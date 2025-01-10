Teoscar Hernández Set the Market for Top Corner Outfield Bats

Hernández’s deal with the Dodgers yields an average annual value (AAV) of $22 million for the first three years of the deal (the contract also includes a club option for $15 million in 2028). Given the similarities in their markets, it’s likely Santander signs for an AAV very close to that when all is said and done.

However, the big separator between Hernández’s contract and Santander’s eventual deal could be the length of the agreements.

Santander, 30, is two years younger than Hernández, and that’s going to be a big advantage for him. While a deal with an AAV in the $20 million ballpark seems fair, he’s likely seeking a longer-term contract that pushes into the four or five-year range. Whether teams are willing to give him that extra year or two is clearly yet to be seen.

What’s more, Santander received the qualifying offer from the Orioles, and he obviously declined the contract. That means whichever team signs him will have to pay a penalty in the form of draft selections and/or international bonus pool money, which is dependent on the financial situation of the signing team.

Santander has posted a wRC+ north of 118 in four of his last five seasons, and he deserves a nice pay bump after his incredible walk year with the Baltimore Orioles. At the same time, there are red flags in his profile that make him a potential free agent trap, making teams likely to think twice before inking him to a long-term contract.

There are plenty of factors impacting Santander’s market. But when all is said and done, a deal similar to that of Hernández, potentially with an added year or two, could be what shakes out for the switch-hitting slugger.