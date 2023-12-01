Scott Boras Has a Monopoly Over This Year’s Free Agent Market

That said, one thing is for certain: Boras is going to get the most that he can for his coveted slugger. There will be high demand for Bellinger, and he could be Boras’ diamond in this year’s free agent class.

NL Comeback Player of the Year Cody Bellinger improved his stats across the board during his impressive 2023 campaign. 😤 pic.twitter.com/BWjz3wTIF6 — MLB (@MLB) November 29, 2023

Matt Chapman is another name on this list who will warrant a huge multi-year deal. He is the clear-cut premier option at third base in this free agent class, and he is going to get paid like it. Checking in at No. 8 on Just Baseball’s Top-25 free agent list, Chapman is, without a doubt, one of Boras’ biggest clients this winter.

Rhys Hoskins will be another interesting name to follow this offseason. To most, he’s the top first baseman on the open market, and he has a long list of potential suitors who will be seeking his impactful bat. He comes with risk, as he missed the entire 2023 season with a torn ACL, but he has a track record of being a forceful power bat in the middle of the lineup.

The Phillies have offered Aaron Nola the qualifying offer, per @JonHeyman.



This means Rhys Hoskins will not be offered the QO and will enter free agency, though a return to Philly is possible. pic.twitter.com/XstWUA9dYr — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) November 6, 2023

J.D. Martinez is also one of the top bats on the market, as he is coming off a tremendous bounce-back campaign with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The six-time All-Star is one of the top designated hitters in free agency, and he proved in 2023 that he can still be a threat at the plate for a contending club. At 36 years old, his contract length will have a cap, but he will be receiving a high average annual value on his upcoming deal.

Finally, KBO star Jung Hoo Lee is flying under the radar as one of the best free agents available. He is certainly the top positional player in the class of international free agents, and he will be compensated as such. He provides strong bat-to-ball skills in the lineup to go with promising defense in the outfield. With the free agency class being relatively weak among position players, Jung Hoo Lee is one of the better outfield options available.

Starting Pitchers

Similar to the list of positional players, Boras represents two of the top starting pitchers in free agency as we approach the winter meetings.