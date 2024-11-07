Free Agents Who Could Return Great Value on “Prove-It” Deals

With the outfield market headlined by the generational talent that is Juan Soto and a few mashers in Teoscar Hernández and Anthony Santander, the market may take time to percolate for other sluggers. Once prices are more or less set, Kepler could be in line for a decent short-term contract as he looks to rebuild his value.

Shane Bieber

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 28: Shane Bieber #57 of the Cleveland Guardians pitches against the Oakland Athletics at Oakland Coliseum on March 28, 2024 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

It’s rare for a former Cy Young winner on the right side of 30 to be available with such a minimal commitment needed to sign him, but that appears to be the case with longtime Guardians ace Shane Bieber. He has been one of the better arms in baseball in recent years, but his stuff really showed signs of regression in 2023 prior to him undergoing Tommy John surgery this past spring.

He likely won’t be ready by the start of next season but ultimately could be one of the highest-upside arms available for teams that can afford to be patient. He’s destined to receive a contract loaded with incentives and some form of a second-year option given these circumstances.

Despite some concerns, Bieber will still be just 29 years old heading into the spring and had a 2.88 ERA while producing 4.8 fWAR across over 200 innings in 2022. It’s not out of the realm of possibility that he could get back to that level, which makes him an appealing target for many teams.

He seems like the perfect fit for teams on the edge of contention who may need to take a shot at some upside this winter.

John Means

This is a bit of a deeper-cut choice here, as the best year of Means’s career was his rookie season and he has thrown a total of 10 starts in the past three years. However, that means he could come at an extremely low cost and it wouldn’t take much for him to return value.