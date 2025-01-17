Which MLB Free Agent Left Will Get the Longest Deal?

They’ve been especially prevalent for talented players who come with some degree of concern. They’re a nice fallback option if a player doesn’t receive the long-term deal that they desired, and we saw several of MLB’s biggest free agents agree to this style of contract last offseason.

Blake Snell, the reining Cy Young winner at the time, didn’t receive the long-term commitment that he was looking for last offseason. Instead, he signed a two-year, $62 million deal with the San Francisco Giants. The deal included a player opt-out following the 2024 season.

Snell put together another strong year on the mound this past season, pitching to a 3.12 ERA to go with a 2.43 FIP, and re-entered free agency after opting out of his contract with the Giants earlier this offseason.

Just a few weeks later, Snell reached a five-year, $182 million deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers, rewarding him with the long-term agreement he was previously searching for.

Another example from last offseason is Matt Chapman, who signed a three-year, $54 million contract (including opt-outs following the 2024 and 2025 season) with the Giants after reportedly originally seeking a deal close to $200 million.

Chapman put together a strong 2024 campaign, and in September, San Francisco rewarded him with a six-year extension worth $151 million. He finally earned the contract he should have already gotten in the preceding offseason with his strong play just a few months after signing with his new ball club.