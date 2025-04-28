Jonathan Aranda is the Rays Early-Season Standout

Under President of Baseball Operations Erik Neander, the Tampa Bay Rays have steadily maintained one of the lowest payrolls in baseball. Yet, they continue to be a competitive entity in one of baseball’s toughest divisions.

The Rays continue to navigate rostering a low-funded team with their excellence in player development. They regularly acquire players on the cheap, and turn them into contributors.

Yandy Diaz was acquired on the cheap in 2019 and has been a stalwart in their lineup for years. But, with Diaz’s impending free agency, the team knows that they may need a new face at first base in the near future.

Second baseman Brandon Lowe is another longtime Ray that may be on his way out after this season. The Rays need a makeover soon, and new players will have to step up in their stead.