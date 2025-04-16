Ben Rice Is Cooking

Stats updated prior to first pitch on Tuesday, April 15.

The New York Yankees have been an offensive juggernaut to kick off the 2025 campaign.

Entering play on Tuesday, they lead the majors with a collective 142 wRC+ and an .844 OPS. To put those incredible numbers in perspective, Juan Soto has a 138 wRC+ and an .829 OPS through his first 16 games with the Mets. You could replace the 2025 Yankees with a lineup of nine Juan Sotos, and somehow, the offense would be worse.

To no one’s surprise, Aaron Judge is leading the way for the Bronx Bombers with six home runs, 20 RBI, and a 241 wRC+. What do you know? The best hitter in baseball is still the best hitter in baseball.