, in his rookie season, Wilson has played very well, truly making a name for himself on the field.

The most unique part of Wilson’s game is that he doesn’t strike out at all, but he also doesn’t walk at all. To put it simply, Wilson just flat-out hits. He’s got one of the best contact tools in the sport, and his ability to consistently put the ball in play has really contributed to his success.

When the A’s took a shot on Wilson in the first round of the 2023 MLB Draft, they hoped they were getting a franchise player. Now, in 2025, this seems to be exactly what they’ve gotten.

Outfield: Wyatt Langford, Wilyer Abreu, Lawrence Butler

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - MARCH 27: Wilyer Abreu #52 of the Boston Red Sox celebrates in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run against the Texas Rangers in the ninth inning on Opening Day at Globe Life Field on March 27, 2025 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)
Langford’s 2025 Stats: 88 PA, 6 HR, 10 R, 12 RBI, .299/.375/.597, 4 SB, 175 wRC+, 1.1 fWAR

After an impressive finish to the 2024 season, Wyatt Langford has carried over his 2024 successes into 2025, showing us exactly why he was so highly touted in the 2023 MLB Draft.

Langford is one of the more promising five-tool players in the sport. He routinely crushes the baseball while also running extremely well and playing great defense. In today’s MLB, this isn’t very easy to find, and Langford is the perfect example of this player.

This season, Langford has played very well and has been a key part of the Rangers’ offense. If he keeps playing at this level, you may see the righty batter on the American League All-Star team come July.

Abreu’s 2025 Stats: 115 PA, 6 HR, 18 R, 21 RBI, .295/.417/.547, 4 SB, 166 wRC+, 1.5 fWAR

As I previously mentioned, the Boston Red Sox as a whole have been disappointing to open the 2025 season. However, Wilyer Abreu has shone bright in their lineup, providing plenty of value offensively.

Abreu currently ranks fourth among qualified outfielders in wRC+, as he sits behind Aaron Judge, Fernando Tatis Jr., and Cedric Mullins on the leaderboard. Of these four hitters, Abreu is the only player who has yet to make an All-Star team. 

If all goes as planned for the 26-year-old, this may not stay the case for much longer, as he’s definitely showing why he deserves his first All-Star selection in 2025.

Butler’s 2025 Stats: 131 PA, 5 HR, 18 R, 11 RBI, .254/.328/.432, 5 SB, 120 wRC+, 0.6 fWAR

Kristian Campbell isn’t the only young star with a sizable contract extension on this first-time All-Stars team, as A’s star outfielder Lawrence Butler looks like a great addition to this roster. 

After a monster second half of the 2024 season, Butler has proved it wasn’t just a fluke, as he’s flat-out raked in 2025. By wRC+, Butler has been one of the better hitting outfielders in all of baseball. He even ranks above stars such as Juan Soto and Riley Greene! 

Butler is proving why the A’s felt confident enough to give him a big extension in spring training with how he’s played so far. If this continues, the A’s will be rewarded with his first All-Star appearance in July.

Designated Hitter: Ben Rice

2025 Stats: 110 PA, 8 HR, 8 R, 13 RBI, .266/.373/.585, 2 SB, 173 wRC+, 1.1 fWAR

Ben Rice of the New York Yankees reacts after a three-run home run against the Boston Red Sox during the fifth inning at Yankee Stadium.
During his time with the Yankees in 2024, Ben Rice showed a lot of promise at times. This included a three-homer game, something you don’t see very often. Fast forward to 2025, and Rice has become one of the better hitters in the sport.

Currently, Rice ranks in baseball’s 95th percentile or better in xwOBA, xSLG, barrel rate, and hard-hit rate, showing just how good he’s been. He’s crushed the baseball at nearly every opportunity, bringing some much-needed stability to the Yankees’ lineup.

It was very tough to pick between Rice and A’s first baseman Tyler Soderstrom, as he’s very deserving of this spot as well. Ultimately, Rice has a slight edge statistically, which is why he gets this spot.

If Rice can keep slugging like this, be on the lookout for him to make the AL All-Star team in July.

Starting Pitcher: Hunter Brown

2025 Stats: 6 GS, 37 IP, 1.22 ERA, 0.84 WHIP, 1.84 FIP, 9.73 K/9, 1.70 BB/9

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - APRIL 27: Hunter Brown #58 of the Houston Astros pitches against the Kansas City Royals during the third inning at Kauffman Stadium on April 27, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Kyle Rivas/Getty Images)
Ever since his blow-up outing versus the Kansas City Royals to begin the 2024 season, Hunter Brown has dominated, becoming one of the sport’s best pitchers. He’s somehow still looking for his first All-Star nod, and he could easily be the ace of this rotation.

Through his first six starts in 2025, Hunter Brown currently has the fourth-best ERA in baseball. Brown is one of just four starters who currently have an ERA under 1.25 as well. He’s dominated every lineup he’s faced, as it seems like Brown has yet to have a real challenge in 2025.

With many guys in the mix to be the potential ace of this first-time All-Star team, Brown immediately sticks out as the most deserving pick. If he keeps pitching the way he has, an All-Star nod may not be the only recognition he earns for 2025.

Closer: Cade Smith

2025 Stats: 16 G, 15.2 IP, 1.15 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 1.74 FIP, 12.06 K/9, 3.45 BB/9

CLEVELAND, OH - APRIL 22: Cleveland Guardians relief pitcher Cade Smith (36) and Cleveland Guardians catcher Bo Naylor (23) celebrate following the Major League Baseball game between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians on April 22, 2025, at Progressive Field in Cleveland, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Last season, Cade Smith was easily one of the better right-handed relievers in the sport. However, due to the success of Emmanuel Clase, he was heavily overshadowed. With Clase now struggling, Smith has finally gotten the attention he deserves.

It’s not an easy task to be asked to step up for the best closer in baseball, but Smith has handled this challenge with ease. He’s recorded three saves this season and has continued to be a lockdown reliever, and he’s been manager Stephen Vogt’s go-to option in the bullpen.

When looking for a closer for this first-time All-Star squad, it’s hard not to immediately go to Smith. He arguably could’ve made his first All-Star team last season, but he should make this season’s team with ease.

